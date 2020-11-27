Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je dit weekend op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Veel plezier! 

Nog 24 min - Hamilton heeft vanwege al het oponthoud nog niet met verse zachte banden gereden, maar is van plan om dat nu wel te gaan. Verstappen, nog altijd terug te vinden bovenaan de tijdenlijst, rijdt op oude zachte banden.
Nog 27 min - Groen! De hond is van het circuit gerend en de sessie wordt hervat.
Nog 30 min - Code rood. Er loopt een hond op het circuit!
Nog 33 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Bahrein is hervat.
Nog 38 min - Deze crash helpt Albon, die al zwaar onder druk staat bij Red Bull, natuurlijk niet. De regie laat beteuterde gezichten in de pitbox van het team van Max Verstappen zien.
Nog 42 min - Albon is hard van de baan gestuiterd bij het opkomen van het rechte stuk. De teamgenoot van Verstappen geeft aan dat-ie in orde is, maar schrijft wel zijn Formule 1-auto af.
Nog 43 min - Rode vlag! Zware crash Albon.
Nog 45 min - Maar ook Bottas komt op de zachte band nog niet aan de tijd van Verstappen, die een sterke derde sector heeft gereden. De Mercedes-rijder geeft achttien duizendsten toe op de Red Bull-coureur.
Nog 45 min - Valtteri Bottas is op de zachte band snel onderweg.
Nog 46 min - Sergio Pérez nadert op de zachte band de tijd van Verstappen tot op acht honderdsten.
Nog 47 min - Verstappen verliest tijd in de tweede en derde sector en verbetert zijn tijd daardoor niet. Ondanks dat staat de Nederlander nog wel eerste.
Nog 48 min - Verstappen is op de zachte band heel snel (paars in sector 1) onderweg.
Nog 60 min - Een apart gezicht onderaan de tijdenlijst:

19. Bottas 1.35,801
20. Hamilton 1.36,107
Nog 62 min - Pérez klimt naar de tweede plek en nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee tienden. Beide coureurs rijden op medium.
Nog 66 min - Max Verstappen klokt op zijn verse mediumbanden de snelste tijd. Daar moet meteen worden bijgezegd dat beide Mercedes-coureurs nog niet hebben aangezet. De stand: 

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.29,318
  2. Gasly (M) 1.29,827
  3. Albon (M) 1.30,014
  4. Räikkönen (M) 1.30,928
  5. Sainz (M) 1.30,989
Nog 67 min - Verstappen noteert een paarse tijd in de eerste sector...
Nog 69 min - Verstappen verruilt zijn Pirelli-testbanden voor een nieuwe set medium rubber. De Nederlander staat voorlopig derde, achter Kimi Räikkönen en Carlos Sainz.
Nog 73 min - "Ik heb totaal geen grip op deze banden", zegt Lewis Hamilton, die slechts negentiende staat.
Nog 75 min - Voor wat het waard is, de stand na een kwartier trainen: 

  1. Sainz (P) 1.30,989
  2. Verstappen (P) 1.31,003
  3. Leclerc (M) 1.31,032
  4. Norris (H) 1.31,158
  5. Pérez (P) 1.31,254
Nog 81 min - Momentje voor Max Verstappen, die in zijn snelle ronde wordt gehinderd door Lance Stroll. Het is niet de eerste keer dit jaar dat de twee coureurs het met elkaar aan de stok krijgen.
Nog 82 min - Het is meteen erg druk op de baan. Alle coureurs zijn buiten.
Nog 90 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Bahrein is onderweg.
Verstappen zesde in eerste training Bahrein, Hamilton snelste
Max Verstappen opent het Grand Prix-weekend in Bahrein met de zesde tijd in de eerste vrije training. Zevenvoudig wereldkampioen Lewis Hamilton is in de openingssessie verreweg het snelst. Valtteri Bottas eindigt als tweede en Sergio Pérez completeert de top drie. Omdat de race en kwalificatie in het donker worden verreden is het nog even afwachten hoe waardevol de eerste training, die nog in natuurlicht is afgewerkt, gaat zijn.
