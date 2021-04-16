- GP Emilia-Romagna
- LIVE:
- Eerste vrije training
- 14.00 uur:
- Tweede vrije training
- Verstappen - 1.16,622
- Hamilton - 1.16,892
- Leclerc - 1.16,909
- Gasly - 1.17,020
- Bottas - 1.17,021
Back to the garage for Esteban Ocon's car following the incident with Sergio Perez Race against time for the team to get the car ready for FP2 🧑🔧 Meanwhile, we're back under way following the red flag 10 minutes to go #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Sainz - 1.17,296
- Verstappen - 1.17,331
- Bottas - 1.17,396
- Gasly - 1.17.470
- Hamilton - 1.17,507
- Sainz - 1.17,682
- Hamilton - 1.17,877
- Verstappen - 1.17,909
- Bottas - 1.18,633
It's not quite as cold as it has been at Imola 👀 But it's a bit of a change from Bahrain 😉 Ready for some FP1? We're on track in just over five minutes 🙌 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Mans is freezing out here
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Lewis Hamilton
- Moment van plaatsen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen