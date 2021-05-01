- Portimão
- LIVE:
- Kwalificatie
Q1 ✅ Q2 🔜 Both Bulls through with Checo P6 and Max in P11 👍 #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Lance Stroll
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
10. Ricciardo
11. Ocon
12. Norris
13. Gasly
14. Räikkönen
15. Stroll
16. Latifi
17. Tsunoda
18. Schumacher
19. Russell
20. Mazepin
Max first run #Q1 1:19.490 P3 #F1 #MaxVerstappen #PortugueseGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- #PortugueseGP
- Moment van plaatsen
Could be a historic day for @LewisHamilton He currently has 99 career poles #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Final preparations #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Problemas en coche Hamilton. Mecánicos trabajando a fondo para tener coche listo para quali. - 25in Problems for Hamilton. Mechanics working flat out to get car ready for quali. - 25 min #PortugueseGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Albert Fabrega
- Moment van plaatsen
It's looking very close 👀 @Max33Verstappen tops the final practice session, with the @MercedesAMGF1 drivers in P2 and P3 👊 #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen - 1.18,489
- Hamiton - 1.18,725
- Bottas - 1.18,820
- Pérez - 1.18,840
Going fast in FP3 ⏱ Max and Checo set their quickest laps of the weekend on the 🔴 soft tyres 💪 #PortugueseGP 💪
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen - 1.18,545
- Hamilton - 1.18,735
- Pérez - 1.18,840
- Leclerc - 1.19,001
It's getting a little tense out there 👀 @LewisHamilton is currently fastest with a 1:18.735 ⏱ #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton - 1.18,755
- Pérez - 1.18,840
- Leclerc - 1.19,002
- Verstappen - 1.19,141