- Derde testdag
- Pérez snelste in ochtend
- LIVE:
- Middagsessie
- Verstappen in actie
- Tsunoda (C5) 1.29,282
- Verstappen (C3) 1.29,733
- Räikkönen (C5) 1.29,766
- Hamilton (C3) 1.30,025
There's no stopping @yukitsunoda07! 😅 He goes even QUICKER setting a fastest lap of 1:29.282 🤩 #F1 #F1Testing @AlphaTauriF1
Yuki is flying! 🔥 The Japanese rookie sets the new quickest time of the session with a 1:29.671 ⏱ #F1 #F1Testing @AlphaTauriF1
- Räikkönen (S) - 1.29,766
- Tsunoda (S) - 1.29,777
- Verstappen (T) - 1.29,792
- Ricciardo (S) - 1.30,144
- Pérez (S) - 1.30,187
That Sakhir sunset though 😍 #F1 #F1Testing
Max goes even faster! 🚀 The speedy Dutchman sets a time of 1:29.792 ⏱ #F1 #F1Testing @redbullracing
- Verstappen (T) - 1.29,792
- Ricciardo (S) - 1.30,144
- Pérez (S) - 1.30,187
- Verstappen (T) - 1.29,942
- Ricciardo (C4) - 1.30,144
- Pérez (C4) - 1.30,187
Max absolutely sends it 📩 The @redbullracing driver leaves no stone unturned as he goes quickest with a 1:29.942 ⏱ #F1 #F1Testing
