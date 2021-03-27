- LIVE:
- Kwalificatie
𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐄! 🏁🏎️💨 @Max33Verstappen doet het en begint morgen op P1 🤩 Met Hamilton op +0,388 deelt Max een mokerslag uit 💥 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭
ELIMINATED: Q2 11 PER 12 RAI 13 TSU 📸 14 GIO 15 RUS #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
Max is through to Q3 on the 🟡 tyre, but Checo is knocked out in P11 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭
𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗘 𝗤𝟮 🏁 Oei, daar gaat Checo! 😓 Het complete lijstje uitvallers 👇 ↣ Perez ↣ Giovinazzi ↣ Tsunoda ↣ Raikkonen ↣ Russell #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭
11. Pérez
12. Giovinazzi
13. Tsunoda
14. Räikkönen
15. Russell
7. Leclerc
8. Gasly
9. Tsunoda
10. Stroll
11. Giovinazzi
12. Räikkönen
13. Ricciardo
14. Pérez
15. Russell
- Hamilton 1.30,085 (M)
- Verstappen 1.30,318 (M)
- Bottas 1.30,559 (M)
Nice start! Both Bulls advance into Q2 💪 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #ChargeOn 🤘
ELIMINATED: Q1 16 OCO 17 LAT 18 VET 📸 19 MSC 20 MAZ #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
Verstappen quickest ahead of the final minutes of Q1 📸 Tsunoda just a tenth slower in P2! ⏱️ #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
13. Vettel
14. Räikkönen
15. Giovinazzi
16. Ocon
17. Latifi
18. Russell
19. Mazepin
20. Schumacher
- Verstappen 1.30,399
- Tsunoda 1.30,607
- Hamilton 1.30,617
- Gasly 1.30,848