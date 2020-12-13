- Verstappen leidt
- Laatste race van seizoen
- Verstappen
- Bottas +3.6
- Hamilton +1,6
- Albon +4,3
- Ricciardo +7,0
The safety car is in and we're racing once again! 😬 Max holds P1 with Alex in P4 behind the two Mercs 👊 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
SAFETY CAR (LAP 11/55) Perez's car needs to be recovered, and the full Safety Car is deployed, bunching up the pack #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Albon
- Ricciardo
- Norris
- Vettel
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Stroll
Hoppa!! 👍 Max houdt Bottas en Hamilton af bij de start en blijft op P1⃣❗️ #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪
- Verstappen
- Bottas +2,4
- Hamilton +2,7
- Norris +3,7
- Albon +0,8
- Max Verstappen
- Valtteri Bottas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Lando Norris
- Alexander Albon
- Carlos Sainz
- Daniil Kvyat
- Lance Stroll
- Pierre Gasly
- Esteban Ocon
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Charles Leclerc
- Sebastian Vettel
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- Kimi Räikkönen
- George Russell
- Pietro Fittipaldi
- Nicholas Latifi
- Sergio Pérez
- Kevin Magnussen
Go @KevinMagnussen enjoy that last one with @HaasF1Team for us two 💯
Wholesome content alert 🥰 A guard of honour for Seb, as @ScuderiaFerrari send their warrior out to the grid, one last time #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
We'll see Seb's final race for @ScuderiaFerrari, after six seasons full of triumphs, emotions and memories 🏆 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Carlos Sainz makes his final appearance for @McLarenF1, after a two-year spell of bromance, podiums, and cockpit karaoke 🎤 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 @Carlossainz55
Last one with the team 🇩🇰 Go out and enjoy it K-Mag 👊 #HaasF1 #Haas100 #AbuDhabiGP
