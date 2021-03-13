- Tweede testdag
- McLaren maakt indruk
- Bottas snelste in middag
Here’s everything that happened on day two of #F1Testing in Bahrain 🇧🇭👇#Fit4F1
"F̶r̶o̶n̶t̶-̶r̶e̶a̶r̶ jack, don't let go!" #F1 #F1Testing @HaasF1Team
- Bottas - 1.30,289 (S)
- Gasly - 1.30,413 (S)
- Norris - 1.30,586 (S)
- Stroll - 1.30,693 (S)
- Giovinazzi - 1.30,760 (S)
8. Pérez - 1.31,682 (H)
- Gasly - 1.30,413 (S)
- Norris - 1.30,586 (S)
- Giovinazzi - 1.30,760 (S)
- Leclerc - 1.31,135 (S)
- Bottas - 1.31,172 (S)
- Stroll - 1.31,281 (M)
- Pérez - 1.31,682 (H)
Engine cover replaced, back out for @SChecoPerez 💪 #F1 #F1Testing
🔴 Bandera Roja 🔴 Pedazos del auto de Checo Pérez en la recta principal. Es la cubierta del motor la que de desprendió del coche del mexicano #F1Testing #F1 #redbullracing #ChecoRedBu11 #Bahrain
Red Bull vormt een scherm van mensen om al het onderhuids buiten beeld te houden. #F1Testing
- Norris - 1.31,239 (S)
- Giovinazzi - 1.31,533 (S)
- Pérez - 1.31,926 (H)
100 laps in the bag for @Anto_Giovinazzi 💪 The Italian putting in a solid testing stint for @alfaromeoracing today 🔥 #F1 #F1Testing
