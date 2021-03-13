Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Formule 1-testdagen in Bahrein. Veel plezier!

De Formule 1-testweek is precies halverwege. De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team:

  1. Alfa Romeo - 204 ronden
  2. Alpine - 189 rondes
  3. Ferrari - 172 rondes
  4. Red Bull Racing - 170 rondes
  5. AlphaTauri - 168 rondes
  6. Haas F1 - 151 rondes
  7. McLaren - 148 rondes
  8. Williams - 130 rondes
  9. Mercedes - 116 rondes
  10. Aston Martin - 102 rondes
FINISH - De Formule 1-testweek van 2021 is halverwege! Een samenvatting van de testochtend:
  • Na de moeizame vrijdag voor Mercedes waren er vanmorgen opnieuw problemen voor Lewis Hamilton. De Brit spinde halverwege de sessie van de baan en zorgde zo voor een code rood. Desondanks was Hamilton met 58 rondes wel productief.
  • Red Bull-coureur Sergio Pérez beleefde eveneens een prima ochtend. De Mexicaan kwam tot 39 rondes en klokte de derde tijd.
  • Daniel Ricciardo sloot de ochtend als snelste af. Met 1.32,215 was hij een tiende sneller dan nummer twee Fernando Alonso. Haas-coureur Nikita Mazepin was met 76 rondes het productiefst.
CODE ROOD - De sessie wordt stilgelegd. Het is onduidelijk wat er aan de hand is.
Nog 16 min - Sebastian Vettel lijkt toch nog even te gaan rijden. De versnellingsbakproblemen van de Aston Martin lijken te zijn opgelost. Vettel kwam vandaag pas tot zes rondes.
Nog 20 min - Waarschijnlijk rijdt Hamilton met veel brandstof in de rondte. Hij geeft 1,2 seconden toe op de tijd van Ricciardo.
Nog 24 min - Hamilton gaat op pad met een verse set mediumbanden. Gaat Mercedes zich eindelijk bovenaan de tijdenlijst melden?
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  1. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) - 62 rondes
  2. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) - 61 rondes📸
  3. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - 57 rondes
  4. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 53 rondes
  5. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) - 47 rondes
  6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 47 rondes
  7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - 46 rondes
  8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 46 rondes
  9. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) - 40 rondes
  10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - 6 rondes
Nog 50 min -  Een goede ronde van Sergio Pérez brengt hem naar P3 op de tijdenlijst. De Mexicaan is op de harde band twee tienden langzamer dan Ricciardo, die zijn snelste tijd noteerde op medium.
Nog 51 min - Pérez is bezig aan een persoonlijke tijdsverbetering.
De stand van zaken na drie uur testen:

  1. Ricciardo - 1.32,215 (M) - 40 rondes
  2. Alonso - 1.32,339 (H) - 47 rondes
  3. Latifi - 1.32,541 (S) - 42 rondes 
  4. Sainz - 1.33,072 (M) - 32 rondes
  5. Mazepin - 1.33,101 (S) - 44 rondes
  6. Pérez - 1.33,248 (H) - 34 rondes
  7. Hamilton - 1.33,399 (M) - 40 rondes
  8. Tsunoda - 1.34,411 (M) - 46 rondes
  9. Giovinazzi - 1.37,911 (M) - 45 rondes 
  10. Vettel - 1.38,849 (T) - 6 rondes
Nog 61 min - De schade bij Lewis Hamilton valt inderdaad mee. De Brit gaat op pad en doet dat voor het eerst deze testweek met mediumbanden.
Nog 1 uur en 18 min - De Mercedes van Hamilton is terug bij het team. Als de schade meevalt, wat ogenschijnlijk zo is, kan de Brit nog voor de lunchpauze weer in actie komen.
GROEN! - Met nog een kleine anderhalf uur te gaan wordt de sessie hervat.
Tijd voor een opportunistisch polletje: komt de hegemonie van Mercedes dit jaar ten einde?
De voorbereiding van Mercedes op een nieuw seizoen is in de afgelopen jaren veel soepeler verlopen. Over anderhalf uur is de testweek al halverwege, dus heel veel tijd om bij te leren is er niet meer.
Daar staat de regerend wereldkampioen. Hamilton verloor de controle over de Mercedes in bocht 13 en rolde achteruit in de grindbak. Daar kwam hij niet meer uit.
Nog 1 uur en 44 min - Rode vlag! En niet voor de minste coureur. Lewis Hamilton staat met de Mercedes vast in de grindbak.
Nog 1 uur en 51 min - Weer Latifi! De Canadees komt dit keer zonder problemen uit bocht 4, maar gaat daarna de mist in. Het setje harde banden waarop de Williams-coureur onderweg was is naar de knoppen.
Nog 1 uur en 53 min - Bocht 4, 5 en 6 blijven het de coureurs lastig maken, zeker door de harde wind. Die komt vandaag uit de tegenovergestelde richting van vrijdag. Nicholas Latifi is de volgende die even van de baan schiet. De Williams blijft ongedeerd.
Nog 1 uur en 59 min - Fernando Alonso is de ster van de ochtend, met een indrukwekkend tempo. De Spanjaard tikt de ronden binnen alsof hij nooit is weggeweest. Ook de Alpine zelf maakt een goede indruk, zeker in de kundige handen van de tweevoudig wereldkampioen.
Nog 2 uur en 2 min - Momentje voor Carlos Sainz! De Spanjaard verliest de controle over zijn Ferrari bij het uitkomen van bocht 6, maar raakt niets. Ook daarvoor worstelde hij al met zijn nieuwe auto. De nieuwkomer moet duidelijk nog even wennen aan de SF21.
Nog 2 uur en 17 min - Hamilton begint aan zijn 31e ronde en passeert daarmee Nicholas Latifi als productiefste coureur van de dag. De problemen van gisteren zijn voor Mercedes opeens ver weg.
Nog 2 uur en 21 min - We hebben een nieuwe lijstaanvoerder. Daniel Ricciardo gaat op de mediumband het Bahrain International Circuit rond in 1.32,598 en is daarmee een tiende rapper dan Alonso op de harde band.
Nog 2 uur en 30 min - De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  • Nicholas Latifi (Williams) - 27 rondes
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 25 rondes
  • Fernando Alonso (Alpine) - 22 rondes
  • Nikita Mazepin (Haas) - 21 rondes
  • Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) - 20 rondes
  • Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) - 18 rondes
  • Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) - 18 rondes
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 15 rondes
  • Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) - 14 rondes
  • Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) - 6 rondes
Nog 2 uur en 46 min - Kijk eens aan, we zien al een coureur op de zachte band. Nikita Mazepin lijkt een kwalificatiesimulatie te doen en klokt 1.33,101. Daarmee is hij vier tienden langzamer dan de snelste tijd van Alonso.
Nog 2 uur en 49 min - Dat ziet er goed uit voor Fernando Alonso en Alpine. De Spanjaard klokt op de harde band de snelste tijd en is met 1.32,769 drie tienden rapper dan Sainz (tweede) op medium.
De cijfers na een uur testen:

  1. Sainz - 1.33,072 (M) - 12 rondes 📸
  2. Mazepin - 1.33,731 (M) - 15 rondes
  3. Alonso - 1.34,253 (H) - 12 rondes
  4. Latifi - 1.34,608 (H) - 16 rondes
  5. Hamilton - 1.35,032 (H) - 13 rondes
  6. Pérez - 1.35,534 (H) - 12 rondes
  7. Tsunoda - 1.37,076 (H) - 16 rondes
  8. Ricciardo - Geen tijd - 9 rondes
  9. Giovinazzi - Geen tijd - 3 rondes
  10. Vettel - Geen tijd - 3 rondes
Nog 3 uur en 15 min - Carlos Sainz zet op de mediumband de eerste serieuze tijd van de dag neer: 1.33,072.
Nog 3 uur en 22 min - Mercedes maakt haast en laat Hamilton kilometers maken. De Brit gaat voor de tweede keer vandaag op pad.
Nog 3 uur en 48 min - En daar is Sergio Pérez. De teamgenoot van Max Verstappen heeft vandaag acht uur de tijd om te wennen aan zijn nieuwe auto.
Nog 3 uur en 51 min - De coureurs werken hun installatierondes af. Alleen Pérez is nog niet op het asfalt verschenen.
Nog 3 uur en 53 min - Punten om op te letten vandaag:

  • Mercedes reed gisteren met Valtteri Bottas en Lewis Hamilton slechts 48 rondes, het kleinste aantal van alle teams. Slaagt de Duitse renstal erin om vandaag verloren tijd in te halen?
  • Max Verstappen reed gisteren de snelste rondetijd en was ook nog eens het productiefst van alle coureurs. Zijn teamgenoot Sergio Pérez zal dat kunstje vandaag willen herhalen. 
  • Fernando Alonso neemt plaats in de cockpit van de Alpine. De tweevoudig wereldkampioen is herstellende van een gebroken kaak, dus op fysiek vlak is dit ook voor hem een testdag.
