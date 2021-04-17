Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna. Veel plezier!

Nog 8 min (Q2) - Pérez heeft wat last van verkeer en klokt op zijn zachte banden de vierde tijd.
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen splitst de Mercedes-coureurs. De verschillen zijn minimaal. 

  1. Hamilton 1.14,817
  2. Verstappen 1.14,884
  3. Bottas 1.15,098
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen is het snelst van iedereen inde eerste sector.
Nog 12 min - Opvallend: ook beide Williams-coureurs rijden op medium.
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Bottas, Hamilton en Verstappen gaan proberen om op medium Q3 te halen. De coureurs die Q3 bereiken moeten op de banden die in deze sessie worden gebruikt de race starten.
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
FINISH Q1 - Max Verstappen bereikt als vierde Q2. De Nederlander geeft vier tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas. Beide Alfa- en Haas-coureurs vallen uit in Q1. De afvallers:

16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. Mick Schumacher
19. Nikita Mazepin
20. Yuki Tsunoda
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Verstappen lijkt veilig op P4 en duikt naar binnen. De Mercedes-coureurs op P1 en P2 blijven nog wel buiten.
Nog 4 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

13. Stroll
14. Giovinazzi
15. Räikkönen

16. Schumacher
17. Latifi
18. Mazepin
19. Russell
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Bottas is voorlopig het snelst, Verstappen staat derde op een tiende.
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Er zijn pas vijf coureurs met een tijd, dus er wordt drukte op de baan verwacht. Max Verstappen gaat in ieder geval meteen op pad.
CODE ROOD - Tsunoda stuitert in de chicane over de kerbstones, verliest de controle over zijn auto en schuift achteruit de bandenstapel in.
CODE ROOD - Yuki Tsunoda is gecrasht! De achterkant van de AlphaTauri is flink kapot. De Japanner stapt ongedeerd uit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 min (Q1) - De eerste tijden verschijnen op de monitoren. Verstappen staat nog binnen.
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna is onderweg.
De wolken maken plaats voor de zon. Het ziet er niet naar uit dat het nog gaat regenen vanmiddag.
Nog 10 min tot de kwalificatie - In de paddock wordt een minuut stilte gehouden voor de onlangs overleden prins Philip.
Wie pakt poleposition in Imola?
Nog 40 min tot de kwalificatie - We durven het bijna niet te zeggen, maar er vallen druppels in Imola.
Verstappen verreweg snelste in derde training
Max Verstappen klokt met afstand de snelste tijd in de derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna. De Nederlander is met 1.14,958 ruim vier tienden sneller dan Lando Norris (tweede). Lewis Hamilton (1.15,515) completeert de top drie.
Nog 4 min - Spinnetje Antonio Giovinazzi. De Italiaan zorgt voor een kortstondige gele vlag.
Nog 8 min - P1 Max Verstappen! Met een weergaloze derde sector - waarin hij bijna een halve seconde sneller is dan Hamilton - klokt de Nederlander de snelste tijd. Het gat naar de rest is met minstens vier tienden fors!

  1. Verstappen - 1.14,958
  2. Norris - 1.15,414
  3. Hamilton - 1.15,515
Nog 10 min - McLaren heeft de snelheid er goed in zitten. Lando Norris klimt met 1.15,414 naar P1.
Nog 10 min - Met een verse set zachte banden gaat Max Verstappen weer op pad.
Nog 15 min - Verstappen rijdt weer de pits in, terwijl Hamilton en Norris zich verbeteren. De stand:

  1. Hamilton - 1.15,515
  2. Norris - 1.15,537
  3. Leclerc - 1.15,738
  4. Gasly - 1.15,890
  5. Verstappen 1.15,895
Nog 17 min - Leclerc en Gasly laten zien dat het nog flink sneller kan. De Monegask en de Fransman duiken onder de tijd van Verstappen. De stand:

  1. Leclerc - 1.15,738
  2. Gasly - 1.15,890
  3. Verstappen - 1.15,895
Nog 26 min - Verstappen klokte de tweede tijd, maar die ronde wordt even later geschrapt vanwege tracklimits. Hamilton overkomt hetzelfde, maar de tijd van Bottas blijft wel staan.

  1. Bottas (S) - 1.15,984
  2. Pérez (M) - 1.16,642
  3. Norris (M) - 1.16,723
Nog 28 min - Groen! De baan is vrijgegeven en de sessie wordt hervat.
Nog 34 min - Vlak voor de rode vlag klokte Sergio Pérez de snelste tijd. Verstappen, Gasly en Hamilton hebben nog geen tijd genoteerd. De stand:

  1. Pérez (M) - 1.16,642
  2. Leclerc (M) - 1.16,795
  3. Sainz (M) - 1.16,901
Nog 31 min - Latifi heeft zijn auto aan de praat gehouden en is in staat om zijn Williams uit de bandenstapel te rijden. Deze code rood zal dus niet heel lang gaan duren.
CODE ROOD - Nicholas Latifi is van de baan geschoten. De klap lijkt niet hard te zijn geweest.
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
Nog 39 min - Terwijl Bottas met de zachte band op pad gaat, scherpt Leclerc zijn snelste tijd aan: 1.16,795.
Nog 42 min - Charles Leclerc topt de tijdenlijst met 1.17,321. We wachten nog op Verstappen en de Mercedes-coureurs.
