- GP Turkije
- Hamilton wint race
- Brit pakt 7e wereldtitel
- Verstappen zesde
Congrats @LewisHamilton Didn't think Michael record was ever going to be equalize. Very impressive Congrats @MercedesAMGF1 for the incredible work also
- Romain Grosjean
Just watched @LewisHamilton drive to his 7th World title 👑 The greatest sportsman this country has ever produced - no doubts #TurkeyGP
- Rio Ferdinand
A memorable podium for a truly incredible race! 🍾 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Formula 1
7 x World Champion – that’s insane! Massively deserved. Surely one of the greatest achievements in the history of sports. Congratulations Lewis and enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends. #TurkishGP #F1
- Nico Rosberg
Not the 300th race we were hoping for today 😔 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
#F1 - Full results of the #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 ⬇️
- FIA
Congratulations to @LewisHamilton on equalling Michael Schumacher’s 7 world titles. What an achievement. Has to be right up there alongside our greatest ever sportspeople. Stunning. 🐐
- Gary Lineker
Perez pakt P2 en Vettel rijdt naar zijn eerste podium van dit seizoen!! 😎 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #TurkishGP🇹🇷
- Ziggo Sport F1
Formula 7️⃣🏎️ - @LewisHamilton claims a record-equalling S7️⃣E7️⃣V7️⃣E7️⃣N7️⃣T7️⃣H7️⃣ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP after his 94th GP win in Turkey. #gpturkey #Hamilton
- Gracenote Live
LEWIS #HAMIL7ON. ✊ CHAMPION OF THE WORLD FOR THE SEVENTH TIME!! 💜
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Vettel
- Sainz
- Verstappen
- Albon
- Stroll
- Norris
- Ricciardo
TOUR 52/58 Tête-à-queue de Verstappen en même temps que Räikkönen 🔄 #F1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷
- Secteur F1 🏎🇫🇷
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Vettel
- Albon
- Sainz
- Verstappen
- Stroll
- Ricciardo
- Norris
- Ocon
- Kvyat
- Bottas
- Gasly
- Räikkönen
- Russell
- Grosjean
- Magnussen