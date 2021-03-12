- Eerste testdag
- Problemen Mercedes
- Verstappen snelste coureur
- Nederlander ook productiefste rijder
#F1Testing Here's how things are looking at the end of day 1. #Fit4F1
A big lock-up for Hamilton as the session comes to a close 👀 #F1 #F1Testing
Dance the night away, @Max33Verstappen 🌕 With just half an hour remaining, the Dutchman's 1:30.674 lap is the top of the timing screens ⏱ #F1 #F1Testing
- Max Verstappen - 1.30,674 (M)
- Esteban Ocon - 1.31,626 (S)
- Lando Norris - 1.31,809 (H)
9. Lewis Hamilton - 1.32,912 (H)
Fastest time of the day so far? A 1:31.412, courtesy of @Max33Verstappen 💪 #F1 #F1Testing
A harmless overtake in testing... or a statement of intent for the rest of 2021? 🤔 #F1 #F1Testing
Weinig nieuws rondom Verstappen en de Red Bull tot dusver. En dat is door de Nederlandse bril bekeken goed nieuws. #F1Testing
Taking the sandstorm head-on 🌪 #F1Testing
