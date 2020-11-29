Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Veel plezier!

  • Horrorcrash Grosjean
  • Fransman ontsnapt aan vuurzee
  • Hamilton leidt
  • Verstappen tweede
Formule 1 · 28 minuten geleden
Ricciardo walgt van F1: 'Schande dat ze zoveel herhalingen lieten zien'
Daniel Ricciardo heeft geen goed woord over voor de manier waarop de Formule 1 de crash van Romain Grosjean in beeld heeft gebracht. "Ik walg van de Formule 1 op dit moment", zegt de Australiër bij Ziggo Sport. "Het is een schande dat ze zoveel herhalingen lieten zien en het getuigt van geen enkel respect voor hem en zijn familie. We gingen over een uur weer racen en de hele tijd stond dat beeld aan. Het voelde als entertainment. Hopelijk vinden andere coureurs hetzelfde als ik, het zou me verbazen als dat niet zo is. Het is walgelijk en afgrijselijk."
Formule 1 · 33 minuten geleden
Verstappen haalt bij Ziggo Sport flink uit naar teamgenoot Alexander Albon, die vandaag als derde over de finish kwam. "Of ik het een goede race van hem vond? Dat lijkt me niet", aldus Verstappen. "Ik denk niet dat het heel goed is als jij dertig of veertig seconden achter je teamgenoot rijdt. Ik vond het juist heel sneu voor Pérez."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Verstappen is wat teleurgesteld over het verloop van zijn race. "We kwamen wat snelheid tekort", aldus de Nederlander. "Ze hadden een antwoord op alles wat we deden. We waren misschien niet agressief genoeg met de strategie en ook de pitstop was niet goed. Het is wat het is. De auto lijkt het in deze omstandigheden goed te doen, dus we zullen zien volgende week."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Verstappen over crash Grosjean: 'Het was heel eng'
"Het was heel eng", zegt Max Verstappen over de huiveringwekkende crash van Romain Grosjean. "Ik zag de rode vlag, maar dat hoeft niet per se te betekenen dat het heel ernstig is. Maar toen zag ik ook de vlammen... Ik ben erg blij dat hij er redelijk ongeschonden is uitgekomen en ik hoop dat hij snel zal herstellen."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
De uitslag van de Grand Prix van Bahrein: 

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Albon
  4. Norris
  5. Sainz
  6. Gasly
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Bottas
  9. Ocon
  10. Leclerc
  11. Kvyat
  12. Russell
  13. Vettel
  14. Latifi
  15. Räikkönen
  16. Giovinazzi
  17. Magnussen
DNF - Pérez
DNF - Stroll
DNF - Grosjean
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Hamilton wint en blijft Verstappen voor in memorabele GP Bahrein
Lewis Hamilton wint een gedenkwaardige Grand Prix van Bahrein. De Brit blijft Max Verstappen, in een race die wordt ontsierd door een zware crash van Romain Grosjean, een aantal seconden voor. Alexander Albon completeert de top drie nadat de auto van Sergio Pérez, die lange tijd derde rijdt, in de slotfase kapot gaat.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Door de uitvalbeurt van Pérez krijgt Albon de derde plek in handen. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Albon
  4. Norris
  5. Sainz
  6. Gasly
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Bottas
  9. Ocon
  10. Leclerc
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Het heeft er alle schijn van dat er gefinisht wordt achter de safetycar. Er zijn nog twee rondes te gaan.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
SAFETYCAR - De race wordt geneutraliseerd om de auto van Pérez weg te halen. Maar is er nog genoeg tijd om de race te hervatten? Het lijkt erop dat we een finish achter de safetycar gaan krijgen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 4 rondes - Neee, Sergio Pérez! De Mexicaan gaat niet zijn tweede podiumplek pakken, want hij rijdt rond met een rokende motor.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 5 rondes - Verstappen is zo'n twee seconden per ronde sneller dan Hamilton, maar het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is nog altijd twintig seconden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 7 rondes - "Zijn jullie nog wakker?", vraagt Sergio Pérez aan zijn team. De Mexicaan rijdt een ijzersterke race en is op weg naar zijn tweede podiumplek van het jaar.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 7 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +24,8
  3. Pérez +9,3
  4. Albon +6,1
  5. Norris +13,9
  6. Gasly +7,5
  7. Sainz +0,8
  8. Ricciardo +4,8
  9. Bottas  +4,0
  10. Ocon +8,0
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Verstappen is op zijn mediumbanden 1,6 seconden sneller dan Hamilton, maar het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is 25 seconden. De Red Bull-rijder klokt op zijn verse rubber wel de snelste raceronde.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 11 rondes - Verstappen komt nog een keer naar binnen. De Red Bull-coureur wisselt naar de mediumband en behoudt zijn tweede plek. Zijn achterstand op Hamilton is nu 27 seconden en hij heeft drie seconden voorsprong op nummer drie Pérez.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 13 rondes - Verstappen lijkt het tempo van Hamilton niet te kunnen volgen. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs loopt op tot 4,4 seconden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 16 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton 
  2. Verstappen +3,4
  3. Pérez +25,6
  4. Albon +3,1
  5. Gasly +16,0
  6. Norris +2,0
  7. Sainz +10,2
  8. Ricciardo +3,7
  9. Ocon +3,3
  10. Bottas +0,7
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 18 rondes - Verstappen is in de afgelopen ronde drie tienden sneller dan Hamilton. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is drie seconden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 19 rondes - Bottas komt voor de derde keer binnen. De Fin rijdt weer een moeizame race en valt terug naar de elfde plek.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 22 rondes - Pérez maakt zijn tweede stop en geeft de tweede plek terug aan Verstappen, die een achterstand van 3,7 seconden op Hamilton heeft.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 22 rondes - Het antwoord van Hamilton laat niet lang op zich wachten. De Mercedes-coureur wisselt ook naar de harde band en behoudt de leiding. Hamilton komt vlak voor Pérez weer de baan op en Verstappen rijdt daar maar drie seconden achter.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Niet Hamilton, maar Verstappen maakt nog een extra pitstop! De stop van de Nederlander verloopt niet vlekkeloos en hij wisselt opnieuw naar de harde band. Verstappen komt als derde weer terug de baan op.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 25 rondes - Als Verstappen de race op deze banden kan uitrijden ziet het er heel goed voor hem uit. Hamilton moet sowieso nog een pitstop maken en heeft slechts vijf seconden voorsprong op de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 28 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +5,1
  3. Pérez +16,7
  4. Albon +4,6 
  5. Norris +13,5
  6. Sainz +3,8
  7. Ricciardo +5,8
  8. Ocon +2,2
  9. Gasly +4,2
  10. Leclerc +3,0
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 31 rondes - Verstappen rijdt op een andere strategie dan Hamilton en kan deze race mogelijk nog winnen. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs schommelt rond de vier seconden. Verstappen rijdt op hard en kan de race in theorie uitrijden. Hamilton moet sowieso nog een keer stoppen om aan het bandenreglement te voldoen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Bottas maakt nog een pitstop en wisselt naar de mediums. De Fin valt terug naar de veertiende plek.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 33 rondes - Fraaie inhaalactie van Lando Norris op Valtteri Bottas, die het moeilijk heeft op zijn harde banden. De McLaren-coureur klimt naar de zesde plek.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 34 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Pérez
  4. Albon
  5. Gasly
  6. Bottas
  7. Norris
  8. Ocon
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Sainz
  11. Magnussen
  12. Leclerc
  13. Russell
  14. Kvyat
  15. Räikkönen
  16. Giovinazzi
  17. Vettel
  18. Latifi
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 34 rondes - Hamilton antwoordt en vergroot zijn voorsprong op nummer twee Verstappen met vier tienden. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is 4,7 seconden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 35 rondes - "We hebben niks te verliezen dus we gaan volle bak nu", zegt Max Verstappen, die opnieuw een seconde sneller is dan Hamilton in de afgelopen ronde.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 36 rondes - Verstappen is op hard een seconde sneller dan Hamilton op medium. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is vier seconden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Ngo 37 rondes - Verstappen maakt zijn pitstop en wisselt naar de harde band. Daarmee kan hij in theorie de race uitrijden. Hamilton heeft medium rubber en moet sowieso nog een keer stoppen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 37 rondes - Daar is de pitstop van Lewis Hamilton! De Brit wisselt naar de mediumband en zal dus straks sowieso nog een keer moeten stoppen. Mogelijk kan Verstappen, die hierdoor de leiding krijgt, voor een andere strategie gaan.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 38 rondes - Verstappen kan het tempo van leider Hamilton op deze mediumband niet volgen. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs loopt op tot zo'n vier seconden.
