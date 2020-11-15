- GP Turkije
- Hamilton wint race
- Brit pakt 7e wereldtitel
- Verstappen zesde
And of course, a huge congratulations to @LewisHamilton for being a seven times World Champion. What an achievement!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Charles Leclerc
- Moment van plaatsen
Congratulations @LewisHamilton for winning your 7th World Title! Longevity is equal to experience, this is what inspires the world! https://t.co/u5gdqlDCru
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪
- Moment van plaatsen
👏 Game recognises game. From all of the Barça family, congratulations @LewisHamilton on your 7th @F1 World Championship! 🏎️💨 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Barcelona
- Moment van plaatsen
POV: Your driver has just won his SEVENTH world title 🤯🎉 🎥 @MercedesAMGF1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Back on the podium once again 🤜🤛 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Congrats @LewisHamilton Didn't think Michael record was ever going to be equalize. Very impressive Congrats @MercedesAMGF1 for the incredible work also
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Romain Grosjean
- Moment van plaatsen
Just watched @LewisHamilton drive to his 7th World title 👑 The greatest sportsman this country has ever produced - no doubts #TurkeyGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Rio Ferdinand
- Moment van plaatsen
A memorable podium for a truly incredible race! 🍾 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
7 x World Champion – that’s insane! Massively deserved. Surely one of the greatest achievements in the history of sports. Congratulations Lewis and enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends. #TurkishGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Nico Rosberg
- Moment van plaatsen
Not the 300th race we were hoping for today 😔 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
#F1 - Full results of the #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 ⬇️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FIA
- Moment van plaatsen
Congratulations to @LewisHamilton on equalling Michael Schumacher’s 7 world titles. What an achievement. Has to be right up there alongside our greatest ever sportspeople. Stunning. 🐐
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Gary Lineker
- Moment van plaatsen
Perez pakt P2 en Vettel rijdt naar zijn eerste podium van dit seizoen!! 😎 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #TurkishGP🇹🇷
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ziggo Sport F1
- Moment van plaatsen
Formula 7️⃣🏎️ - @LewisHamilton claims a record-equalling S7️⃣E7️⃣V7️⃣E7️⃣N7️⃣T7️⃣H7️⃣ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP after his 94th GP win in Turkey. #gpturkey #Hamilton
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Gracenote Live
- Moment van plaatsen
LEWIS #HAMIL7ON. ✊ CHAMPION OF THE WORLD FOR THE SEVENTH TIME!! 💜
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen