"Het was niet goed genoeg in Q3", aldus Max Verstappen, die van een "rommelige kwalificatie" spreekt. "Ik schoot even van de baan in bocht 3 en het was geen goede ronde. Het kan niet altijd goed gaan, maar P3 is een goede startpositie. Het zal morgen interessant worden. We hebben nu twee auto's die op verschillende banden starten. We gaan het Mercedes moeilijk maken."