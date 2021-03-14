- Derde testdag
- Verstappen in actie
- LIVE:
- Middagsessie
Who nose what @redbullracing are up to? 👃👀 @Max33Verstappen pits for a new nose and front wing #F1 #F1Testing
Midddagsessie bijna van start
We gaan bijna weer beginnen in Bahrein voor de middagsessie, waarbij de nodige rijderswissels hebben plaatsgevonden.
Deze coureurs komen in actie:
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
- Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
- George Russell (Williams)
- Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
As we enjoy the final lunch of pre-season #F1Testing, here’s the score so far today. @GeorgeRussell63 and #Kimi7 stay in their @WilliamsRacing and @alfaromeoracing cars this afternoon, while all the other teams switch drivers. #F1
Checo nose what he's doing 👃 Quick front wing swap for @SChecoPerez with a few to go #F1 #F1Testing
Always good to see you, @GeorgeRussell63 😄 After Nissany and Latifi got full days on Friday and Saturday, Russell finally gets his turn 💪 #F1 #F1Testing
waiting waiting #F1Testing 🏎
