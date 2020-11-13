- LIVE:
- Tweede training
- Gladde baan
- Verstappen snelste in eerste training
Friday in Istanbul 👌 A great opportunity for the Team to learn tonight! 🤓
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
Chequered flag! @Max33Verstappen ends FP2 on P1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Max Verstappen
En daar is de zwart-wit geblokte vlag. Verstappen is de snelste, gevolgd door Leclerc en Bottas.
Into the final 10 minutes of FP2 ⏱ We’re sitting pretty in the top 10 so far with @kvyatofficial in P6 and @PierreGASLY P7 👌 #AlphaTauri #F1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷
- Scuderia AlphaTauri
Sup nerds. You'll ❤️ this one... 😉 These modern @F1 cars have SO much downforce compared to when we were last in Turkey that we're expecting the front and rear tyres to experience around 50% MORE load! Cool, right 🤯
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
Conditions are heating up as both Bulls head out for the final 20 minutes of FP2 ⏱ #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #ChargeOn 🤘
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
FASTEST SECTORS (60/90 MINS) First trip to the circuit? Who knew? @Max33Verstappen is bossing it in all three sectors with half an hour to go 💪 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Formula 1
Both improving their lap times: #Charles16 1:29.284 P3 and #Seb5 1:30.022 P4. #FP2 #TurkishGP🇹🇷
- Scuderia Ferrari
TOP TEN (35/90 MINS) Alex Albon is on top in FP2 so far 👌 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Formula 1
First stint of the session done, time to head out again! #TurkishGP #F1
- BWT Racing Point F1 Team
No Borders, Just Horizon - Only Freedom Together As One 🏳️🌈
- Jens Munser Designs
