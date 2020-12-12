Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier!

  • Poleposition voor Verstappen
  • Eerste poleposition van dit seizoen
  • Bottas tweede, Hamilton derde
24 minuten geleden
Verstappen deelt voor de camera van Ziggo Sport nog even een verkapte sneer uit aan Albon, die weer geen vierde kan worden vandaag. "De twee Mercedessen kunnen verschillende strategieën uitvoeren, want daarachter staat een McLaren. Dus ik heb geen rugdekking morgen."
42 minuten geleden
"Het voelt goed om eindelijk eens in deze stoel te mogen zitten", vertelt Max Verstappen op de persconferentie. "Deze baan heeft zoveel bochten, het is heel moeilijk om nergens een foutje te maken. Het hele jaar liepen we wat in, maar telkens kwamen we op belangrijke momenten net tekort. Het is heel fijn voor het hele team dat we nu hier zitten en ook een mooie motivatie om door te gaan. Ik weet niet wat er morgen in zit, we gaan het zien. Valtteri en Lewis zitten dichtbij. Hopelijk wordt het een mooi gevecht."
één uur geleden
"Ik moet Max feliciteren", zegt Lewis Hamilton, die uiteindelijk als derde eindigt. "Ik had wat moeite met de auto vandaag, maar ik ben helemaal klaar om morgen de strijd met hem aan te gaan. We zullen het hem niet gemakkelijk gaan maken."
één uur geleden
De top tien van de kwalificatie in Abu Dhabi: 

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Valtteri Bottas
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Lando Norris
  5. Alexander Albon
  6. Carlos Sainz
  7. Daniil Kvyat
  8. Lance Stroll
  9. Charles Leclerc
  10. Pierre Gasly
één uur geleden
"Alles kwam bij elkaar in die laatste ronde, wat voelt dit goed", zegt Max Verstappen na het behalen van zijn poleposition. "Het was een lang seizoen voor iedereen, met veel races op een rij. Dit was een geweldige afsluitende kwalificatie voor iedereen in het team. Het hele jaar zaten we erachter en kwamen wel wat dichterbij, maar soms blijft het toch wat frustrerend. Dan voelt dit geweldig. We komen nog wat topsnelheid tekort maar morgen gaan we er het beste van maken."
één uur geleden
Wat een ronde voor Max Verstappen, die zijn eerste pole van het seizoen pakt. "Daar maak je even een statement, wat een ongelooflijk goede ronde", zegt zijn Red Bull-engineer Gianpiero Lambiase over de boordradio.
één uur geleden
FINISH (Q3) - POLEPOSITION MAX VERSTAPPEN!!! De Nederlander rijdt een perfecte ronde en pakt voor de derde keer in zijn loopbaan poleposition. 
één uur geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Verstappen paars in sector 2...
één uur geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Hamilton paars in sector 2...
één uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen zit Hamilton op de hielen in sector 1 en is iets sneller dan Bottas.
één uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton paars in sector 1...
één uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
één uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Verstappen moet normaal gesproken sneller kunnen, want Albon (vierde) is maar een halve tiende langzamer dan de Nederlander.
één uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Hamilton
  4. Albon
  5. Sainz
  6. Norris
  7. Stroll
  8. Leclerc
  9. Kvyat
  10. Gasly
één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Dat scheelt niks! Verstappen geeft een tiende toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas en is sneller dan Hamilton (derde). Maar die poleronde zou er toch in moeten zitten?
één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Maar wel een betere tweede sector van Verstappen...
één uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Geen goede eerste sector van Verstappen...
één uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Here we go! Kan Max Verstappen zijn derde poleposition uit zijn loopbaan pakken? Q3 gaat beginnen.
één uur geleden
Deze coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Verstappen
  4. Albon
  5. Norris
  6. Leclerc
  7. Stroll
  8. Sainz
  9. Kvyat
  10. Gasly
2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Beide Renaults vallen uit in Q2, net als Sergio Pérez die vanwege een gridstraf al wist dat hij achteraan moest starten. De afvallers:

11. Esteban Ocon
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. Sergio Pérez
2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen verbetert zich fors en klimt naar P3! Hij geeft een kleine twee tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Hamilton.
2 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Verstappen verbetert zijn eigen tijd in sector 1.
2 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Op Pérez na zijn alle coureurs buiten om hun tijd te verbeteren. Alleen Leclerc en Verstappen rijden nog steeds op medium. De rest is onderweg op soft.
2 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - Verstappen verbetert zich niet en komt aan het eind van zijn ronde toch de pits in. Hij is op de vijfde plek nog niet zeker van Q3.
2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen is de enige coureur die buiten is gebleven en er nog een ronde aan vastplakt. Daarmee neemt hij wel wat risico, want tijd om te switchen naar de softs zal er straks niet meer zijn.
2 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

4. Sainz
5. Verstappen
6. Gasly
7. Leclerc
8. Kvyat
9. Stroll
10. Vettel

11. Ocon
12. Giovinazzi
13. Albon
14. Ricciardo
15. Pérez
2 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde op medium vijfde tijd. De ronde van de Nederlander is niet foutloos geweest, want Sainz is op dezelfde band sneller. Het verschil naar de P1 van Hamilton is zeven tienden.
2 uur geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Ook Leclerc, Verstappen, Albon, Vettel, Ricciardo, Leclerc en Ocon gaan met medium rubber op pad.
2 uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 begint en verschillende coureurs gaan direct op pad. Hamilton, Bottas en Sainz proberen het op medium.
2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q1) - De afvallers:

16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. George Russell
19. Pietro Fittipaldi
20. Nicholas Latifi
2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Antionio Giovinazzi is de meest opvallende coureur die Q2 bereikt. De Italiaan duwt in extremis zijn teamgenoot Räikkönen onder de verkeerde kant van de streep. Hamilton klokt in zijn laatste ronde nog de snelste tijd, Verstappen (vierde) geeft vier tienden toe op de Brit.
2 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Verstappen (P2) stuurt zijn Red Bull naar binnen en lijkt veilig voor Q2. Hamilton (P8) gaat nog wel even op pad.
2 uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

15. Räikkönen

16. Magnussen
17. Fittipaldi
18. Russell
19. Latifi
--. Giovinazzi
