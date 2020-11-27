Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je dit weekend op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Veel plezier! 

  • Hamilton snelste in VT2
  • Verstappen tweede
  • Twee rode vlaggen
  • Harde crash Albon
  • Hond op het circuit
één uur geleden
Dat was het voor vandaag. Morgen ben ik (Patrick Moeke) even voor 12.00 uur bij jullie terug voor het verslag van de derde vrije training. Een fijne avond en graag tot dan!
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Alleen Hamilton sneller dan Verstappen in chaotische tweede training Bahrein
Lewis Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd in de tweede training voor de Grand Prix van Bahrein. De Brit is met 1.28,971 drie tienden sneller dan Max Verstappen, die als tweede eindigt. Valtteri Bottas (1.29,336) completeert de top drie. De incidentrijke sessie moet tot twee keer toe worden stilgelegd. De eerste rode vlag wordt gezwaaid na een stevige crash van Alexander Albon en een paar minuten later ontstaat er een code rood-situatie omdat er een hond op het circuit loopt. Het Grand Prix-weekend wordt morgen om 12.00 uur hervat met de derde training. De kwalificatie volgt om 15.00 uur.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 9 min - De stand: 

  1. Hamilton (S) 1.28,971
  2. Verstappen (M) 1.29,318
  3. Bottas (S) 1.29,336
  4. Pérez (S) 1,29,403
  5. Ricciardo (S) 1.29,462
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 13 min - In vrije lucht scherpt Lewis Hamilton de snelste tijd van het weekend aan. Met 1.28,971 is de Brit liefst drie tienden sneller dan Verstappen. Hamilton is in de derde sector nog wel langzamer dan de Red Bull-coureur.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 14 min - Hamilton is snel onderweg. De Brit noteert een paarse tijd in sector 1.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 20 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.29,318
  2. Bottas (S) 1.29,336
  3. Pérez (S) 1,29,403
  4. Ricciardo (S) 1.29,462
  5. Gasly (S) 1.29,551
  6. Hamilton (S) 1.29,589
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 22 min - Hamilton heeft wat last van verkeer en komt mede daardoor niet aan de tijd van Verstappen. Hij geeft twee tienden toe op de Red Bull-coureur en moet vooralsnog genoegen nemen met een zesde plek.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 24 min - Hamilton heeft vanwege al het oponthoud nog niet met verse zachte banden gereden, maar is van plan om dat nu wel te gaan. Verstappen, nog altijd terug te vinden bovenaan de tijdenlijst, rijdt op oude zachte banden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 27 min - Groen! De hond is van het circuit gerend en de sessie wordt hervat.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 30 min - Code rood. Er loopt een hond op het circuit!
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 33 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Bahrein is hervat.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 38 min - Deze crash helpt Albon, die al zwaar onder druk staat bij Red Bull, natuurlijk niet. De regie laat beteuterde gezichten in de pitbox van het team van Max Verstappen zien.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 42 min - Albon is hard van de baan gestuiterd bij het opkomen van het rechte stuk. De teamgenoot van Verstappen geeft aan dat-ie in orde is, maar schrijft wel zijn Formule 1-auto af.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 43 min - Rode vlag! Zware crash Albon.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 45 min - Maar ook Bottas komt op de zachte band nog niet aan de tijd van Verstappen, die een sterke derde sector heeft gereden. De Mercedes-rijder geeft achttien duizendsten toe op de Red Bull-coureur.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 45 min - Valtteri Bottas is op de zachte band snel onderweg.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 46 min - Sergio Pérez nadert op de zachte band de tijd van Verstappen tot op acht honderdsten.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 47 min - Verstappen verliest tijd in de tweede en derde sector en verbetert zijn tijd daardoor niet. Ondanks dat staat de Nederlander nog wel eerste.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 48 min - Verstappen is op de zachte band heel snel (paars in sector 1) onderweg.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 60 min - Een apart gezicht onderaan de tijdenlijst:

19. Bottas 1.35,801
20. Hamilton 1.36,107
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 62 min - Pérez klimt naar de tweede plek en nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee tienden. Beide coureurs rijden op medium.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 66 min - Max Verstappen klokt op zijn verse mediumbanden de snelste tijd. Daar moet meteen worden bijgezegd dat beide Mercedes-coureurs nog niet hebben aangezet. De stand: 

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.29,318
  2. Gasly (M) 1.29,827
  3. Albon (M) 1.30,014
  4. Räikkönen (M) 1.30,928
  5. Sainz (M) 1.30,989
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 67 min - Verstappen noteert een paarse tijd in de eerste sector...
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 69 min - Verstappen verruilt zijn Pirelli-testbanden voor een nieuwe set medium rubber. De Nederlander staat voorlopig derde, achter Kimi Räikkönen en Carlos Sainz.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 73 min - "Ik heb totaal geen grip op deze banden", zegt Lewis Hamilton, die slechts negentiende staat.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 75 min - Voor wat het waard is, de stand na een kwartier trainen: 

  1. Sainz (P) 1.30,989
  2. Verstappen (P) 1.31,003
  3. Leclerc (M) 1.31,032
  4. Norris (H) 1.31,158
  5. Pérez (P) 1.31,254
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 81 min - Momentje voor Max Verstappen, die in zijn snelle ronde wordt gehinderd door Lance Stroll. Het is niet de eerste keer dit jaar dat de twee coureurs het met elkaar aan de stok krijgen.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 82 min - Het is meteen erg druk op de baan. Alle coureurs zijn buiten.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 90 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Bahrein is onderweg.
Formule 1 · 5 uur geleden
Verstappen zesde in eerste training Bahrein, Hamilton snelste
Max Verstappen opent het Grand Prix-weekend in Bahrein met de zesde tijd in de eerste vrije training. Zevenvoudig wereldkampioen Lewis Hamilton is in de openingssessie verreweg het snelst. Valtteri Bottas eindigt als tweede en Sergio Pérez completeert de top drie. Omdat de race en kwalificatie in het donker worden verreden is het nog even afwachten hoe waardevol de eerste training, die nog in natuurlicht is afgewerkt, gaat zijn.
