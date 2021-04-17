- GP Emilia-Romagna
- Verstappen snelste in VT3
- LIVE:
- Kwalificatie
- Hamilton 1.14,817
- Verstappen 1.14,884
- Bottas 1.15,098
Both @WilliamsRacing cars make it through to Q2 for the first time since Hungary 2020 👏👏👏 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
Leading the way in Q1. 👌 VB fastest with a 1:14.672, LH a tenth back in P2. Keep this up, Team!
16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. Mick Schumacher
19. Nikita Mazepin
20. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Stroll
14. Giovinazzi
15. Räikkönen
16. Schumacher
17. Latifi
18. Mazepin
19. Russell
CODE ROOD! 🚩 Yuki the Rookie pakt de kerbs mee, heeft overstuur en belandt vervolgens in de muur 💥 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #EmiliaRomagnaGP🇮🇹
It's 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜 time! 🇮🇹 Let's do this Bulls 👊 #ImolaGP
this is gonna be a good one 🤙 home Quali comin' up!
- Verstappen - 1.14,958
- Norris - 1.15,414
- Hamilton - 1.15,515
- Norris - 1.15,537
- Leclerc - 1.15,738
- Gasly - 1.15,890
- Verstappen 1.15,895
- Bottas (S) - 1.15,984
- Pérez (M) - 1.16,642
- Norris (M) - 1.16,723
- Leclerc (M) - 1.16,795
- Sainz (M) - 1.16,901