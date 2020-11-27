- LIVE: VT2
- Twee rode vlaggen
- Harde crash Albon
- Hond op het circuit
- Bekijk hier de live stand
- Hamilton (S) 1.28,971
- Verstappen (M) 1.29,318
- Bottas (S) 1.29,336
- Pérez (S) 1,29,403
- Ricciardo (S) 1.29,462
The broken Red Bull of @alex_albon just returned to the paddock:
- Gasly (S) 1.29,551
- Hamilton (S) 1.29,589
27 seconds between green flag and red flag again because of this lil zoomie #F1 #BahrainGP
ALBON!! De Thai vliegt er heel hard af!!😱💥 Gaat te wijd en verliest zijn #RB16 volledig!! Albon lijkt ok, maar de training ligt stil 🟥 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #FP2
Alex is safely out of the car and is being checked over at the medical centre as a precaution #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 https://t.co/5p960kIDpg
19. Bottas 1.35,801
20. Hamilton 1.36,107
- Verstappen (M) 1.29,318
- Gasly (M) 1.29,827
- Albon (M) 1.30,014
- Räikkönen (M) 1.30,928
- Sainz (M) 1.30,989
- Sainz (P) 1.30,989
- Verstappen (P) 1.31,003
- Leclerc (M) 1.31,032
- Norris (H) 1.31,158
- Pérez (P) 1.31,254
GREEN LIGHT 🟢 We're under way for FP2 under the lights in Bahrain! #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
Ok Kimi, time to get back in the car! 🚗 #BahrainGP
This years #Bahrain Grand Prix marks the 15th round of the 2020 @F1 World Championship. It will be the first race of the first double header ever @BAH_Int_Circuit 🇧🇭🏁! Check out the schedule here https://t.co/poXEoM16Tg
FP1 CLASSIFICATION Lots of laps in first practice, with the Mercedes duo at the top! Now we await sundown in Bahrain ✨🌛 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
A busy end to the session for Max's side of the garage 🛠 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1
