- GP Emilia-Romagna
- LIVE:
- Tweede vrije training
- Verstappen stilgevallen
Cool, calm and collected 😎 @LewisHamilton and @ValtteriBottas sit nicely in P2 and P1 with less than 15 minutes remaining in FP2 ⏱️ #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 @MercedesAMGF1
- Formula 1
- Bottas - 1.15,551
- Hamilton - 1.15,561
- Gasly - 1.15,629
- Sainz - 1.15,834
- Leclerc - 1.16,371
Flexing your hidden rallying skills @Charles_Leclerc? The @ScuderiaFerrari driver remains fifth fastest with a time of 1:16.371 ⏱️ #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
More bad luck in Italy! 😩 Max encounters a problem on the start finish straight and is forced to pull over, putting an end to his session. #ImolaGP
- Red Bull Racing Honda
Max staat ineens stil tijdens de tweede vrije training! 🙄 De Red Bull-bolide is ermee gestopt: 'Something broke', aldus de Nederlander 💢 Weer pech voor Verstappen in Italië? 🇮🇹 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #ImolaGP #FT2
🟨 YELLOW FLAGS: VSC deployed 🟨 @Max33Verstappen has stopped on track after losing drive #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Bottas - 1.15,551
- Hamilton - 1.15,672
- Gasly - 1.16,177
It was an incident-packed first practice at Imola on Friday morning 😮 Here are all the highlights from FP1 🎬 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Verstappen - 1.16,622
- Hamilton - 1.16,892
- Leclerc - 1.16,909
- Gasly - 1.17,020
- Bottas - 1.17,021
Back to the garage for Esteban Ocon's car following the incident with Sergio Perez Race against time for the team to get the car ready for FP2 🧑🔧 Meanwhile, we're back under way following the red flag 10 minutes to go #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Sainz - 1.17,296
- Verstappen - 1.17,331
- Bottas - 1.17,396
- Gasly - 1.17.470
- Hamilton - 1.17,507
- Gasly - 1.17,470
- Sainz - 1.17,682
- Hamilton - 1.17,877
- Verstappen - 1.17,909
- Sainz - 1.17,682
- Hamilton - 1.17,877
- Verstappen - 1.17,909
- Bottas - 1.18,633
It's not quite as cold as it has been at Imola 👀 But it's a bit of a change from Bahrain 😉 Ready for some FP1? We're on track in just over five minutes 🙌 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
Mans is freezing out here
- Lewis Hamilton
