Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Formule 1-testdagen in Bahrein. Veel plezier!

Nog 2 uur en 17 min - Hamilton begint aan zijn 31e ronde en passeert daarmee Nicholas Latifi als productiefste coureur van de dag. De problemen van gisteren zijn voor Mercedes opeens ver weg.
Nog 2 uur en 21 min - We hebben een nieuwe lijstaanvoerder. Daniel Ricciardo gaat op de mediumband het Bahrain International Circuit rond in 1.32,598 en is daarmee een tiende rapper dan Alonso op de harde band.
Nog 2 uur en 30 min - De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  • Nicholas Latifi (Williams) - 27 rondes
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 25 rondes
  • Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 22 rondes
  • Nikita Mazepin (Haas) - 21 rondes
  • Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - 20 rondes
  • Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - 18 rondes
  • Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) - 18 rondes
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 15 rondes
  • Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) - 14 rondes
  • Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - 6 rondes
Nog 2 uur en 46 min - Kijk eens aan, we zien al een coureur op de zachte band. Nikita Mazepin lijkt een kwalificatiesimulatie te doen en klokt 1.33,101. Daarmee is hij vier tienden langzamer dan de snelste tijd van Alonso.
Nog 2 uur en 49 min - Dat ziet er goed uit voor Fernando Alonso en Alpine. De Spanjaard klokt op de harde band de snelste tijd en is met 1.32,769 drie tienden rapper dan Sainz (tweede) op medium.
De cijfers na een uur testen:

  1. Sainz - 1.33,072 (M) - 12 rondes 📸
  2. Mazepin - 1.33,731 (M) - 15 rondes
  3. Alonso - 1.34,253 (H) - 12 rondes
  4. Latifi - 1.34,608 (H) - 16 rondes
  5. Hamilton - 1.35,032 (H) - 13 rondes
  6. Pérez - 1.35,534 (H) - 12 rondes
  7. Tsunoda - 1.37,076 (H) - 16 rondes
  8. Ricciardo - Geen tijd - 9 rondes
  9. Giovinazzi - Geen tijd - 3 rondes
  10. Vettel - Geen tijd - 3 rondes
Nog 3 uur en 15 min - Carlos Sainz zet op de mediumband de eerste serieuze tijd van de dag neer: 1.33,072.
Nog 3 uur en 22 min - Mercedes maakt haast en laat Hamilton kilometers maken. De Brit gaat voor de tweede keer vandaag op pad.
Nog 3 uur en 48 min - En daar is Sergio Pérez. De teamgenoot van Max Verstappen heeft vandaag acht uur de tijd om te wennen aan zijn nieuwe auto.
Nog 3 uur en 51 min - De coureurs werken hun installatierondes af. Alleen Pérez is nog niet op het asfalt verschenen.
Nog 3 uur en 53 min - Punten om op te letten vandaag:

  • Mercedes reed gisteren met Valtteri Bottas en Lewis Hamilton slechts 48 rondes, het kleinste aantal van alle teams. Slaagt de Duitse renstal erin om vandaag verloren tijd in te halen?
  • Max Verstappen reed gisteren de snelste rondetijd en was ook nog eens het productiefst van alle coureurs. Zijn teamgenoot Sergio Pérez zal dat kunstje vandaag willen herhalen. 
  • Fernando Alonso neemt plaats in de cockpit van de Alpine. De tweevoudig wereldkampioen is herstellende van een gebroken kaak, dus op fysiek vlak is dit ook voor hem een testdag.
GROEN! - De tweede testdag van dit Formule 1-seizoen is onderweg.
Deze coureurs komen vandaag in actie:

  • Red Bull Racing - Sergio Pérez
  • Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton en Valtteri Bottas
  • Ferrari - Carlos Sainz en Charles Leclerc
  • McLaren - Daniel Ricciardo en Lando Norris
  • Alpine - Fernando Alonso
  • AlphaTauri - Yuki Tsunoda en Pierre Gasly
  • Aston Martin - Sebastian Vettel en Lance Stroll
  • Alfa Romeo - Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Haas F1 - Nikita Mazepin en Mick Schumacher
  • Williams - Nicholas Latifi
Terugblik F1: 'Red Bull uitstekend begonnen met betrouwbare auto'
