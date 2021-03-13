- Tweede testdag
UPDATE: Sebastian’s car is currently in the garage due to an issue related to the gearbox. We've had limited running so far but we're working to get him back out soon. 🤜🤛 #F1Testing
- Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams) - 27 rondes
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 25 rondes
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 22 rondes
- Nikita Mazepin (Haas) - 21 rondes
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - 20 rondes
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - 18 rondes
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) - 18 rondes
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 15 rondes
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) - 14 rondes
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - 6 rondes
The latest funky @danielricciardo design? 🤔🎨 #F1 #F1Testing @McLarenF1
- Formula 1
Laying eyes on that new ride 😍 #ChargeOn #PoweredByHonda
- Honda Racing F1
We missed you, @alo_oficial! The two-time champion is on track for @AlpineF1Team all day 🙌 #F1 #F1Testing
- Formula 1
Mornin' Checo! 👋 @redbullracing's new signing has the whole day to get himself acquainted with the RB16B #F1 #F1Testing
- Formula 1
Like clockwork! ⏰ Lewis is straight out of the garage for the start of day two of #F1Testing and goes P1. We're back... 😜
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Mercedes reed gisteren met Valtteri Bottas en Lewis Hamilton slechts 48 rondes, het kleinste aantal van alle teams. Slaagt de Duitse renstal erin om vandaag verloren tijd in te halen?
- Max Verstappen reed gisteren de snelste rondetijd en was ook nog eens het productiefst van alle coureurs. Zijn teamgenoot Sergio Pérez zal dat kunstje vandaag willen herhalen.
- Fernando Alonso neemt plaats in de cockpit van de Alpine. De tweevoudig wereldkampioen is herstellende van een gebroken kaak, dus op fysiek vlak is dit ook voor hem een testdag.
Day 2 in Bahrain and @SChecoPerez is ready to take the seat 👊 #F1Testing 🇧🇭
- Red Bull Racing
Before day 2 gets underway, 👏 👏 for these guys. They’ve been pretty busy in the last few hours... #F1 #F1Testing #Bahrain
- Bahrain Int. Circuit
