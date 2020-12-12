Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier!

  • LIVE: Kwalificatie
over één dag
Deze coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Verstappen
  4. Albon
  5. Norris
  6. Leclerc
  7. Stroll
  8. Sainz
  9. Kvyat
  10. Gasly
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Beide Renaults vallen uit in Q2, net als Sergio Pérez die vanwege een gridstraf al wist dat hij achteraan moest starten. De afvallers:

11. Esteban Ocon
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. Sergio Pérez
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen verbetert zich fors en klimt naar P3! Hij geeft een kleine twee tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Hamilton.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Verstappen verbetert zijn eigen tijd in sector 1.
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Op Pérez na zijn alle coureurs buiten om hun tijd te verbeteren. Alleen Leclerc en Verstappen rijden nog steeds op medium. De rest is onderweg op soft.
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q2) - Verstappen verbetert zich niet en komt aan het eind van zijn ronde toch de pits in. Hij is op de vijfde plek nog niet zeker van Q3.
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen is de enige coureur die buiten is gebleven en er nog een ronde aan vastplakt. Daarmee neemt hij wel wat risico, want tijd om te switchen naar de softs zal er straks niet meer zijn.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

4. Sainz
5. Verstappen
6. Gasly
7. Leclerc
8. Kvyat
9. Stroll
10. Vettel

11. Ocon
12. Giovinazzi
13. Albon
14. Ricciardo
15. Pérez
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde op medium vijfde tijd. De ronde van de Nederlander is niet foutloos geweest, want Sainz is op dezelfde band sneller. Het verschil naar de P1 van Hamilton is zeven tienden.
over één dag
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Ook Leclerc, Verstappen, Albon, Vettel, Ricciardo, Leclerc en Ocon gaan met medium rubber op pad.
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 begint en verschillende coureurs gaan direct op pad. Hamilton, Bottas en Sainz proberen het op medium.
over één dag
FINISH (Q1) - De afvallers:

16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. George Russell
19. Pietro Fittipaldi
20. Nicholas Latifi
over één dag
FINISH (Q1) - Antionio Giovinazzi is de meest opvallende coureur die Q2 bereikt. De Italiaan duwt in extremis zijn teamgenoot Räikkönen onder de verkeerde kant van de streep. Hamilton klokt in zijn laatste ronde nog de snelste tijd, Verstappen (vierde) geeft vier tienden toe op de Brit.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Verstappen (P2) stuurt zijn Red Bull naar binnen en lijkt veilig voor Q2. Hamilton (P8) gaat nog wel even op pad.
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

15. Räikkönen

16. Magnussen
17. Fittipaldi
18. Russell
19. Latifi
--. Giovinazzi
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Verstappen verbetert zich en klimt naar de tweede plek. Daarmee is hij veilig voor Q2. Hij geeft een kleine drie tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Hamilton klokt een 1.36,669 en klimt naar de zevende plek. Verstappen zakt naar P10. De beste vijftien coureurs gaan dus door naar Q2.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Vanwege zijn geschrapte ronde moet Hamilton ook nog even aanzetten. De Brit staat nog in de gevarenzone.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Verstappen staat zesde, maar zal zich nog moeten verbeteren om zeker te zijn van Q2. "We blijven voorlopig buiten", krijgt de Nederlander te horen over de boordradio.
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Hamilton raakt zijn tijd kwijt vanwege track limits. Verstappen staat zesde.
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q1) - De eerste getimede ronde van Verstappen is nog niet top. Albon en is drie tienden rapper en Hamilton is een seconde sneller dan de Nederlander.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Verstappen moet in de pits vol in de ankers als er een Williams pal voor zijn neus uit de pitbox komt rijden. "Ik heb nu al een flatspot. Wat een idioot."
over één dag
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De laatste kwalificatie van het jaar is onderweg.
over één dag
Volgens onze lezers wordt de kwalificatie op het Yas Marina Circuit een tweestrijd tussen Verstappen en Hamilton.

Wie verovert poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi?
over één dag
Verstappen was in de derde vrije training verreweg het snelst. De Nederlander wacht dit jaar nog op zijn eerste poleposition. Vorig seizoen mocht hij vooraan starten in Hongarije en Brazilië.
over één dag
De laatste polesitters in Abu Dhabi:

  • 2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2017 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Mark Webber (Red Bull)
  • 2012 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2011 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)📸
over één dag
Verstappen verreweg het snelst in laatste training van seizoen
Max Verstappen kent een goede generale in aanloop naar de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. De Nederlander klokt de snelste tijd in de laatste training van het seizoen. Met 1.36,251 is hij een halve seconde sneller dan teamgenoot Alexander Albon. Daniel Ricciardo (1.36,877) completeert de top drie. Mercedes-coureurs Lewis Hamilton (zesde) en Valtteri Bottas (negende) spelen een zeldzame bijrol.
over één dag
Nog 2 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.36,251
  2. Albon 1.36,752
  3. Ricciardo 1,36.877
  4. Ocon 1.36,899
  5. Norris 1.36,994
  6. Hamilton 1.37,012
over één dag
Nog 2 min - Goeiendag, wat een sterke ronde van Max Verstappen! De Nederlander haalt nog eens vier tienden van zijn snelste tijd af.
over één dag
Nog 7 min - Ocon klokt de derde tijd, met een paarse sector 3. Het verschil tussen de snelste tijd van Verstappen en diende tijd van Kvyat is slechts vijf tienden. We gaan er maar vanuit dat de Mercedessen nog niet het achterste van hun tong hebben laten zien.
over één dag
Nog 8 min - Daniel Ricciardo (tweede) en Lando Norris (derde) naderen de tijd van Verstappen tot op één en twee tienden.
over één dag
Nog 10 min - Verstappen noteert een paarse tijd in sector 1 en 3, maar maakt een foutje in sector 2. Daardoor verbetert hij zijn tijd net niet.
over één dag
Nog 11 min - Russell, die in Bahrein Hamilton verving bij Mercedes, klokt de zevende tijd.
