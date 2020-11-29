- Horrorcrash Grosjean
- Fransman ontsnapt aan vuurzee
- Hamilton leidt
- Verstappen tweede
We are so thankful that Romain Grosjean was able to walk away from this. We did not need a reminder of the bravery and brilliance of our drivers, marshals, and medical teams, nor of the advances in safety in our sport, but we truly got one today #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
Congrats to Lewis and to @redbullracing - that's the team's first double podium since the 2017 Japanese Grand Prix 👏 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Albon
- Norris
- Sainz
- Gasly
- Ricciardo
- Bottas
- Ocon
- Leclerc
- Kvyat
- Russell
- Vettel
- Latifi
- Räikkönen
- Giovinazzi
- Magnussen
DNF - Stroll
DNF - Grosjean
|@LandoNorris: "There's a guy fucking running across the track!" #F1 #BahrainGP
That Bull is looking quick 👀 Lewis still leads with +3.4s but VER still has another Medium... This is going down to the wire! #BahrainGP
Die langzame stop van Verstappen kwam echt ontzettend beroerd uit. #F1
We're ½ way through the #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 Max has fastest lap and is P2 while Alex is P4 after the stops 🔧 #F1
McLaren doet erg goede zaken voor plek 3 in het constructeurskampioenschap als het zo blijft. #F1
Lap 1️⃣8️⃣: As you were. Max and Alex remain P2 and P4 👊 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #ChargeOn 🤘
