Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna. Veel plezier!

Mercedes-coureurs nipt sneller dan Verstappen in eerste training Imola
Max Verstappen klokt de derde tijd in de eerste training voor de Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna. Valtteri Bottas en Lewis Hamilton zijn in een rommelige training - met veel spins en twee rode vlaggen - nipt sneller dan de Nederlander. Charles Leclerc (vierde) en Pierre Gasly completeren de top vijf.
over 21 uur
Code rood! - Verstappen was nog snel onderweg, maar moet zijn ronde afbreken omdat Mazepin achterstevoren staat. De sessie eindigt iets eerder vanwege een code rood.
over 21 uur
Nog 1 min - Vlak voor het eind van de sessie gaan Bottas (1.16,564) en Hamilton (1.16,605) onder de tijd van Verstappen (1.16,622) door.
over 21 uur
Nog 2 min - P1 Max Verstappen! Op de zachte band is de Nederlander het snelst van iedereen.

  1. Verstappen - 1.16,622
  2. Hamilton - 1.16,892
  3. Leclerc - 1.16,909
  4. Gasly - 1.17,020
  5. Bottas - 1.17,021
over 21 uur
Nog 6 min - In Rivazza lijkt Latifi te schrikken van de langzaam rijdende Sainz. De Williams-coureur schiet het grind in.
over 21 uur
Nog 7 min - Op de zachte band klokt Lewis Hamilton (1.16,892) de snelste tijd. Verstappen (1.17,331) zou zijn tijd op hard hebben gereden.
over 21 uur
Nog 12 min - De tijdwaarneming laat ons nog steeds in de steek. Het is niet duidelijk op welke banden de coureurs rijden. De stand:

  1. Sainz - 1.17,296
  2. Verstappen - 1.17,331
  3. Bottas - 1.17,396
  4. Gasly - 1.17.470
  5. Hamilton - 1.17,507
over 21 uur
Nog 14 min - De baan is vrijgegeven en de sessie wordt hervat. De coureurs hebben nog een klein kwartier de tijd om data te verzamelen.
over 21 uur
Nog 19 min - Het is nog steeds niet duidelijk wat er is gebeurd. Pérez heeft in ieder geval een klapband opgelopen, maar het is onduidelijk waardoor Ocon is stilgevallen.
over 21 uur
Nog 24 min - Code rood! Pérez staat stil met een kapotte achterband en ook Ocon staat stil. Wat is daar gebeurd?
over 21 uur
Nog 25 min - Verstappen klimt op de harde band naar de tweede plek, een halve tiende achter Pierre Gasly.
over 21 uur
Nog 30 min - Klein momentje voor Max Verstappen. De Nederlander schiet in de chicane even in het grind, maar kan zijn weg wel zonder schade vervolgen.
over 21 uur
Nog 34 min - Met 1.17,470 klokt Pierre Gasly de voorlopig snelste tijd. De stand:

  1. Gasly - 1.17,470
  2. Sainz - 1.17,682
  3. Hamilton - 1.17,877
  4. Verstappen - 1.17,909
over 21 uur
Nog 45 min - De tijdenmonitor heeft last van een storing en geeft op dit moment even niet aan op welke banden de coureurs rijden. De stand:

  1. Sainz - 1.17,682
  2. Hamilton - 1.17,877
  3. Verstappen - 1.17,909
  4. Bottas - 1.18,633
over 20 uur
Nog 50 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de vijfde tijd. Lewis Hamilton is voorlopig het snelst.
over 20 uur
Nog 54 min - Meteen al vroeg in de sessie een gele vlag. Nikita Mazepin staat achterstevoren in het grind. De Rus houdt zijn Haas nog wel aan praat en kan zijn weg vervolgen.
over 20 uur
Nog 60 min - Groen! De eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Emilia-Romagna is onderweg.
