Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Portugal. Veel plezier!

2 uur geleden
Verstappen klokt ook tweede tijd in tweede training Portimão
Max Verstappen eindigt net als vanmorgen in de eerste sessie ook als tweede in de tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Portugal. Alleen Lewis Hamilton is net iets sneller dan de Nederlander. Valtteri Bottas completeert de top drie.
2 uur geleden
Nog 12 min - Verstappen gaat na een korte stop weer op pad met medium rubber.
2 uur geleden
Nog 19 min - De tijden worden nu al een aantal minuten niet meer verbeterd. De coureurs werken vooral racesimulaties af.
2 uur geleden
Nog 26 min - In zijn eerste getimede ronde op de zachte band nader Verstappen de tijd van Hamilton tot op een tiende. De stand:

  1. Hamilton - 1.19,837
  2. Verstappen - 1.19,980
  3. Bottas - 1.20,181
  4. Sainz - 1.20,197
2 uur geleden
Nog 27 min - Verstappen is snel onderweg op de zachte band.
2 uur geleden
Nog 29 min - Uitstapje Nicholas Latifi. De Williams-coureur schiet het grind in, maar kan zijn weg wel vervolgen.
2 uur geleden
Nog 36 min - Hamilton voert het tempo op en duikt als eerste coureur in de 1.19. Verstappen heeft zich anders dan de Mercedes-coureurs nog niet laten zien op de zachte band.

  1. Hamilton (S) - 1.19,837
  2. Bottas (S) - 1.20,181
  3. Sainz (S) - 1.20,197 
  4. Alonso (S) - 1.20,220
  5. Verstappen (M) 1.20,257
2 uur geleden
Nog 39 min - Bottas gaat op de zachte band onder de tijd van Verstappen door. De Red Bull-rijder is nog altijd onderweg op medium. De stand:

  1. Bottas (S) - 1.20,181
  2. Verstappen (M) - 1.20,257
  3. Sainz (M) - 1.20,490
2 uur geleden
Nog 41 min - Verstappen klokt meteen de snelste tijd. Met 1.20,322 is de elfvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar een tiende rapper dan Bottas.
2 uur geleden
Nog 42 min - Verstappen kampte met een probleem aan een van zijn sensoren, aldus Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner.
2 uur geleden
Nog 43 min - Max Verstappen stuurt zijn RB16B weer de pits uit. De problemen bij de Nederlander waren dus niet groot.
2 uur geleden
Nog 45 min - Verstappen staat dus in de pits met een remprobleem. De stand:

  1. Bottas (M) - 1.20,423
  2. Sainz (M) - 1.20,490
  3. Hamilton (M) - 1.20,508
  4. Pérez (M) - 1.20,557
2 uur geleden
Nog 51 min - Remproblemen Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur scheldt over de boordradio en komt de pits in.
2 uur geleden
Nog 53 min - Met 1.20,805 verwijst Bottas Verstappen naar P2. De Fin is een tiende rapper dan de Red Bull-coureur.
3 uur geleden
Nog 55 min - Met 1.20,937 klokt Verstappen meteen de snelste tijd. Ook Hamilton en Bottas zijn onderweg op medium.
3 uur geleden
Nog 58 min - Verstappen is een van de vele coureurs die meteen op pad gaat. De Nederlander rijdt op de mediumband.
3 uur geleden
Nog 60 min - Groen! Met wat vertraging is de tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Portugal begonnen.
5 uur geleden
Verstappen klokt tweede tijd in eerste training Portugal
Max Verstappen beleeft een prima eerste training voor de Grand Prix van Portugal. De Nederlander klokt de tweede tijd, vlak achter Valtteri Bottas. Verstappen klaagde over hevige vibraties in zijn zachte banden, maar was niettemin bijna net zo snel als de Mercedes van Bottas. Sergio Pérez completeert de top drie.
5 uur geleden
Nog 7 min - "Deze auto is onmogelijk om in te rijden", aldus Max Verstappen, die toch maar 0,025 seconde achter Bottas zit.
5 uur geleden
Nog 9 min - Ondanks de vibraties toch een tijdsverbetering voor Verstappen. Met 1.19,673 nadert hij de tijd van Bottas tot op 0,025 seconde.
5 uur geleden
Nog 11 min - Verstappen is niet blij met zijn zachte banden. "De auto trilt onwijs. Het voelt na 200 meter al of ik een flat spot heb. Het is zelfs zo erg dat ik bijna niks kan zien."
5 uur geleden
Nog 12 min - En ook Max Verstappen is nu onderweg op de zachte band. Kan hij de tijd van Bottas aanvallen?
6 uur geleden
Nog 21 min - Bottas verwijst Verstappen op de zachte band naar de tweede plek. De Red Bull-coureur heeft alleen nog maar op de harde band gereden.
6 uur geleden
Nog 27 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.20,500 is de Red Bull-rijder 0,006 (!) seconden sneller dan Bottas.
6 uur geleden
Nog 34 min - De baan wordt met de ronde sneller. Met 1.20,506 is nu Valtteri Bottas een halve tel sneller dan Verstappen.
6 uur geleden
Nog 38 min - Met 1.21,053 is Max Verstappen het snelst van iedereen. Een goede ronde van de Nederlander, die in de derde sector nog wel een foutje maakte.

  1. Verstappen (H) - 1.21,053
  2. Bottas (H) - 1.21,358
  3. Ricciardo (H) - 1.21,821
6 uur geleden
Nog 39 min - Verstappen klokt een paarse tijd in sector 1...
6 uur geleden
Nog 42 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de derde tijd. Daniel Ricciardo is inmiddels het snelst.

  1. Ricciardo (H) - 1.21,821
  2. Bottas (H) - 1.21,829
  3. Verstappen (H) - 1.21,854
6 uur geleden
Nog 46 min - Daar is Max Verstappen. De Nederlander gaat op pad met harde banden.
6 uur geleden
Nog 51 min - De stand: 

  1. Bottas - 1.21,829
  2. Sainz - 1.22,256
  3. Leclerc - 1.22,504
  4. Gasly - 1.22,540
6 uur geleden
Nog 53 min - Valtteri Bottas zet de eerste serieuze tijd van de dag neer: 1.22,938. Max Verstappen staat nog in de pits.
6 uur geleden
Nog 58 min - Esteban Ocon verliest bij het uitrijden van de pits al een stuk van zijn voorvleugel. Hij komt een ronde later weer binnen, wisselt van neus en gaat weer door.
6 uur geleden
Nog 60 min - Groen! De eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Portugal is onderweg.
Terug omhoog