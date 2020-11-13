Hoewel het nog een groot vraagteken is hoeveel de baan nog gaat verbeteren door het weekend heen, zijn de eerste voortekenen voor Red Bull en Verstappen goed. De grip neemt steeds meer toe en het is nog onduidelijk in hoeverre Mercedes voluit gaat. Met die vraagtekens sluiten we de tweede vrije training zo af. Bekeken door een oranje bril is er reden voor opmitisme.