Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna. Veel plezier!

  • GP Emilia-Romagna
  • Verstappen derde 
  • Pole Hamilton
een paar seconden geleden
Kwalificatieduels na twee Grands Prix:

  • Hamilton-Bottas 2-0
  • Verstappen-Perez 1-1
  • Sainz-Leclerc 0-2
  • Ricciardo-Norris 2-0
  • Alonso-Ocon 1-1
  • Vettel-Stroll 0-2 📸
  • Gasly-Tsunoda 2-0
  • Räikkönen-Giovinazzi 1-1
  • Rusell-Latifi 2-0
  • Schumacher-Mazepin 2-0
een paar seconden geleden
"Het is lang geleden dat ik zo'n slechte laatste ronde had in een kwalificatie", aldus Max Verstappen op de persconferentie. "Ik schoot met twee wielen van de baan af. Ik weet dat Honda goede grasmaaiers maakt, maar daar is deze machine niet voor bedoeld."
een paar seconden geleden
"Het ging geweldig", jubelt Lewis Hamilton. "Ik had zeker niet verwacht om voor twee Red Bulls te staan. Ze zijn het hele weekend al snel, op enig moment zelfs zes tienden sneller dan wij. We wisten niet precies waar we stonden, maar vanaf het begin van de sessie voelde de auto al een stuk beter aan. Ik hou van uitdaging en het is geweldig dat we eindelijk twee Red Bulls vooraan hebben staan. Het maakt onze strategie wel moeilijker, ook omdat hun longruns er beter uitzagen dan die van ons. Het wordt heel lastig morgen."
een paar seconden geleden
"Het was niet goed genoeg in Q3", aldus Max Verstappen, die van een "rommelige kwalificatie" spreekt. "Ik schoot even van de baan in bocht 3 en het was geen goede ronde. Het kan niet altijd goed gaan, maar P3 is een goede startpositie. Het zal morgen interessant worden. We hebben nu twee auto's die op verschillende banden starten. We gaan het Mercedes moeilijk maken."
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH Q3 - Bottas valt op de achtste plek ontzettend tegen. De top tien:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Pérez
  3. Verstappen
  4. Leclerc
  5. Gasly
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Norris
  8. Bottas
  9. Ocon
  10. Stroll
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH Q3 - Wat een zinderende kwalificatie was dit. Hamilton pakt pole, voor Pérez, Verstappen en Leclerc. De razendsnelle tijd van Norris is geschrapt vanwege tracklimits.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH Q3 - Hamilton klopt Verstappen en ook Pérez is sneller dan de Nederlander!
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Norris klokt de tweede tijd! Maar Verstappen is nog onderweg!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Norris paars in sector 1!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Verstappen kan als allerlaatste een tijd neerzetten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden nog één keer naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Verstappen is in de tweede en derde sector sneller dan Hamilton, maar verliest veel tijd in de eerste sector.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) -Bottas heeft een fout gemaakt en komt niet verder dan de zesde plek. De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.14,411
  2. Verstappen 1.14,502
  3. Pérez 1.14,665
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Hamilton deelt de eerste tik uit aan Verstappen, maar de verschillen zijn heel klein. Ook Pérez zit dichtbij!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen is een tiende langzamer dan Hamilton in de eerste sector.
2 minuten geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
4 minuten geleden
Wie pakt poleposition?
9 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen breekt zijn ronde op zachte banden af omdat zijn tijd op de mediumbanden goed genoeg was. Hij bereikt als vijfde Q3 en Sergio Pérez is het snelst. Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel en Fernando Alonso zijn naast de Williams-coureurs de uitvallers:

11. Carlos Sainz
12. George Russell
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Nicholas Latifi
15. Fernando Alonso
13 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen (derde) gaat op pad met nieuwe zachte banden.
14 minuten geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Bottas (vijfde) neemt geen risico en gaat met een nieuwe set mediumbanden op pad.
16 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

7. Stroll
8. Sainz
9. Gasly
10. Russell

11. Ricciardo
12. Alonso
13. Ocon
14. Latifi
15. Vettel
18 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min - Op zijn zachte banden klokt Lando Norris de snelste tijd. Met 1.14,718 is de McLaren-rijder een tiende rapper dan Hamilton.
19 minuten geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Pérez heeft wat last van verkeer en klokt op zijn zachte banden de vierde tijd.
21 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen splitst de Mercedes-coureurs. De verschillen zijn minimaal. 

  1. Hamilton 1.14,817
  2. Verstappen 1.14,884
  3. Bottas 1.15,098
23 minuten geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
23 minuten geleden
Nog 12 min - Opvallend: ook beide Williams-coureurs rijden op medium.
24 minuten geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Bottas, Hamilton en Verstappen gaan proberen om op medium Q3 te halen. De coureurs die Q3 bereiken moeten op de banden die in deze sessie worden gebruikt de race starten.
25 minuten geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
32 minuten geleden
FINISH Q1 - Max Verstappen bereikt als vierde Q2. De Nederlander geeft vier tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas. Beide Alfa- en Haas-coureurs vallen uit in Q1. De afvallers:

16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. Mick Schumacher
19. Nikita Mazepin
20. Yuki Tsunoda
36 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Verstappen lijkt veilig op P4 en duikt naar binnen. De Mercedes-coureurs op P1 en P2 blijven nog wel buiten.
38 minuten geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

13. Stroll
14. Giovinazzi
15. Räikkönen

16. Schumacher
17. Latifi
18. Mazepin
19. Russell
40 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Bottas is voorlopig het snelst, Verstappen staat derde op een tiende.
één uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Er zijn pas vijf coureurs met een tijd, dus er wordt drukte op de baan verwacht. Max Verstappen gaat in ieder geval meteen op pad.
Terug omhoog