Goedendag en welkom in dit Formule 1-liveblog. Mijn naam is Lennart Klem en ik houd je hier volledig op de hoogte van de Grand Prix van Turkije.

  • GP Turkije
  • Hamilton wint race
  • Brit pakt 7e wereldtitel
  • Verstappen zesde
Formule 1 · een paar seconden geleden
Dit is nu de WK-stand na veertien van de zeventien races:
  1. Lewis Hamilton - 307 punten
  2. Valtteri Bottas - 197 punten
  3. Max Verstappen - 170 punten
  4. Sergio Pérez - 100 punten
  5. Charles Leclerc - 97 punten
  6. Daniel Ricciardo - 96 punten
  7. Carlos Sainz - 75 punten
  8. Lando Norris - 74 punten
  9. Alexander Albon - 70 punten
  10. Pierre Gasly - 63 punten
Formule 1 · 13 minuten geleden
De man van de dag: Lewis Hamilton!
Formule 1 · 15 minuten geleden
Verstappen: 'Race om snel te vergeten'
"Het was een moeilijke wedstrijd. Ik verloor de downforce toen ik achter Pérez zat. De snelheid was wel goed, maar ik zat achter andere auto's en kon niet inhalen. Het was spekglad. Daarna was het een drama. Ik wist al wel dat het bij de start zo zou gaan. Dit is een race om snel te vergeten", aldus Max Verstappen bij Ziggo Sport. De Nederlander feliciteert Lewis Hamilton met de wereldtitel. "Tuurlijk is het bijzonder dat hij z'n zevende wereldtitel pakt. Het was een goede wedstrijd van hem."
Formule 1 · 20 minuten geleden
...de Brit kan het simpelweg niet geloven.
Formule 1 · 20 minuten geleden
Lewis Hamilton was zeer emotioneel nadat hij uit de auto stapte...
Formule 1 · 22 minuten geleden
De reacties van de nummers twee en drie van vandaag:

Sergio Pérez: "Nog een ronde extra en ik denk dat de banden dan waren geëxplodeerd. Het was een chaotische race, maar een geweldig resultaat voor ons."

Sebastian Vettel: "Ik had een geweldige openingsronde, waardoor ik al opschoof naar P4. Het was heel intens in de laatste ronde en wel een verrassing voor me dat ik het podium nog kon halen."
Formule 1 · 34 minuten geleden
Hij kan het bijna niet geloven, maar hij heeft zijn zevende wereldtitel binnen!
Formule 1 · 36 minuten geleden
De kersverse wereldkampioen in de Formule 1!
Formule 1 · 39 minuten geleden
Hamilton boekt vandaag ook 'even' zijn 94e Grand Prix-zege in totaal. De Brit verbetert daarmee zijn eigen record.
Formule 1 · 44 minuten geleden
Hamilton: 'Heb hier zo van gedroomd'
"Ik heb er even geen woorden voor. Ik moet eerst iedereen bedanken bij Mercedes voor het geweldige werk. Ik heb hier zo van gedroomd toen ik jong was, ik wil mijn familie enorm bedanken", aldus een emotionele Lewis Hamilton na de race. "We hadden het zwaar dit weekend en deden alles wat we konden. We hebben veel geleerd om stappen vooruit te kunnen zetten en dat is zo belangrijk. Het was zo lastig, maar ik bleef erin geloven."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Het was niet de dag van Max Verstappen. De Nederlander vertrok van P2, kende een slechte start en vocht zich door meerdere spins meermaals terug, maar komt niet verder dan P6. Daar zal de Limburger meer van verwacht hebben.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Ook Sergio Pérez en Sebastian Vettel zullen zeer blij zijn. De Mexicaan (P2) en de Duitser (P3) mogen zich zo melden op het podium.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Hamilton op de radio vlak na het veroveren van zijn wereldtitel: "Dit is voor alle kinderen die het onmogelijke dromen. Jij kan het ook!"
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton is opnieuw de beste! Na 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 en 2019 pakt de Brit weer de wereldtitel in de Formule 1.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Wereldtitel en GP-zege voor Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton wint de Grand Prix van Turkije en verovert zijn zevende wereldtitel. De Brit pakt met nog 21 ronden te gaan de leiding en staat die niet meer af. Max Verstappen, die meermaals spinde, komt als zesde over de finish. Lance Stroll startte van poleposition, maar komt niet verder dan plek negen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
FINISH - Sergio Pérez wint het gevecht om de tweede plaats. Sebastian Vettel wordt derde, want Charles Leclerc maakt nog een duur foutje. Max Verstappen komt als zesde over de meet.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton wint de Grand Prix van Turkije en pakt zijn zevende wereldtitel in de Formule 1!
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Laatste ronde! - De Grand Prix van Turkije is bijna voorbij. Hamilton is op weg naar een fenomenale dubbelslag, terwijl Verstappen de nummer zes is.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 ronden - Verstappen is nog altijd de nummer zes en lijkt ook op die plek te gaan finishen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 ronden - Toch niet! Hamilton blijft buiten en gaat door op zijn huidige banden. De Brit is bijna zeker van de wereldtitel...
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 ronden - Hamilton duikt nog wel de pits in, want Mercedes verwacht dat er nog regen gaat vallen in het slot van deze race.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 3 ronden - Verstappen schiet weer van de baan, maar ook nu valt de schade mee. Het slot van deze Grand Prix gaan niet soepeltjes voor de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 3 ronden - Het feest kan bijna beginnen bij Mercedes. Hamilton gaat de race in Turkije winnen en de wereldtitel pakken, tenzij er in de slotronden nog veel gekke dingen gebeuren...
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 5 ronden - De stand van zaken:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Pérez
  3. Leclerc
  4. Vettel
  5. Sainz
  6. Verstappen
  7. Albon
  8. Stroll
  9. Norris
  10. Ricciardo
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 5 ronden - Verstappen heeft Albon nu alsnog te pakken en klimt naar P6. Hamilton rijdt nog altijd ruim aan de leiding.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 7 ronden - Verstappen spint weer! De Nederlander heeft er in dit geval aanzienlijk minder last van en kan gewoon door. De achterstand op Albon loopt wel op.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 7 ronden - Hamilton koerst af op een dubbelslag met een nieuwe wereldtitel en de winst in Turkije. De Brit heeft nog altijd negentien seconden voorsprong op Pérez.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 9 ronden - Verstappen zit wel vlak achter teamgenoot Albon. De Nederlander kan in de slotfase nog wel wat opschuiven, maar het podium lijkt niet haalbaar.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 10 ronden - We beginnen aan de slotfase van deze Grand Prix. Hamilton is nog altijd de leider en heeft inmiddels dik negentien seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Pérez. De Brit lijkt deze race gewoon te gaan winnen. Verstappen noteert als nummer zeven wel de snelste raceronde.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 11 ronden - Bottas maakt nog maar eens een foutje en ziet Hamilton passeren. Een pijnlijke dag voor de Fin. Hamilton gaat in ieder geval wereldkampioen worden, als er met hem geen gekke dingen meer gebeuren.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 12 ronden - Het leek er even op dat Magnussen was uitgevallen, maar de Deen is nog altijd wel in de race en rijdt achttiende.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 13 ronden - De stand van zaken:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Pérez
  3. Leclerc
  4. Vettel
  5. Albon
  6. Sainz
  7. Verstappen
  8. Stroll
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Norris
  11. Ocon
  12. Kvyat
  13. Bottas
  14. Gasly
  15. Räikkönen
  16. Russell
  17. Grosjean
  18. Magnussen
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 14 ronden - Leclerc is Verstappen voorbij en de Nederlander wisselt direct weer van banden. Hij gaat verder op een nieuw setje intermediates.
Terug omhoog