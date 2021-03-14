Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de testdagen in Bahrein. Veel plezier!

over 5 dagen
Nog 29 min - P1 Max Verstappen! De Nederlander klokt als eerste coureur een tijd onder de 1.29 en scherpt de snelste tijd aan.
over 5 dagen
Nog 31 min - Voor het eerste deze testwinter rijdt Max Verstappen op de zachte (C4-) band naar buiten.
over 5 dagen
Nog 33 min - De stand:

  1. Tsunoda (C5) 1.29,282
  2. Verstappen (C3) 1.29,733
  3. Räikkönen (C5) 1.29,766
  4. Hamilton (C3) 1.30,025
over 5 dagen
Nog 33 min - Hamilton klokt op C5 de vierde tijd. Hij geeft zeven tienden toe op de tijd van Tsunoda.
over 5 dagen
Nog 35 min - Hamilton is nu buiten op de snelste C5-band.
over 5 dagen
Nog 36 min - Wat een tijd van Yuki tsunoda! De Japanner haalt op de snelste C5-band nog eens drie (!) tienden van zijn snelste tijd af.
over 5 dagen
Nog 40 min - Gaan we Verstappen nog zien op de zachte band? De Nederlander heeft deze testwinter nog niet op het zachtste rubber gereden.
over 5 dagen
Nog 43 min - De Honda aangedreven auto's toppen de tijdenlijst. Nu is het AlphaTauri-coureur Yuki Tsunoda die de snelste tijd van Verstappen afpakt. De Japanner is op zacht 0,062 seconden sneller dan Verstappen op medium.
over 5 dagen
Nog 44 min - Verstappen rijdt na die ene getimede ronde naar binnen. Zijn ronde was dus verre van foutloos en toch is-ie het snelst.
over 5 dagen
Nog 47 min - De ronde van Verstappen is niet geheel foutloos, maar niettemin klokt hij de snelste tijd. Met 1.29,733 is hij 0,033 seconden sneller dan Räikkönen.
over 5 dagen
Nog 47 min - Verstappen begint aan een getimede ronde op mediumbanden.
over 5 dagen
Nog 49 min - Hamilton klimt naar P7 op nieuwe zachte banden. Hij geeft zes tienden toe op de tijd van Räikkönen.
over 5 dagen
Nog 49 min - Verstappen staat in de pitbox klaar met verse mediumbanden.
over 5 dagen
Nog 54 min - De stand:

  1. Räikkönen (S) - 1.29,766
  2. Tsunoda (S) - 1.29,777
  3. Verstappen (T) - 1.29,792
  4. Ricciardo (S) - 1.30,144
  5. Pérez (S) - 1.30,187
over 5 dagen
Nog 55 min - Het kan nog flink harder! Tsunoda en Räikkönen duiken beiden onder de tijd van Verstappen door, die dus nog altijd niet op de zachte band heeft gereden.
over 5 dagen
Nog 59 min - Hamilton verbetert zich op de zachte band en klimt naar de achtste plek. Hij geeft met 1.30,643 acht tienden toe op de tijd van Verstappen.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur - Hamilton is bezig aan een tijdsverbetering en geeft in de eerste sector een halve tiende toe op de tijd van Verstappen.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 2 min - Tsunoda verbetert zijn tijd niet in de tweede en derde sector. Niettemin blijft de Japanner tweede.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 4 min - Tsunoda paars in sector 1...
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 5 min - Hamilton (rijdt waarschijnlijk met een zware auto en) komt bij lange na niet aan de tijd van Verstappen. De Brit klokt op de zachte band 1.30,928 en staat tiende.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 6 min - Goede tijd van Yuki Tsunoda! De Japanner gaat op de zachte band het circuti rond in 1.30,036 en vindt zichzelf terug op de tweede plek.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 8 min - We gaan er even goed voor zitten. Hamilton is buiten op zacht rubber.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 13 min - Hamilton staat in de pitbox met een verse zachte banden. Kan hij zo de tijd van Verstappen benaderen?
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 15 min - Nummer twee Daniel Ricciardo rijdt de pits uit met vier rondes oude zachte banden.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 18 min - Alpine-coureur Alonso nadert op de zachte C4-band de tijd van Verstappen tot een halve seconde.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 24 min - Nieuwe snelste tijd Max Verstappen! De Nederlander haalt nog eens twee tienden van zijn snelste tijd af.

  1. Verstappen (T) - 1.29,792
  2. Ricciardo (S) - 1.30,144
  3. Pérez (S) - 1.30,187
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 24 min - Verstappen verbetert ook zijn tijd in de tweede sector....
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 24 min - Verstappen verbetert zijn eigen tijd in de eerste sector...
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 26 min - Verstappen rijdt de baan op met een nieuwe set van de Pirelli-testband, het rubber waar hij zojuist de snelste tijd van deze winter mee reed.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 35 min - Ricciardo nadert op de zachte C4-band de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee tienden. Hij split de Red Bull-coureurs en noteert de tweede tijd.

  1. Verstappen (T) - 1.29,942
  2. Ricciardo (C4) - 1.30,144
  3. Pérez (C4) - 1.30,187
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 43 min - We hebben geen idee hoeveel brandstof Hamilton aan boord heeft (waarschijnlijk veel), maar de Brit komt niet verder dan de dertiende tijd. Hij geeft 2,6 seconden toe op Verstappen.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 44 min - Hamilton is nu ook buiten op de Pirelli-testband, hetzelfde rubber als Verstappen. Kan hij de tijd van de Nederlander aanvallen?
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 45 min - Verstappen verliest tijd in de tweede en derde sector en verbetert zijn tijd daardoor niet.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 45 min - Verstappen noteert weer een paarse tijd in sector 1...
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 50 min - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd! Op de Pirelli-testband is de Nederlander met 1.29,942 twee tienden sneller dan teamgenoot Pérez en duikt als eerste coureur deze week onder de 1.30. En dan te bedenken dat hij nog niet eens op de zachte band heeft gereden.
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 51 min - Verstappen paars in sector 1...
over 5 dagen
Nog 1 uur en 52 min - Verstappen gaat voor het eerst deze winter op pad met de testband van Pirelli.
over 5 dagen
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team: 

  1. AlphaTauri - 135 rondes📸
  2. Aston Martin - 132 rondes
  3. Ferrari - 131 rondes
  4. Alfa Romeo - 123 rondes
  5. Williams - 122 rondes
  6. Mercedes - 107 rondes
  7. Haas F1 - 103 rondes
  8. Alpine - 98 rondes
  9. Red Bull - 82 rondes
  10. McLaren - 79 rondes
over 5 dagen
De stand van zaken na zes uur testen in Bahrein:

  1. Pérez - 1.30,309 (S) - 49 rondes
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,486 (M) - 80 rondes
  3. Ricciardo - 1.30,587 (S) - 23 rondes 
  4. Norris - 1.30,661 (M) - 56 rondes
  5. Gasly - 1.30,828 (S) - 76 rondes
  6. Räikkönen - 1.30,990 (M) - 123 rondes
  7. Alonso - 1.31,212 (H) - 33 rondes 📸
  8. Ocon - 1.31,310 (M) - 61 rondes
  9. Verstappen - 1.31,426 (H) - 32 rondes
  10. Mazepin - 1.31,531 (S) - 25 rondes
  11. Schumacher - 1.32,053 (M) - 78 rondes
  12. Bottas - 1.32,406 (H) - 86 rondes
  13. Russell - 1.32,731 (H) - 118 rondes
  14. Hamilton - 1.32,886 (M) - 21 rondes 
  15. Sainz - 1.35,050 (H) - 48 rondes
  16. Vettel - 1.35,176 (H) - 52 rondes
  17. Tsunoda - 1.35,200 (H) - 59 rondes
  18. Stroll - 1.36,100 (M) - 80 rondes
Terug omhoog