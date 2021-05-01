Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Portugal. Vee plezier! 

een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Daniel Ricciardo is de opvallendste naam die strandt in Q1. En dat terwijl zijn teamgenoot Lando Norris als tweede eindigt. Max Verstappen bereikt als elfde Q2. De afvallers: 

16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Lance Stroll
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Verstappen blijft binnen en staat op de zesde plek. Het gat naar de gevarenzone is acht tienden, dus die marge zou groot genoeg moeten zijn.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

10. Ricciardo
11. Ocon
12. Norris
13. Gasly
14. Räikkönen
15. Stroll

16. Latifi
17. Tsunoda
18. Schumacher
19. Russell
20. Mazepin
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Verstappen beklaagt zich over een gebrek aan topsnelheid. "Wat is er in hemelsnaam aan de hand?"
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Sergio Pérez staat in het grind! Gelukkig voor de Mexicaan weet hij weg te komen. Pérez bezet de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Hamilton rijdt een voorzichtige ronde en klokt de vijfde tijd. Daarmee lijkt hij ruim veilig te zijn voor Q2.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Hamilton knalt er meteen een ronde achteraan. Langzaam, maar zeker tikken de minuten weg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Hamiltons tijd wordt geschrapt vanwege track limits. De Brit valt daardoor terug van de eerste naar de laatste plaats...
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Hamilton klokt vroeg in de kwalificatie de snelste tijd van het weekend: 1.18,726. Daarmee is hij zeven tienden sneller dan Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de derde tijd. Sainz en Bottas zijn een aantal duizendsten sneller.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Valtteri Bottas is ook buiten. Mercedes heeft de problemen van de Fin dus op tijd opgelost.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat voor het eerst in deze kwalificatie op pad. De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De eerste kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner verwacht een zinderde kwalificatie. "Het wordt heel spannend", zegt de Brit bij Sky Sports. "De wind trekt aan en dat maakt de omstandigheden extra lastig. De verschillen gaan heel klein zijn."
een paar seconden geleden
Er wordt nog altijd flink gesleuteld aan de auto van Bottas. Gaat Mercedes de auto van de Fin op tijd gereed krijgen voor de kwalificatie?
een paar seconden geleden
Weet jij nog waar je was op 1 mei 1994? Vandaag precies 27 jaar geleden kwam Ayrton Senna om het leven bij een horrorcrash op Imola.
een paar seconden geleden
Lewis Hamilton jaagt vanmiddag op zijn honderdste pole uit zijn loopbaan. Hij heeft met 99 polepositions al het record in handen.

  1. Lewis Hamilton - 99 polepositions
  2. Michael Schumacher - 68
  3. Ayrton Senna - 65
  4. Sebastian Vettel - 57
  5. Jim Clark/Alain Prost - 33
een paar seconden geleden
Wie pakt vanmiddag poleposition in Portimão?
een paar seconden geleden
Laatste polesitters in Portugal:

  • 2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 1996, Estoril - Damon Hill (Williams)📸
  • 1995, Estoril - David Coulthard (Williams)
  • 1994, Estoril - Gerhard Berger (Ferrari)
  • 1993, Estoril - Damon Hill (Renault)
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen klokt snelste tijd in derde training Portimão
Max Verstappen kent een prima generale in de aanloop naar de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Portugal. De Nederlander klokt in de derde vrije training in Portimão de snelste tijd en is met 1.18,489 twee tienden sneller dan Lewis Hamilton (tweede). Valtteri Bottas (1.18,820) completeert de top drie.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min - Nu wel een verbetering voor Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur haalt een halve tiende van zijn tijd af. De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.18,489
  2. Hamiton - 1.18,725
  3. Bottas - 1.18,820
  4. Pérez - 1.18,840
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min - Verstappen heeft een matige derde sector en verbetert zich daardoor niet. Hij blijft met 1.18,545 nog wel het snelst.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min - Verstappen paars in sector 1...
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min - Hamilton is bezig aan een tijdsverbetering, maar komt in het verkeer terecht. Verstappen blijft het snelst.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 min - Tijd voor de kwalificatiesimulaties. Max Verstappen gaat met een nieuwe set zachte banden op pad.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 19 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.18,545
  2. Hamilton - 1.18,735
  3. Pérez - 1.18,840
  4. Leclerc - 1.19,001
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 22 min - Uit het niets klokt Max Verstappen de snelste tijd! Terwijl de meeste coureurs in de pits staan noteert Verstappen - op negen rondes oude zachte banden - een 1.18,545. Daarmee is hij bijna twee tienden sneller dan Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de vierde tijd. Hamilton is voorlopig het snelst. De stand:

  1. Hamilton - 1.18,755
  2. Pérez - 1.18,840
  3. Leclerc - 1.19,002
  4. Verstappen - 1.19,141
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 min - Verstappen was het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector toen hij vanwege de virtual safetycar van zijn gas moest.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 min - Groen! De sessie wordt hervat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 min - Virtual safetycar! Er is een reclamebord omgewaaid, die door marshals overeind geholpen moet worden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 36 min - Verstappen rijdt op de zachte band - voor het eerst vandaag - de pits uit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 min - Esteban Ocon topt de tijdenlijst: 1.19,672.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 44 min - Het is nog altijd wachten op Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton en Valtteri Bottas hebben één installatieronde achter de rug.
