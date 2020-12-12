- Poleposition voor Verstappen
- Eerste poleposition van dit seizoen
- Bottas tweede, Hamilton derde
Max takes his 1st pole position of the 2020! #AbuDhabiGP #Fit4F1
We do love it when a 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 lap comes together 💪 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #ChargeOn 🤘
HIJ DOET HET 😱🤩 @Max33Verstappen pakt POLE POSITION dankzij een ge-wel-dige laatste ronde! #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪
CLASSIFICATION: END OF QUALIFYING 🏁 A first pole of 2020 for @Max33Verstappen and @redbullracing in our final qualifying session of the season! 🚀 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Max Verstappen
- Valtteri Bottas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Lando Norris
- Alexander Albon
- Carlos Sainz
- Daniil Kvyat
- Lance Stroll
- Charles Leclerc
- Pierre Gasly
BREAKING: @Max33Verstappen takes his first pole of 2020! He beats the two Mercedes, @ValtteriBottas (P2) and @LewisHamilton (P3) #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 @redbullracing
PACE-SETTERS: Q3 1 BOT 2 VER 3 HAM 📸 4 ALB 5 SAI 6 NOR Just over 0.15s between the top four as we await the final runs! #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Time to see what we can do in Q3! Let's roll out boys ↗️👊 #Quali #PoweredByHonda
Max is through to Q1 on the medium tyre in P3 and Alex is P4 on the soft tyre ⏱ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #ChargeOn 🤘
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. Sergio Pérez
Alex Albon goes P4 temporarily - but his lap time is deleted for a track limits infringement Moments later Daniel Ricciardo has his time deleted too and both are in the elimination zone Six minutes to go in Q2... #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q1 👀⏱️ Mercedes duo on top - and a great effort from @Charles_Leclerc to take P3 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Bulls back in the garage and safely through to Q2 👊 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #ChargeOn 🤘
16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. George Russell
19. Pietro Fittipaldi
20. Nicholas Latifi
