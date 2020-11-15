Goedendag en welkom in dit Formule 1-liveblog. Mijn naam is Lennart Klem en ik houd je hier volledig op de hoogte van de Grand Prix van Turkije.

Formule 1 · 19 minuten geleden
Max Verstappen kan nog niet weg in Turkije. De Nederlander moet zich nog melden bij de jury. Verstappen ging na een pitstop aan het einde van de pitstraat over een witte lijn en dat levert hem wellicht nog een straf op.
Formule 1 · 40 minuten geleden
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Bottas: 'Blij dat de race klaar was'
Ook Valtteri Bottas kende een vreselijke race vandaag. De Fin werd zelfs op een ronde gezet door Lewis Hamilton en eindigde als veertiende. "Het was een ramp. Vanaf de eerste ronde, met die spin in bocht één. Daarna werd ik dezelfde ronde in bocht negen nog eens door iemand geraakt, stond mijn stuur scheef en had ik schade aan mijn voorvleugel", aldus Bottas bij Ziggo Sport. "Ik ben zo vaak gespind, dat ik de tel kwijt ben geraakt. Ik ben blij dat de race klaar is."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Stroll: 'Weet niet wat er is gebeurd'
Lance Stroll vertrok van poleposition en reed lang aan de leiding, maar kwam in Turkije als negende over de meet. "Ik weet niet wat er is gebeurd. Ik snap het echt niet. Na de pitstop verloren weer veel tijd en ik weet niet hoe dat kon. We moeten daar goed naar kijken, want het was vreselijk vandaag. Het is heel frustrerend dat ik als leider een voorsprong had van tien seconden en dan alsnog als negende finish."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
En dit is de stand bij de ook al de besliste constructeurstitel:
  1. Mercedes - 504 punten
  2. Red Bull - 240 punten
  3. Racing Point - 154 punten
  4. McLaren - 149 punten
  5. Renault - 136 punten
  6. Ferrari - 130 punten
  7. AlphaTauri - 89 punten
  8. Alfa Romeo - 8 punten
  9. Haas - 3 punten
  10. Williams  - 0 punten
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Dit is nu de WK-stand na veertien van de zeventien races:
  1. Lewis Hamilton - 307 punten
  2. Valtteri Bottas - 197 punten
  3. Max Verstappen - 170 punten
  4. Sergio Pérez - 100 punten
  5. Charles Leclerc - 97 punten
  6. Daniel Ricciardo - 96 punten
  7. Carlos Sainz - 75 punten
  8. Lando Norris - 74 punten
  9. Alexander Albon - 70 punten
  10. Pierre Gasly - 63 punten
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
De man van de dag: Lewis Hamilton!
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Verstappen: 'Race om snel te vergeten'
"Het was een moeilijke wedstrijd. Ik verloor de downforce toen ik achter Pérez zat. De snelheid was wel goed, maar ik zat achter andere auto's en kon niet inhalen. Het was spekglad. Daarna was het een drama. Ik wist al wel dat het bij de start zo zou gaan. Dit is een race om snel te vergeten", aldus Max Verstappen bij Ziggo Sport. De Nederlander feliciteert Lewis Hamilton met de wereldtitel. "Tuurlijk is het bijzonder dat hij z'n zevende wereldtitel pakt. Het was een goede wedstrijd van hem."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
...de Brit kan het simpelweg niet geloven.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton was zeer emotioneel nadat hij uit de auto stapte...
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
De reacties van de nummers twee en drie van vandaag:

Sergio Pérez: "Nog een ronde extra en ik denk dat de banden dan waren geëxplodeerd. Het was een chaotische race, maar een geweldig resultaat voor ons."

Sebastian Vettel: "Ik had een geweldige openingsronde, waardoor ik al opschoof naar P4. Het was heel intens in de laatste ronde en wel een verrassing voor me dat ik het podium nog kon halen."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Hij kan het bijna niet geloven, maar hij heeft zijn zevende wereldtitel binnen!
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
De kersverse wereldkampioen in de Formule 1!
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Hamilton boekt vandaag ook 'even' zijn 94e Grand Prix-zege in totaal. De Brit verbetert daarmee zijn eigen record.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Hamilton: 'Heb hier zo van gedroomd'
"Ik heb er even geen woorden voor. Ik moet eerst iedereen bedanken bij Mercedes voor het geweldige werk. Ik heb hier zo van gedroomd toen ik jong was, ik wil mijn familie enorm bedanken", aldus een emotionele Lewis Hamilton na de race. "We hadden het zwaar dit weekend en deden alles wat we konden. We hebben veel geleerd om stappen vooruit te kunnen zetten en dat is zo belangrijk. Het was zo lastig, maar ik bleef erin geloven."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Het was niet de dag van Max Verstappen. De Nederlander vertrok van P2, kende een slechte start en vocht zich door meerdere spins meermaals terug, maar komt niet verder dan P6. Daar zal de Limburger meer van verwacht hebben.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Ook Sergio Pérez en Sebastian Vettel zullen zeer blij zijn. De Mexicaan (P2) en de Duitser (P3) mogen zich zo melden op het podium.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Hamilton op de radio vlak na het veroveren van zijn wereldtitel: "Dit is voor alle kinderen die het onmogelijke dromen. Jij kan het ook!"
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton is opnieuw de beste! Na 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 en 2019 pakt de Brit weer de wereldtitel in de Formule 1.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Wereldtitel en GP-zege voor Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton wint de Grand Prix van Turkije en verovert zijn zevende wereldtitel. De Brit pakt met nog 21 ronden te gaan de leiding en staat die niet meer af. Max Verstappen, die meermaals spinde, komt als zesde over de finish. Lance Stroll startte van poleposition, maar komt niet verder dan plek negen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
FINISH - Sergio Pérez wint het gevecht om de tweede plaats. Sebastian Vettel wordt derde, want Charles Leclerc maakt nog een duur foutje. Max Verstappen komt als zesde over de meet.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton wint de Grand Prix van Turkije en pakt zijn zevende wereldtitel in de Formule 1!
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Laatste ronde! - De Grand Prix van Turkije is bijna voorbij. Hamilton is op weg naar een fenomenale dubbelslag, terwijl Verstappen de nummer zes is.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 ronden - Verstappen is nog altijd de nummer zes en lijkt ook op die plek te gaan finishen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 ronden - Toch niet! Hamilton blijft buiten en gaat door op zijn huidige banden. De Brit is bijna zeker van de wereldtitel...
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 ronden - Hamilton duikt nog wel de pits in, want Mercedes verwacht dat er nog regen gaat vallen in het slot van deze race.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 3 ronden - Verstappen schiet weer van de baan, maar ook nu valt de schade mee. Het slot van deze Grand Prix gaan niet soepeltjes voor de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 ronden - Het feest kan bijna beginnen bij Mercedes. Hamilton gaat de race in Turkije winnen en de wereldtitel pakken, tenzij er in de slotronden nog veel gekke dingen gebeuren...
