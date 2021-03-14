Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de testdagen in Bahrein. Veel plezier!

  • Derde testdag
  • Verstappen in actie
  • LIVE:
  • Middagsessie
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 41 min - Verstappen rijdt verschillende installatierondes en heeft nog geen tijd op de klokken staan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 50 min - Daar is Max Verstappen. De Nederlander gaat de baan op met een setje mediumbanden onder de Red Bull.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 57 minuten - Sebastian Vettel begint direct aan een run op de mediumbanden met de Aston Martin. De Duitser verloor zaterdagochtend veel tijd om aan zijn nieuwe auto te wennen door een versnellingsbakprobleem. De viervoudig kampioen reed maar tien ronden. Teamgenoot Lance Stroll zette er in de ochtendsessie tachtig op de klok, dus de betrouwbaarheid lijkt weer op orde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 uur - Het licht is op groen, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) is de eerste coureur die het hete asfalt in Bahrein opstuurt
een paar seconden geleden

Midddagsessie bijna van start

We gaan bijna weer beginnen in Bahrein voor de middagsessie, waarbij de nodige rijderswissels hebben plaatsgevonden.

Deze coureurs komen in actie:

  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
  • Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
  • Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
  • Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
  • Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
  • George Russell (Williams)
  • Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - En daarmee komt deze testochtend ten einde. De hoofdpunten:
  • Red Bull Racing laat zich voor het eerst dit testweekend zien op de zachte band en klokt met Sergio Pérez meteen de snelste tijd tit dusver. Met 1.30,187 is de Mexicaan bijna twee tienden sneller dan Valtteri Bottas gisteren was. Vanmiddag neemt Max Verstappen het stuur over.
  • De ochtendsessie verloopt zonder incidenten. Alfa Romeo-coureur Kimi Räikkönen is met 91 rondes het productiefst.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Zoals aangekondigd wordt de sessie eerder afgevlagd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min - Vanwege een systeemtest wordt er over vier minuten met de rode vlag gezwaaid, net zoals gisteren gebeurde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min - Red Bull gebruikt de laatste minuten van deze ochtendsessie om pitstopoefeningen te houden. Pérez komt aan het eind van iedere ronde naar binnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min - Pérez klokt geen tijd en komt na één ronde de pits in voor een pitstopoefening van zijn monteurs.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 min - Pérez rijdt de pits uit op een nieuwe set zachte (C4-)banden. Kan hij zijn snelste tijd nogmaals aanscherpen?
een paar seconden geleden
Wat zegt deze snelle tijd van Sergio Pérez? Niet alles, maar ook niet niets. We weten niet met hoeveel brandstof Pérez heeft gereden ten opzichte van Bottas gisteren en natuurlijk zijn de omstandigheden vandaag ook anders. Maar we weten ook dat Pérez nauwelijks ervaring heeft in de Red Bull en dat de testweek van het Oostenrijkse team vlekkeloos verloopt. De signalen bij Red Bull zijn in ieder geval bemoedigend.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 min - Iedereen is op de baan, behalve lijstaanvoerder Sergio Pérez.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 min - Met 1.30,187 klokt Sergio Pérez de snelste tijd van de testweek! Hij is op de C4-compoud een tiende sneller dan Bottas gisteren was op de nog zachtere C5-band.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 42 min - Voor het eerst dit weekend gaat Red Bull op pad met de zachte band.
7 minuten geleden
Nog 49 min - Pérez is na zijn ene getimede ronde weer naar binnen gekomen. De teamgenoot van Verstappen heeft nog altijd de snelste tijd van de dag op zijn naam staan.
11 minuten geleden
Nog 53 min - Pérez klokt een groene tijd in de eerste sector, maar is over de hele ronde een tiende langzamer dan zojuist.
14 minuten geleden
Nog 56 min - Verse set mediumbanden voor Sergio Pérez. Gaat de Mexicaan opnieuw op weg naar een tijdsverbetering?
18 minuten geleden
De stand van zaken na drie uur testen in Bahrein:

  1. Pérez - 1.30,309 (M) - 34 rondes
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,486 (M) - 50 rondes
  3. Norris - 1.30,661 (M) - 35 rondes📸
  4. Gasly - 1.31,233 (T) - 51 rondes
  5. Ocon - 1.31,517 (T) - 42 rondes
  6. Schumacher - 1.32,053 (S) - 50 rondes
  7. Bottas - 1.32,406 (H) - 60 rondes
  8. Russell - 1.32,731 (H) - 55 rondes
  9. Stroll - 1.36,100 (M) - 65 rondes
  10. Räikkönen - 1.36,640 (M) - 61 rondes
30 minuten geleden
44 minuten geleden
Nog 1 uur en 25 min - Snelste tijd Sergio Pérez! De Mexicaan gaat het Bahrain International Circuit rond in 1.30,309 en is bijna twee tienden sneller dan Charles Leclerc.
één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 28 min - Pérez gaat op pad met een verse set mediumbanden. Kan de Red Bull-coureur de snelste tijd van Leclerc, die ook op medium heeft gereden, aanvallen?
één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 30 min - Met 1.30,661 verbetert Norris zijn plek, maar niet zijn positie. De McLaren-coureur blijft derde.
één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 31 min - Norris is op de mediumband het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 38 min - De ochtendsessie verloopt nog zonder incidenten of grote noemenswaardige gebeurtenissen. De teams rijden probleemloos in de rondte.
één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 47 min - Gasly verbetert zijn tijd, maar niet zijn plek. Met 1.30,828 blijft de Fransman vierde.
één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 48 min - Gasly is op de zachte band snel onderweg...
één uur geleden
De stand van zaken na ruim twee uur testen in Bahrein:

  1. Leclerc - 1.30,486 (M) - 21 rondes📸
  2. Pérez - 1.30,543 (M) - 29 rondes 
  3. Norris - 1.30,737 (H) - 23 rondes
  4. Gasly - 1.31,233 (T) - 15 rondes 
  5. Ocon - 1.31,517 (T) - 28 rondes 
  6. Schumacher - 1.32,053 (M) - 33 rondes
  7. Bottas - 1.32,635 (H) - 40 rondes
  8. Russell - 1.32,731 (H) - 40 rondes
  9. Stroll - 1.36,100 (M) - 39 rondes
  10. Räikkönen - 1.36,640 (M) - 32 rondes
één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 53 min - Pérez scherpt op medium zijn snelste tijd van de dag aan. Met 1.30,543 is de Mexicaan een halve tiende langzamer dan Leclerc op dezelfde band.
2 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 31 min - Een razendsnelle tijd van Sergio Pérez. Op de harde band klokt de Mexicaan de tweede tijd, op vier tienden van lijstaanvoerder Leclerc. De Red Bull oogt stabiel.
2 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 40 min - Het probleem aan de auto van Pérez is in ieder geval niet groot. De Mexicaan gaat weer op pad.
2 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 54 min - Er wordt flink gesleuteld aan de Red Bull van Sergio Pérez. De Mexicaan heeft zestien rondes gereden tot nog toe.
2 uur geleden
De stand van zaken na één uur testen:

  1. Leclerc - 1.30,486 (M) - 11 rondes
  2. Gasly - 1.31,233 (T) - 15 rondes 
  3. Pérez - 1.31,890 (H) - 16 rondes
  4. Schumacher - 1.32,053 (M) - 16 rondes
  5. Ocon - 1.32,420 (H) - 14 rondes 
  6. Bottas - 1.32,635 (H) - 18 rondes
  7. Russell - 1.32,731 (H) - 20 rondes
  8. Norris - 1.33,745 (S) - 8 rondes
  9. Stroll - 1.36,100 (M) - 23 rondes
  10. Räikkönen - 1.36,640 (M) - 17 rondes
2 uur geleden
Verslaggevers Bas Scharwachter en Joost Nederpelt blikken nog even terug op de dag van gisteren.
Terugblik F1: 'De achterkant van de Mercedes oogt instabiel'
3 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 30 min - Al vroeg in de ochtendsessie een serieuze tijd van Ferrari-coureur Charles Leclerc. Met 1.30,484 is de Ferrari-coureur op medium net iets langzamer dan de snelste tijd van Valtteri Bottas op zacht gisteren.
3 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 44 min - De eerste tijden verschijnen op de tijdenlijst. Mick Schumacher is met 1.32,803 voorlopig het snelst.
3 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 46 min - Pérez maakt meteen kilometers en heeft inmiddels al zes rondes achter de rug.
3 uur geleden
Red Bull heeft als enige team deze testwinter nog niet op de zachte band gereden. Alle andere teams werkten al wel kwalificatiesimulaties af.
