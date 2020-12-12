- LIVE: Kwalificatie
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Albon
- Norris
- Leclerc
- Stroll
- Sainz
- Kvyat
- Gasly
Max is through to Q1 on the medium tyre in P3 and Alex is P4 on the soft tyre ⏱ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #ChargeOn 🤘
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. Sergio Pérez
Alex Albon goes P4 temporarily - but his lap time is deleted for a track limits infringement Moments later Daniel Ricciardo has his time deleted too and both are in the elimination zone Six minutes to go in Q2... #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
4. Sainz
5. Verstappen
6. Gasly
7. Leclerc
8. Kvyat
9. Stroll
10. Vettel
11. Ocon
12. Giovinazzi
13. Albon
14. Ricciardo
15. Pérez
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q1 👀⏱️ Mercedes duo on top - and a great effort from @Charles_Leclerc to take P3 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Bulls back in the garage and safely through to Q2 👊 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #ChargeOn 🤘
16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. George Russell
19. Pietro Fittipaldi
20. Nicholas Latifi
15. Räikkönen
16. Magnussen
17. Fittipaldi
18. Russell
19. Latifi
--. Giovinazzi
GREEN LIGHT 🟢 We're under way in Q1 in Abu Dhabi ⏱️ Follow all the action with live text commentary, live timings and more 👉 https://t.co/9Ca4t0nrGG #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Sun down = lights on for one final race for pole 🌆 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Wie verovert poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi?
Strap yourselves in - the final qualifying session of 2020 is minutes away! ⏰ Conditions looking 👌 at @ymcofficial #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
⚪️ LIGHT MODE 🔘 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗞 𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘 Which one do you prefer? #essereFerrari 🔴 #AbuDhabiGP
All set for quali. All we’re missing is the drivers! 🤷🏼♂️ #AbuDhabiGP
👏 @MercedesAMGF1 are running a special livery featuring the name of each person who has been a part of their successful 2020 season #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Here's how we stacked up in FP3... @redbullracing led the way, ahead of @RenaultF1Team in P3 and P4 🚀 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Verstappen 1.36,251
- Albon 1.36,752
- Ricciardo 1,36.877
- Ocon 1.36,899
- Norris 1.36,994
- Hamilton 1.37,012