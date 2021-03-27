Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Veel plezier!

  • LIVE:
  • Kwalificatie
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - De uitslag van de eerste kwalificatie van dit Formule 1-seizoen: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas 
  4. Leclerc
  5. Gasly
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Norris
  8. Sainz
  9. Alonso
  10. Stroll
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Max Verstappen pakt voor het eerst in zijn loopbaan poleposition voor een openingsrace. De Nederlander is bijna vier tienden (!!!) sneller dan Hamilton (tweede). Valtteri Bottas completeert de top drie.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - POLEPOSITION MAX VERSTAPPEN!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen paars in sector 2... Het gaat gebeuren?!?!?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen paars in sector 1.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - De coureurs beginnen aan hun laatste vliegende ronde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Alle coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren. Pakt Max Verstappen poleposition?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Gasly
  4. Bottas
  5. Sainz
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Norris
  8. Stroll
  9. Leclerc
  10. Alonso
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - "Dit was een slechte ronde", zegt Max Verstappen, die niettemin op P1 staat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - P1 Max Verstappen! Maar het verschil met Hamilton is heel klein.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen is het snelst van iedereen in sector 2.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Hamilton is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Wie pakt poleposition in Bahrein? De coureurs beginnen aan hun eerste poging om de pole te pakken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen zou schade hebben aan zijn vloer. De vraag is hoeveel last hij daarvan heeft tijdens de beslissende kwalificatiesessie.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Sergio Pérez strandt in Q2! De Mexicaan neemt de gok door op medium buiten te blijven en slaagt er niet in om de top tien te halen. De afvallers:

11. Pérez
12. Giovinazzi
13. Tsunoda
14. Räikkönen
15. Russell
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen was op de zachte band het snelst van iedereen in de eerste twee sectoren, maar breekt zijn ronde af omdat het niet meer nodig was om zijn tijd op medium te verbeteren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen is voor de zekerheid buiten op de zachte band.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Alle coureurs gaan nog een keer op pad in een poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone: 

7. Leclerc
8. Gasly
9. Tsunoda
10. Stroll

11. Giovinazzi
12. Räikkönen
13. Ricciardo
14. Pérez
15. Russell
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.30,085 (M)
  2. Verstappen 1.30,318 (M)
  3. Bottas 1.30,559 (M)
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Pérez is zijn tijd kwijtgeraakt vanwege het overschrijden van de track limits.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - En Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd! Op de mediumband is de Mercedes-coureur twee tienden rapper dan Verstappen, die eveneens op medium rijdt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Hamilton is het snelst van iedereen in de tweede sector.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Bottas is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Ook Pérez, Norris en Ricciardo zijn buiten op medium.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2)- Verstappen, Hamilton en Bottas gaan op medium proberen Q3 te bereiken. Slagen ze daarin, dan mogen zij op diezelfde band de race starten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Sebastian Vettel strandt in Q1! De Aston Martin-coureur komt niet verder dan de achttiende plek. Verstappen is het snelst. Ook Esteban Ocon, Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher en Nikita Mazepin stranden in Q1.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

13. Vettel
14. Räikkönen

15. Giovinazzi
16. Ocon
17. Latifi
18. Russell
19. Mazepin
20. Schumacher
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.30,399
  2. Tsunoda 1.30,607
  3. Hamilton 1.30,617
  4. Gasly 1.30,848
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Verstappen is mogelijk te hard over de kerbstones gegaan. "Jullie moeten de vloer zo even controleren", draagt hij zijn monteurs op via de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Yuki Tsunoda naar P2! Verrassend. De Japanner is slechts een tiende langzamer dan Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de snelste tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Verstappen paars in sector 2.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Voor de coureurs is het dus zaak om in de top vijftien te eindigen in deze sessie.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Het is druk op de baan. Alle coureurs zijn buiten.
