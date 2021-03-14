Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de testdagen in Bahrein. Veel plezier!

Nog 1 uur en 43 min - We hebben geen idee hoeveel brandstof Hamilton aan boord heeft (waarschijnlijk veel), maar de Brit komt niet verder dan de dertiende tijd. Hij geeft 2,6 seconden toe op Verstappen.
Nog 1 uur en 44 min - Hamilton is nu ook buiten op de Pirelli-testband, hetzelfde rubber als Verstappen. Kan hij de tijd van de Nederlander aanvallen?
Nog 1 uur en 45 min - Verstappen verliest tijd in de tweede en derde sector en verbetert zijn tijd daardoor niet.
Nog 1 uur en 45 min - Verstappen noteert weer een paarse tijd in sector 1...
Nog 1 uur en 50 min - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd! Op de Pirelli-testband is de Nederlander met 1.29,942 twee tienden sneller dan teamgenoot Pérez en duikt als eerste coureur deze week onder de 1.30. En dan te bedenken dat hij nog niet eens op de zachte band heeft gereden.
Nog 1 uur en 51 min - Verstappen paars in sector 1...
Nog 1 uur en 52 min - Verstappen gaat voor het eerst deze winter op pad met de testband van Pirelli.
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team: 

  1. AlphaTauri - 135 rondes📸
  2. Aston Martin - 132 rondes
  3. Ferrari - 131 rondes
  4. Alfa Romeo - 123 rondes
  5. Williams - 122 rondes
  6. Mercedes - 107 rondes
  7. Haas F1 - 103 rondes
  8. Alpine - 98 rondes
  9. Red Bull - 82 rondes
  10. McLaren - 79 rondes
De stand van zaken na zes uur testen in Bahrein:

  1. Pérez - 1.30,309 (S) - 49 rondes
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,486 (M) - 80 rondes
  3. Ricciardo - 1.30,587 (S) - 23 rondes 
  4. Norris - 1.30,661 (M) - 56 rondes
  5. Gasly - 1.30,828 (S) - 76 rondes
  6. Räikkönen - 1.30,990 (M) - 123 rondes
  7. Alonso - 1.31,212 (H) - 33 rondes 📸
  8. Ocon - 1.31,310 (M) - 61 rondes
  9. Verstappen - 1.31,426 (H) - 32 rondes
  10. Mazepin - 1.31,531 (S) - 25 rondes
  11. Schumacher - 1.32,053 (M) - 78 rondes
  12. Bottas - 1.32,406 (H) - 86 rondes
  13. Russell - 1.32,731 (H) - 118 rondes
  14. Hamilton - 1.32,886 (M) - 21 rondes 
  15. Sainz - 1.35,050 (H) - 48 rondes
  16. Vettel - 1.35,176 (H) - 52 rondes
  17. Tsunoda - 1.35,200 (H) - 59 rondes
  18. Stroll - 1.36,100 (M) - 80 rondes
Nog 2 uur en 9 min - Op de zachte C4-band klokt Daniel Ricciardo de derde tijd. De McLaren-coureur geeft vier tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Pérez.
Nog 2 uur en 12 min - Gaan we Verstappen nog zien op zachte banden deze testwinter? De Nederlander heeft nog niet op het snelste rubber gereden.
Nog 2 uur en 19 min - Hamilton lijkt op weg naar een tijdsverbetering, maar schiet bij het opkomen van het rechte stuk van de baan af. Laten we voorzichtig zijn en gewoon maar zeggen dat het geen makkelijke testweek is voor Mercedes.
Nog 2 uur en 23 min - Krijgen we een snelle tijd te zien van Hamilton? De zevenvoudig kampioen gaat op pad met nieuwe mediumbanden.
Nog 2 uur en 34 min - Verstappen rijdt naar buiten op een verse set harde banden. Hij heeft 21 rondes gereden en bezet de negende plek op de tijdenlijst.
Nog 2 uur en 41 min - Spin voor Yuki Tsunoda! De Japanner gaat in de rondte, maar weet zijn AlphaTauri wel uit de muur te houden.
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team:

  1. Alfa Romeo - 112📸
  2. Aston Martin - 110
  3. Ferrari - 107 rondes
  4. AlphaTauri - 105 rondes
  5. Haas F1 - 92 rondes
  6. Williams - 90 rondes
  7. Mercedes -  88 rondes
  8. Alpine - 82 rondes 
  9. McLaren - 72 rondes
  10. Red Bull Racing - 68 rondes
Nog 2 uur en 50 min - Terwijl de sessie al zeventig minuten onderweg is gaat Hamilton voor het eerst op pad. De Brit heeft de mediumband meegekregen.
een paar seconden geleden
De stand van zaken na vijf uur testen in Bahrein:

  1. Pérez - 1.30,309 (M) - 49 rondes
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,486 (M) - 80 rondes
  3. Norris - 1.30,661 (M) - 56 rondes
  4. Gasly - 1.31,233 (T) - 76 rondes
  5. Ricciardo - 1.30,949 (T) - 16 rondes 📸
  6. Ocon - 1.31,310 (M) - 61 rondes 
  7. Alonso - (T) - 1.31,555 - 19 rondes
  8. Räikkönen - 1.31,565 (M) - 112 rondes
  9. Verstappen - 1.31,733 (H) - 16 rondes
  10. Mazepin - 1.31,989 (M) - 14 rondes 
  11. Schumacher - 1.32,053 (S) - 78 rondes
  12. Bottas - 1.32,406 (H) - 86 rondes
  13. Russell - 1.32,731 (H) - 84 rondes
  14. Vettel - 1.35,176 (H) - 24 rondes
  15. Stroll - 1.36,100 (M) - 80 rondes
  16. Sainz - 1.36,899 (S) - 14 rondes 
  17. Tsunoda - 1.37,402 (H) - 26 rondes
  18. Hamilton - Geen tijd - 0 rondes
Nog 3 uur en 8 min - Verstappen klokt met zijn eerste getimede ronde de negende tijd. De Nederlander rijdt op de harde band.
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen hecht weinig waarde aan tegenvallend Mercedes
Max Verstappen hecht er niet veel waarde aan dat Mercedes nog weinig heeft laten zien bij de testdagen. De coureur van Red Bull Racing denkt dat het team van wereldkampioen Lewis Hamilton in het komende Formule 1-seizoen opnieuw sterk zal zijn. "Ik denk niet dat Red Bull de favoriet is. Mercedes heeft zoveel kampioenschappen achter elkaar gewonnen", aldus Verstappen voorafgaand aan de middagsessie op zijn eigen website. "Ik zie wat dat betreft geen verschil door de testdagen in Bahrein, want er is nog niemand die het achterste van zijn tong laat zien. We zullen tijdens de eerste kwalificatie wel zien waar we staan."
Nog 3 uur en 12 min - Er wordt flink gesleuteld aan de auto van Hamilton. Het lijkt dus geen bewuste keuze te zijn om zo lang binnen te blijven staan.
Nog 3 uur en 16 min - Mercedes doet het rustig aan. Hamilton is nog niet op de baan verschenen.
Nog 3 uur en 41 min - Verstappen rijdt verschillende installatierondes en heeft nog geen tijd op de klokken staan.
Nog 3 uur en 50 min - Daar is Max Verstappen. De Nederlander gaat de baan op met een setje mediumbanden onder de Red Bull.
Nog 3 uur en 57 minuten - Sebastian Vettel begint direct aan een run op de mediumbanden met de Aston Martin. De Duitser verloor zaterdagochtend veel tijd om aan zijn nieuwe auto te wennen door een versnellingsbakprobleem. De viervoudig kampioen reed maar tien ronden. Teamgenoot Lance Stroll zette er in de ochtendsessie tachtig op de klok, dus de betrouwbaarheid lijkt weer op orde.
Nog 4 uur - Het licht is op groen, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) is de eerste coureur die het hete asfalt in Bahrein opstuurt
Midddagsessie bijna van start

We gaan bijna weer beginnen in Bahrein voor de middagsessie, waarbij de nodige rijderswissels hebben plaatsgevonden.

Deze coureurs komen in actie:

  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
  • Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
  • Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
  • Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
  • Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
  • George Russell (Williams)
  • Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
FINISH - En daarmee komt deze testochtend ten einde. De hoofdpunten:
  • Red Bull Racing laat zich voor het eerst dit testweekend zien op de zachte band en klokt met Sergio Pérez meteen de snelste tijd tit dusver. Met 1.30,187 is de Mexicaan bijna twee tienden sneller dan Valtteri Bottas gisteren was. Vanmiddag neemt Max Verstappen het stuur over.
  • De ochtendsessie verloopt zonder incidenten. Alfa Romeo-coureur Kimi Räikkönen is met 91 rondes het productiefst.
CODE ROOD - Zoals aangekondigd wordt de sessie eerder afgevlagd.
Nog 9 min - Vanwege een systeemtest wordt er over vier minuten met de rode vlag gezwaaid, net zoals gisteren gebeurde.
Nog 11 min - Red Bull gebruikt de laatste minuten van deze ochtendsessie om pitstopoefeningen te houden. Pérez komt aan het eind van iedere ronde naar binnen.
Nog 15 min - Pérez klokt geen tijd en komt na één ronde de pits in voor een pitstopoefening van zijn monteurs.
Nog 16 min - Pérez rijdt de pits uit op een nieuwe set zachte (C4-)banden. Kan hij zijn snelste tijd nogmaals aanscherpen?
Wat zegt deze snelle tijd van Sergio Pérez? Niet alles, maar ook niet niets. We weten niet met hoeveel brandstof Pérez heeft gereden ten opzichte van Bottas gisteren en natuurlijk zijn de omstandigheden vandaag ook anders. Maar we weten ook dat Pérez nauwelijks ervaring heeft in de Red Bull en dat de testweek van het Oostenrijkse team vlekkeloos verloopt. De signalen bij Red Bull zijn in ieder geval bemoedigend.
Nog 33 min - Iedereen is op de baan, behalve lijstaanvoerder Sergio Pérez.
Nog 41 min - Met 1.30,187 klokt Sergio Pérez de snelste tijd van de testweek! Hij is op de C4-compoud een tiende sneller dan Bottas gisteren was op de nog zachtere C5-band.
Nog 42 min - Voor het eerst dit weekend gaat Red Bull op pad met de zachte band.
Nog 49 min - Pérez is na zijn ene getimede ronde weer naar binnen gekomen. De teamgenoot van Verstappen heeft nog altijd de snelste tijd van de dag op zijn naam staan.
