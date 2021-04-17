- GP Emilia-Romagna
- Verstappen derde
- Pole Hamilton
A bit messy Q3, lost out in turn 3. Still, P3 is a good starting position for the race. All to play for tomorrow, looking forward to it 👊 #KeepPushing 🇮🇹 #ImolaGP
- Max Verstappen
🤜🤛 Welcome to the front row @SChecoPerez!
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
How close was that?! 😲 @SChecoPerez will start on the front row with @Max33Verstappen in P3 👏🚀 #Quali 🇮🇹 #PoweredByHonda
- Honda Racing F1
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Gasly
- Ricciardo
- Norris
- Bottas
- Ocon
- Stroll
Advantage HAM. 👊 0.091s all that splits Lewis and VER after the first Q3 runs!
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
Dat piepkleine beetje dat Verstappen liet liggen op Hamilton liet hij liggen in de eerste sector. #f1
- Joost Nederpelt
- Hamilton 1.14,411
- Verstappen 1.14,502
- Pérez 1.14,665
Perez finishes Q1 on top! ☝️ He pips Norris to the head of the timing pages by just 0.002s #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Formula 1
Sparking our way into the shootout ⚡️ Checo is fastest in Q2 and Max is P5 👊 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹
- Red Bull Racing Honda
11. Carlos Sainz
12. George Russell
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Nicholas Latifi
15. Fernando Alonso
- Formula 1
Leclerc ging zo hard door de chicane dat ‘ie bijna zichtbaar was op Flightradar.
- Joost Nederpelt
7. Stroll
8. Sainz
9. Gasly
10. Russell
11. Ricciardo
12. Alonso
13. Ocon
14. Latifi
15. Vettel
- Hamilton 1.14,817
- Verstappen 1.14,884
- Bottas 1.15,098
Both @WilliamsRacing cars make it through to Q2 for the first time since Hungary 2020 👏👏👏 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Formula 1
Leading the way in Q1. 👌 VB fastest with a 1:14.672, LH a tenth back in P2. Keep this up, Team!
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. Mick Schumacher
19. Nikita Mazepin
20. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Stroll
14. Giovinazzi
15. Räikkönen
16. Schumacher
17. Latifi
18. Mazepin
19. Russell