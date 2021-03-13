Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Formule 1-testdagen in Bahrein. Veel plezier!

36 minuten geleden
Dat was het voor vandaag. Voor alle reacties uit Bahrein verwijs ik jullie graag door naar NU.nl. Bedankt voor het volgen en graag tot morgen!
één uur geleden
FINISH - En daarmee komt de tweede testdag van het seizoen ten einde. Een samenvatting:
  • Veel teams lieten zich voor het eerst zien op de snelste, zachte band. Valtteri Bottas klokte uiteindelijk de snelste tijd, maar het verschil met nummer twee Pierre Gasly was met 0,124 seconden klein.
  • Red Bull hield zijn kruit droog en liet Pérez (achtste) alleen op de harde band rijden. De Mexicaan verloor halverwege de middagsessie een stuk van zijn bodywork, waardoor hij een half uur langer dan gepland in de pits moest staan. Uiteindelijk werd het met 117 gecompleteerde rondes alsnog een productieve testdag.
één uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Waarschijnlijk om het systeem te testen. Dat gebeurde ook aan het eind van de ochtendsessie.
één uur geleden
Nog 14 min - De stand:

  1. Bottas - 1.30,289 (S)
  2. Gasly - 1.30,413 (S)
  3. Norris - 1.30,586 (S)
  4. Stroll - 1.30,693 (S)
  5. Giovinazzi - 1.30,760 (S)

8. Pérez - 1.31,682 (H)
één uur geleden
Nog 20 min - Snelste tijd Valtteri Bottas! Met 1.30,289 is de Fin op de zachtste C5-band een tiende rapper dan Gasly (tweede). Gasly reed op de C4-compound.
één uur geleden
Nog 21 min - Bottas is bezig aan een tijdsverbetering.
één uur geleden
Nog 22 min - Pérez maakt een pitstop en wisselt naar een verse set harde banden.
één uur geleden
Nog 23 min - Leclerc rijdt een sterke middensector, maar verliest veel tijd in de de tweede en derde sector. We vinden hem terug op P6.
één uur geleden
Nog 23 min - Leclerc paars in sector 1...
één uur geleden
Nog 26 min - Terwijl verschillende coureurs zich laten zien op de zachte band, houdt Red Bull zijn kruid droog. Pérez rijdt nog altijd een langere stint op de harde band.
één uur geleden
Nog 28 min - Net niet! Bottas komt tot 1.30,460 en nadert de snelste tijd van Gasly tot op een halve tiende.
één uur geleden
Nog 29 min - Bottas heeft de zachtste C5-band onder gekregen. Kan hij daarmee de tijd van Gasly aanvallen?
één uur geleden
Nog 33 min - De stand: 

  1. Gasly - 1.30,413 (S)
  2. Norris - 1.30,586 (S)
  3. Giovinazzi - 1.30,760 (S)
  4. Leclerc - 1.31,135 (S)
  5. Bottas - 1.31,172 (S)
  6. Stroll - 1.31,281 (M)
  7. Pérez - 1.31,682 (H)
2 uur geleden
Nog 37 min - Daar is Bottas weer met zijn zachte banden. Hij klokt de vierde tijd en is nog altijd zeven tienden langzamer dan de snelste tijd van Gasly.
2 uur geleden
Nog 46 min - Terwijl veel coureurs buiten zijn op de zachte band, gaat Pérez op pad met nieuwe harde banden.
2 uur geleden
Nog 47 min - Gasly verwijst Norris naar P2. De AlphaTauri-coureur is met 1.30,413 een tiende rapper dan de McLaren-rijder.
2 uur geleden
Nog 48 min - Bottas duikt na zijn ene getimede ronde meteen de pits weer in. Trek vooral uw eigen conclusies.
2 uur geleden
Nog 49 min - Ik hoop voor Bottas dat zijn Mercedes tot de nok toe is gevuld met brandstof, want zijn eerste rondetijd is nog niet om over naar huis te schrijven. De auto van de Fin oogt onstabiel en klokt een 1.31,245.
2 uur geleden
Nog 51 min - Gaan we een een kwalificatiesimulatie van Valtteri Bottas te zien krijgen? De Mercedes-coureur is onderweg op een verse set zachte banden!
2 uur geleden
De stand van zaken na zeven uur testen in Bahrein:

  1. Norris - 1.30,586 (S) - 32 rondes📸
  2. Gasly - 1.30,825 (S) - 65 rondes 
  3. Giovinazzi - 1.30,881 (S) - 111 rondes
  4. Bottas - 1.31,392 (T) - 41 rondes
  5. Pérez - 1.31,926 (H) - 95 rondes
  6. Leclerc - 1.32,009 (M) - 57 rondes
  7. Ricciardo - 1.32,215 (M) - 52 rondes
  8. Alonso - 1.32,339 (H) - 108 rondes
  9. Stroll - 1.32,406 (M) - 54 rondes
  10. Latifi - 1.32,541 (S) - 113 rondes
  11. Tsunoda - 1.32,684 (M) - 57 rondes
  12. Schumacher - 1.32,883 (S) - 56 rondes
  13. Sainz - 1.33,072 (M) - 56 rondes
  14. Mazepin - 1.33,101 (S) - 76 rondes
  15. Hamilton - 1.33,399 (M) - 58 rondes
  16. Vettel - 1.38,849 (M) - 10 rondes
2 uur geleden
Nog 57 min - Norris is er even goed voor gaan zitten en verbetert de tijd van Gasly: 1.30,586.
2 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 5 min - Eindelijk zien we daar iets van de snelheid van Mercedes. Bottas klokt de vierde tijd op de mediumband.
2 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 7 min - Nu is het de beurt aan Gasly om de snelste tijd te noteren. De Fransman klokt 1.30,825 en is daarmee een halve tiende sneller dan Giovinazzi.
2 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 11 min - Jaja, we hebben een nieuwe lijstaanvoerder en het is niemand minder dan Antonio Giovinazzi. De Alfa-coureur gaat rond in 1.30,881 en is vier tienden sneller dan Norris.
2 uur geleden
GROEN! - De Baan is schoongeveegd en de sessie wordt hervat.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Sergio Pérez verliest een deel van zijn bodywork op het rechte stuk. Wat een vreemd incident. Uit het niets waait het carbon van zijn auto af. Werk aan de winkel voor Red Bull.
3 uur geleden
No 1 uur en 34 min - Goede ronde van Sergio Pérez. De Mexicaan klokt met 1.31,926 de derde tijd en is de snelste coureur op de harde band. De top drie ziet er nu als volgt uit:

  1. Norris - 1.31,239 (S)
  2. Giovinazzi - 1.31,533 (S)
  3. Pérez - 1.31,926 (H)
3 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 36 min - De avond valt over het Bahrain International Circuit en Sergio Pérez rijdt nog maar eens naar buiten op een verse set harde banden.
3 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 47 min - Pérez is inmiddels uit zijn auto gestapt. De teller van de Mexicaan staat op 85 rondes.
3 uur geleden
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team:

  • AlphaTauri - 107 rondes
  • Haas F1 - 107 rondes📸
  • Ferrari - 99 rondes
  • Alfa Romeo - 97 rondes
  • Williams - 92 rondes
  • Alpine - 85 rondes
  • Red Bull Racing - 85 rondes
  • Mercedes - 82 rondes
  • McLaren - 74 rondes
  • Aston Martin - 45 rondes
3 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 52 min - Wakker worden allemaal! Giovinazzi en Norris werken een kwalificatiesimulatie af. Giovinazzi klokt met 1.31,533 de snelste tijd, maar kort daarna gaat Norris met 1.31,239 onder de tijd van de Alfa-coureur door.
3 uur geleden
De top drie is al uren ongewijzigd. De stand van zaken na zes uur testen in Bahrein:

  1. Ricciardo - 1.32,215 (M) - 52 rondes
  2. Alonso - 1.32,339 (H) - 84 rondes
  3. Pérez - 1.32,478 (H) - 85 rondes 
  4. Giovinazzi - 1.32,486 (M) - 97 rondes
  5. Latifi - 1.32,541 (S) - 89 rondes📸
  6. Tsunoda - 1.32,684 (M) - 57 rondes 
  7. Schumacher - 1.32,883 (S) - 31 rondes
  8. Sainz - 1.33,072 (M) - 56 rondes
  9. Mazepin - 1.33,101 (S) - 76 rondes
  10. Hamilton - 1.33,399 (M) - 58 rondes
  11. Bottas - 1.33,581 (H) - 24 rondes
  12. Stroll - 1.33,944 (H) - 18 rondes
  13. Norris - 1.34,492 (M) - 20 rondes 
  14. Gasly - 1.36,214 (M) - 49 rondes
  15. Leclerc - 1.36,875 (H) - 41 rondes
  16. Vettel - 1.38,849 (M) - 10 rondes
3 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 15 min - Er gebeurt op dit moment weinig noemenswaardig op het Bahrain International Circuit. De coureurs rijden langere stints en de tijdenlijst is al lange tijd niet meer veranderd.
3 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 32 min - Geen probleem bij Mercedes. Bottas stuurt de W12 weer het asfalt op.
4 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 34 min - Mick Schumacher mag op pad met een verse set zachte banden en maakt zich op voor een kwalificatiesimulatie.
4 uur geleden
Voor Mercedes is de middagsessie weer niet heel productief. Valtteri Bottas heeft pas één stint van twaalf rondes gereden.
4 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 41 min - Verstappen kwam gisteren tot 1.30,674. De snelste tijd van Ricciardo vandaag is 1.32,215.
Terug omhoog