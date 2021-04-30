- GP Portugal
- Verstappen tweede in VT1
- LIVE:
- Tweede vrije training
Last 8 minutes into #FP2. #Charles16 and #Carlos55 are on a long run. #PortugueseGP
Look at that drop ft. @ValtteriBottas 👀 #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1
- Hamilton - 1.19,837
- Verstappen - 1.19,980
- Bottas - 1.20,181
- Sainz - 1.20,197
- Hamilton (S) - 1.19,837
- Sainz (S) - 1.20,197
- Alonso (S) - 1.20,220
- Verstappen (M) 1.20,257
- Verstappen (M) - 1.20,257
- Bottas (M) - 1.20,423
- Hamilton (M) - 1.20,508
- Pérez (M) - 1.20,557
Hold on for just a moment ✋ We'll have to wait a little bit longer for the start of FP2 ⏰ #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹
Race officials are inspecting a loose drain cover 👀 #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1
Along with my fellow F1 drivers, I support the #enoughisenough campaign this weekend. We support the call for social media platforms to act responsibly and users to act respectfully. Online abuse and hate must stop ✋
A good start to the weekend for @ValtteriBottas 👏 And nice work from @callum_ilott on his F1 track debut👍 #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹
Bulls on the hunt for grip on the ⚪️ Hard tyre 👊 #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹
- Verstappen (H) - 1.21,053
- Bottas (H) - 1.21,358
- Ricciardo (H) - 1.21,821
- Ricciardo (H) - 1.21,821
- Bottas (H) - 1.21,829
- Verstappen (H) - 1.21,854
- Bottas - 1.21,829
- Sainz - 1.22,256
- Leclerc - 1.22,504
- Gasly - 1.22,540
Pretty as a picture 👌 Who’s ready for some racing cars? #PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1
