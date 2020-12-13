Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je in de komende uren op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen leidt
  • Laatste race van seizoen
Nog 30 rondes - Ook Hamilton verwacht dat hij nog een pitstop moet maken.
Nog 31 rondes - Verstappen rekent zich nog niet rijk. "Het zal voor ons, maar ook voor de rest lastig worden om op deze banden de finish te halen."
Nog 32 rondes - Hamilton (derde) vraagt zich hardop af wat er met de snelheid van Bottas aan de hand is. "We hebben daar niets over gehoord", zegt engineer Peter Bonnington. Het verschil tussen Bottas en Hamilton is 2,5 seconden.
Nog 33 rondes - Het is niet de spannendste wedstrijd van dit enerverende seizoen. Het zal leider Verstappen een zorg zijn, want die heeft vijf seconden voorsprong op Bottas.
Nog 34 rondes - Leclerc wordt aan alle kanten voorbijgereden en valt terug naar de elfde plek. "We gaan nog veel meer plekken verliezen als we over vijf rondes pas een pitstop maken", meldt de Monegask over de boordradio.
Nog 36 rondes - Vooraan controleert Verstappen de race. De Limburger heeft 3,6 seconden voorsprong op Bottas. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas +3.6
  3. Hamilton +1,6
  4. Albon +4,3
  5. Ricciardo +7,0
Nog 37 rondes - Stroll verschalkt Leclerc en klimt naar de negende plek. Daarmee doet hij goede zaken voor het constructeurskampioenschap.
Nog 38 rondes - Met Norris op plek zes, Sainz op plek zeven en Stroll op plek tien heeft McLaren virtueel de derde plek in het constructeurskampioenschap in handen met een verschil van drie punten op Racing Point. Voor dat team zal Stroll de punten binnen moeten halen nu Pérez is weggevallen.
Nog 40 rondes - Verstappen is geslaagd in zijn missie om Bottas buiten aanvalsafstand te houden. Bottas mag zijn DRS weer gebruiken, maar dan moet hij wel binnen één seconde van de Nederlander zitten. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is 2,6 seconden.
Nog 41 rondes - Hamilton (derde) rijdt dichter bij Bottas (tweede), dan Bottas bij leider Verstappen rijdt.
Nog 42 rondes - Verstappen klokt op de harde band meteen de snelste raceronde. Met 1.40,958 is de Nederlander 6 tienden rapper dan Bottas.
Nog 43 rondes - Groen! Verstappen beleeft een goede herstart en gaat weer op pad. Voor de Nederlander is het zaak om zo snel mogelijk een gat groter dan één seconde te trekken richting Bottas.
Nog 43 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen. We gaan weer racen in Abu Dhabi.
Nog 44 rondes - Van de coureurs uit de top tien zijn alleen Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel en Charles Leclerc niet gestopt. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Hamilton
  4. Albon
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Norris
  7. Vettel
  8. Leclerc
  9. Sainz
  10. Stroll
Nog 44 rondes - Safetycar! De race wordt geneutraliseerd zodat de auto van Pérez kan worden weggehaald. Daarmee wordt de voorsprong van Verstappen tenietgedaan.
Nog 44 rondes - Verstappen, Bottas en Hamilton zullen 44 rondes op de harde band moeten gaan rijden. Dat is zes rondes meer dan Pirelli voor mogelijk achtte. Kleine kanttekening: we hebben wel vaker gezien dat Pirelli ernaast zit.
Nog 45 rondes - Virtual safetycar! Verstappen, Bottas en Hamilton duiken meteen de pits in. De Nederlander behoudt de leiding.
Nog 46 rondes - Gele vlag! Sergio Pérez staat stil. De Mexicaan, die vorige week nog won in Bahrein, valt uit met technische problemen.
Nog 48 rondes - Bottas krijgt opgedragen om het gat naar Verstappen te dichten. "Laat zien hoe hard je kan pushen." Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is drie seconden.
Nog 49 rondes - Albon rijdt op de zachte band, terwijl de coureurs uit de top drie op de mediumband rijden. De Red Bull-coureur heeft in deze fase van de race nog een bandenvoordeel, maar dat zal snel over zijn.
Nog 50 rondes - Keurige inhaalactie van Alexander Albon! De teamgenoot van Verstappen gaat voorbij Lando Norris en klimt naar de vierde plek.
Nog 51 rondes - Albon (vijfde) voert de druk bij Norris (vierde) op. Voor Verstappen en Red Bull is het cruciaal dat Albon in de buurt van de Mercedes-coureurs blijft, zodat zij hun strategieën niet kunnen splitsen.
Nog 52 rondes - Verstappen is in de afgelopen ronde vier tienden sneller dan Bottas. De verschillen:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas +2,4
  3. Hamilton +2,7
  4. Norris +3,7
  5. Albon +0,8
Nog 53 rondes - Verstappen klokt met 1.42,292 de snelste raceronde. Hij vergroot zijn voorsprong op Bottas tot twee seconden.
Nog 54 rondes - Verstappen trekt meteen een gat naar Bottas. Het verschil naar de Mercedes is 1,7 seconden.
START - Verstappen behoudt de leiding! De Nederlander komt goed weg en snijdt Bottas de pas af. De Fin blijft nog wel tweede, Hamilton ligt derde.
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi gaat bijna beginnen.
Opwarmronde - Pirelli voorspelt dat een éénstopstrategie verreweg het snelst gaat zijn. De verwachting is dat coureurs op de mediumband, onder wie dus Max Verstappen, tussen de 17e en 27e ronde binnen gaan komen.
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt. Alle auto's komen van hun plek.
Nog 1 min. tot de opwarmronde - De motoren worden gestart.
Nog 5 min. tot de start - De startopstelling:

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Valtteri Bottas
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Lando Norris
  5. Alexander Albon
  6. Carlos Sainz
  7. Daniil Kvyat
  8. Lance Stroll
  9. Pierre Gasly
  10. Esteban Ocon
  11. Daniel Ricciardo
  12. Charles Leclerc
  13. Sebastian Vettel
  14. Antonio Giovinazzi
  15. Kimi Räikkönen
  16. George Russell
  17. Pietro Fittipaldi
  18. Nicholas Latifi
  19. Sergio Pérez
  20. Kevin Magnussen
Nog 10 min. tot de start - De coureurs klimmen in hun auto's. Nog tien minuten tot het begin van de laatste race van het seizoen.
Pérez en Ricciardo kunnen 'best of the rest' worden
Hamilton, Bottas en Verstappen zijn dit seizoen meerdere klassen apart, maar achter de grote drie vindt nog een spannende strijd plaats. Charles Leclerc (98 punten) en Carlos Sainz (97 punten) zijn inmiddels afgehaakt, maar Daniel Ricciardo (112 punten) en Sergio Pérez (125 punten) zijn nog volop aan het knokken om de vierde plek. Pérez moet vanwege een gridstraf als negentiende starten, terwijl Ricciardo de Grand Prix als elfde begint.
Miljoenen op het spel bij strijd om plek drie
Het prijzengeld in de Formule 1 wordt uitbetaald aan de hand van het constructeurskampioenschap. De eerste (Mercedes) en tweede plek (Red Bull) zijn al vergeven, maar de strijd om de derde plek ligt nog helemaal open. Racing Point (194 punten) heeft de beste papieren om derde te worden, maar McLaren (184 punten) zit daar niet ver achter. Ook Renault (172 punten) kan nog maximaal twee posities stijgen. Het verschil in prijzengeld tussen de derde (ongeveer 36 miljoen euro) en vijfde plaats (ongeveer 28 miljoen euro) is zo'n 8 miljoen euro, dus de belangen voor deze teams zijn groot.
Nog 30 min. tot de start - Het wordt vanmiddag voor Max Verstappen de derde keer dat hij mag vertrekken van poleposition. Bij de Grand Prix van Hongarije vorig jaar, de eerste keer dat hij pole pakte, eindigde hij in de race als tweede. Bij de race op het Braziliaanse Interlagos pakte Verstappen de zege, nadat hij in de kwalificatie het snelst was.
Nog 40 min. tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend! Voor de laatste keer dit jaar begeven de coureurs zich naar hun startposities.
