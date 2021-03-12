Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de eerste testdag van het Formule 1-seizoen. Veel plezier!

  • Eerste testdag
  • Problemen Mercedes
  • Verstappen snelste coureur
  • Nederlander ook productiefste rijder
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team:

  1. Red Bull Racing - 139 rondes
  2. Alfa Romeo - 131 rondes
  3. Alpine - 129 rondes
  4. Ferrari - 116 rondes
  5. AlphaTauri - 111 rondes
  6. Aston Martin - 97
  7. McLaren - 91 rondes
  8. Haas - 85 rondes
  9. Williams - 83 rondes
  10. Mercedes - 48 rondes📸
FINISH! - De eerste Formule 1-testdag van het jaar zit erop! Een samenvatting:
  • Max Verstappen kan terugkijken op een uitstekende eerste dag. De Nederlander klokt met 1.30,674 de snelste tijd en is met 139 rondes ook de productiefste rijder van allemaal.
  • Zo soepel als het bij Red Bull Racing verloopt, zo moeizaam verloopt de dag bij Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas kampt in de ochtend met een versnellingsbakprobleem en Lewis Hamilton slaagt er in de middag niet in om die verloren tijd goed te maken. Hamilton en Bottas komen gezamenlijk tot slechts 48 rondes.
  • De omstandigheden op de eerste testdag zijn zeker in de middag verraderlijk. Vanwege een zandstorm is het asfalt in de middagsessie bedekt met een laag zand. Desondanks verloopt de sessie zonder incidenten.
Nog 2 min - De virtuele safetycar wordt ingezet. Het is onduidelijk waarom.
Nog 5 min - En een halve ronde later schiet Hamilton weer van de baan in de eerste bocht. Zo'n onstabiele Mercedes hebben we lang niet gezien.
Nog 7 min - Hamilton is eindelijk bezig aan een tijdsverbetering, maar verremt zich dan in de tweede sector en schiet van de baan. Mercedes is zoekende op de eerste testdag van het jaar.
Nog 8 min - Verstappen rijdt een langere stint op medium, terwijl Hamilton onderweg is op hard.
Nog 11 min - Het antwoord is nee. Sainz klokt op medium de vijfde tijd en geeft op dezelfde band als Verstappen 1,2 seconden toe op de Nederlander.
Nog 12 min - Sainz is onderweg op medium. Kan de Ferrari-coureur de tijd van Verstappen aanvallen?
Nog 16 min - Gaan er nog coureurs naar buiten voor een kwalificatiesimulatie? Verstappen werkt een langere run op medium af, terwijl Hamilton alweer enige tijd in de pits staat. De Brit is deze middag niet verder gekomen dan 37 rondes.
Nog 23 min - Verstappen geeft in zijn afgelopen ronde drie tienden toe op zijn eigen snelste tijd.
Nog 24 min - Norris verbetert zich op medium en klokt de tweede tijd. Hij geeft twee tienden toe op Verstappen, die ook op medium onderweg is.
Nog 28 min - Verstappen is er nog niet klaar mee en gaat met een verse set mediumbanden weer op pad.
Nog 39 min - De productiefste rijder vandaag, Max Verstappen, komt de pits in. Hij heeft er 122 rondes op zitten.
Nog 46 min - Ocon klokt op de zachte band de tweede tijd en nadert de tijd van Verstappen, die dus op de mediumband in de rondte gaat, tot op vier tienden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 48 min - De omstandigheden zijn nu vrijwel gelijk aan de omstandigheden over twee weken tijdens de race en kwalificatie. Mogelijk zien we daarom snellere tijden. Esteban Ocon gaat op pad op de zachte band.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 min - Tijden zeggen niets, zeggen ze altijd bij de testdagen, maar we gaan die nietszeggende tijden toch even noemen. De stand:

  1. Max Verstappen - 1.30,674 (M)
  2. Esteban Ocon - 1.31,626 (S)
  3. Lando Norris - 1.31,809 (H)

9. Lewis Hamilton - 1.32,912 (H)
Nog 55 min - Een fikse tijdverbetering van Max Verstappen! De Nederlander haalt op de mediumband zeven tienden van zijn eigen tijd af. Mercedes heeft vandaag alleen nog maar op de harde band gereden.
Nog 56 min - Verstappen noteert ook een paarse tijd in sector 2...
Nog 56 min - Verstappen klokt een paarse tijd in sector 1...
Nog 57 min - Interessant! Verstappen gaat op pad met de mediumband.
een paar seconden geleden
De stand van zaken na zeven uur testen: 

  1. Verstappen - 1.31,412 (H) - 110 rondes
  2. Ocon - 1.31,626 (S) - 113 rondes
  3. Norris - 1.31,809 (H) - 33 rondes
  4. Giovinazzi - 1.31,945 (M) - 45 rondes
  5. Ricciardo - 1.32,203 (H) - 45 rondes
  6. Gasly - 1.32,231 (H) - 74 rondes
  7. Tsunoda - 1.32,727 (H) - 37 rondes 📸
  8. Sainz - 1.32,843 (H) - 39 rondes 
  9. Hamilton - 1.32,912 (H) - 27 rondes
  10. Leclerc - 1.33,242 (H) - 59 rondes
  11. Räikkönen - 1.33,320 (H) - 63 rondes
  12. Vettel - 1.33,742 (S) - 51 rondes
  13. Nissany - 1.34,789 (S) - 73 rondes
  14. Mazepin - 1.34,798 (M) - 46 rondes
  15. Schumacher - 1.36,127 (H) - 15 rondes
  16. Bottas - 1.36,850 (H) - 6 rondes
  17. Stroll - 1.37,983 (H) - 26 rondes
Horner ziet Verstappen kilometers maken: 'Dit is een positieve start'
Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner is tevreden met het verloop van de eerste testdag. "De omstandigheden zijn lastig, maar het voelt goed om zoveel kilometers te maken", aldus Horner bij F1TV. "Het draait erom dat we een goed gevoel met de auto krijgen. Max is behoorlijk tevreden, dus dat is een positieve start."
Nog 1 uur en 15 min - Op de zachte band schroeft Ocon het tempo op. De Alpine-coureur klokt de tweede tijd en geeft twee tienden toe op Verstappen, die alleen nog maar op de harde band heeft gereden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 uur en 21 min - Na een stint van elf rondes komt Hamilton weer de pits in, wat zijn totaal op 27 rondes brengt. Hij bezet de negende plaats op de tijdenlijst. Verstappen is ondertussen bezig aan zijn 108e ronde.
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team: 

  1. AlphaTauri - 108 rondes
  2. Alpine - 105 rondes📸
  3. Red Bull Racing - 101 rondes
  4. Ferrari - 99 rondes
  5. Alfa Romeo - 94 rondes
  6. McLaren - 73 rondes
  7. Aston Martin - 71 rondes
  8. Williams - 64 rondes 
  9. Haas F1 - 48 rondes
  10. Mercedes - 29 rondes
Nog 1 uur en 37 min - Hamilton schroeft het tempo op en klokt de negende tijd. Hij geeft nog anderhalve seconde toe op de tijd van Verstappen.
De stand na ruim zes uur testen:

  1. Verstappen - 1.31,412 (H) - 94 rondes📸
  2. Norris - 1.31,809 (H) - 24 rondes
  3. Ricciardo - 1.32,203 (H) - 45 rondes
  4. Gasly - 1.32,231 (H) - 74 rondes
  5. Giovinazzi - 1.32,415 (M) - 25 rondes
  6. Tsunoda - 1.32,727 (H) - 28 rondes
  7. Ocon - 1.32,843 (H) - 101 rondes
  8. Sainz - 1.32,843 (H) - 29 rondes 
  9. Leclerc - 1.33,242 (H) - 59 rondes
  10. Räikkönen - 1.33,320 (H) - 63 rondes
  11. Vettel - 1.33,742 (S) - 51 rondes
  12. Nissany - 1.34,789 (S) - 61 rondes
  13. Mazepin - 1.34,798 (M) - 32 rondes
  14. Hamilton - 1.34,875 (H) - 16 rondes
  15. Schumacher - 1.36,127 (H) - 15 rondes
  16. Bottas - 1.36,850 (H) - 6 rondes
  17. Stroll - 1.37,983 (H) - 14 rondes
Nog 2 uur - Ocon passeert als eerste coureur de grens van honderd rondes. De rijder van Alpine (😅) is daarmee de productiefste coureur van de dag.
31 minuten geleden
38 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur en 8 min - Hamilton zoekt naar grip op het zanderige asfalt. De Mercedes van de Brit glijdt alle kanten op.
40 minuten geleden
Verstappen heeft 94 rondes gereden vandaag en zal over niet al te lange tijd de grens van honderd rondes gaan passeren. Samen met Ocon is hij de productiefste coureur van dag.
43 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur en 13 min - Hamilton gaat weer op pad. Houdt de Brit het nu langer vol dan zijn zes rondes van zojuist? En kan hij zich meten met de tijden van Verstappen?
Nog 2 uur en 27 min - Het heeft even geduurd, maar ook Lance Stroll gaat voor het eerst het asfalt op. De Aston Martin van de Canadees kampte met een elektronisch probleem.
Nog 2 uur 35 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. De Nederlander gaat het Bahrain International Circuit op de harde band rond in 1.31,412. Daarmee is hij op het lastige asfalt zeven tienden sneller dan Ricciardo vanmorgen was.
Nog 2 uur en 39 min - Hamilton houdt het na zes rondes alweer voor gezien. Mercedes slaagt er nog niet in om de verloren tijd van vanmorgen in te halen.
Omdat de tijden nu even niets zeggen, kijken we naar de stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team: 

  1. AlphaTauri - 81 rondes
  2. Alpine - 80 rondes 
  3. Red Bull Racing - 77 rondes
  4. Alfa Romeo - 75 rondes
  5. Ferrari - 70 rondes 
  6. McLaren - 51 rondes
  7. Aston Martin - 51 rondes
  8. Williams - 48 rondes 
  9. Haas F1 - 34 rondes
  10. Mercedes - 13 rondes📸 
