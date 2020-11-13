Goedemorgen en welkom in ons liveblog. Mijn naam is Joost Nederpelt en ik hou jullie op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in tweede vrije training van de Grand Prix van Turkije. 

10 minuten geleden
Daarmee komt een einde aan dit liveblog. Tot zaterdagochtend 10.00 uur!
12 minuten geleden
De derde vrije training begint zaterdag om 10.00 uur. De kwalificatie om 13.00 uur. De start van de race is zondag al om 11.10 uur.
14 minuten geleden

En daar is de zwart-wit geblokte vlag. Verstappen is de snelste, gevolgd door Leclerc en Bottas. 

 

17 minuten geleden
Hoewel het nog een groot vraagteken is hoeveel de baan nog gaat verbeteren door het weekend heen, zijn de eerste voortekenen voor Red Bull en Verstappen goed. De grip neemt steeds meer toe en het is nog onduidelijk in hoeverre Mercedes voluit gaat. Met die vraagtekens sluiten we de tweede vrije training zo af. Bekeken door een oranje bril is er reden voor opmitisme.
20 minuten geleden
Vrijwel alle coureurs zitten in long runs, dus de kans dat er nog snellere tijden op het bord komen is nihil.
21 minuten geleden
Kvyat kijkt even hoeveel grip er naast het asfalt van Istanbul Park te vinden is. Conclusie: weinig. Hij spinde bij het opkomen van het rechte stuk.
30 minuten geleden
Räikkönen kan na een fraaie spin weer verder. Nog een kwartier te gaan op Istanbul Park.
34 minuten geleden
Alle coureurs vooraan rijden op stokoude softbanden, dus snelle tijden zijn voorlopig niet te verwachten.
37 minuten geleden
Terwijl we wachten tot de topcoureurs hun laatste runs gaan beginnen, vermaken Latifi en Russell de TV-kijkers met wat spins.
39 minuten geleden
In de pitbox van Red Bull wordt wat gesleuteld aan de voorwielophanging van de auto van Verstappen. Technisch directeur Adrian Newey kijkt toe.
41 minuten geleden
De beide Alpha Tauri's staan er goed bij op de plaatsen 6 en 7. De Renaults staan nog steeds buiten de top tien, terwijl Ricciardo en Ocon wel al op de zachte banden hebben gereden.
44 minuten geleden
Nog een half uur te gaan. Terwijl de Ferrari's en de Red Bulls binnen staan, draaien de Mercedessen hun rondjes op de rode banden.
één uur geleden
Verstappen neemt de snelste tijd weer over: 1.28,330. Het is wachten tot de Mercedessen hun tanden laten zien. Hamilton is inmiddels derde, maar hij komt nog een seconde tekort op de snelste tijd van Verstappen.
één uur geleden
De snelheid die Ferrari laat zien doet terugdenken aan betere tijden voor het team. Er is een maar: de tijden gaan door het weekend heen waarschijnlijk nog flink zakken. De vraag is in hoeverre de rode auto's daar in meekunnen.
één uur geleden
Daar is Verstappen dan toch met de snelste tijd: 1.28,984. Toch niet, want Leclerc gaat er al onderdoor met 1.28,731.
één uur geleden
De top drie zit nu binnen 0.017 seconde: Albon, Verstappen en Leclerc.
één uur geleden
Verstappen gaat hard, maar net niet hard genoeg om de nieuwe leider te worden. Hij komt 0,007 seconde tekort op zijn teamgenoot.
één uur geleden
Hamilton en Bottas gaan hun eerste poging doen op de softbanden.
één uur geleden
We zijn halverwege de training. Even een stand van zaken: Red Bull en Ferrari komen goed voor de dag. Mercedes lijkt zich nog een beetje koest te houden. Opvallende afwezige in de top tien is Renault: Ricciardo en Ocon staan bijna onderaan de tijdenlijst. De snelste coureur is nu Albon met een 1.29,627. De Britse Thai heeft het tempo aardig te pakken.
één uur geleden
Onderaan de tijdenlijst bivakkeert Giovinazzi. De Italiaan heeft alleen nog maar vijftien ronden op de harde band gereden.
één uur geleden
Daar staat Leclerc dan toch bovenaan de tijdenlijst. De Monegask is een tiende sneller dan Albon.
één uur geleden
Inmiddels melden meer coureurs zich met softbanden op de baan. Leclerc klaagt over graining, een gevolg van hitteopbouw in de band. Daardoor komen er allemaal balletjes op het loopvlak. De grip is ver te zoeken, de tijden nog niet indrukwekkend.
één uur geleden
Onder vergelijkbare omstandigheden in Portimão bleek de mediumband qua snelheid niet onder te doen voor de rode band. Het is niet ondenkbaar dat dit op Istanbul Park weer het geval zal zijn.
één uur geleden
Terwijl we het eerste half uur er op hebben zitten, gaan de Ferrari's naar buiten op de rode band.
één uur geleden
Hamilton doet hetzelfde als wat Bottas eerder al deed. Hij schiet even rechtdoor in bocht 1.
één uur geleden
Hoewel er beetje bij beetje meer grip op de baan komt, blijft het glibberen en glijden. Veel auto's hebben last van wielspin of een uitbrekende achterkant in de snellere bochten. De coureurs hebben het druk achter het stuur.
één uur geleden
Verstappen stelt vast dat zijn ronden 'dood' zijn. Hij komt binnen.
één uur geleden
Verstappen heeft elf ronden gereden op zijn mediums. Hij klaagt over slijtage bij zijn rechtervoorband.
één uur geleden
Albon gaat er met 1.30,872 weer riant onderdoor. De teamgenoot van Verstappen doet dat op acht ronden oude mediums. Verstappen zelf zit nu in een snelle ronde.
één uur geleden
We hebben een nieuwe lijstaanvoerder: Leclerc gaat met zijn Ferrari rond in 1.31,540.
één uur geleden
Romain Grosjean spint in bocht 7. De Fransman rijdt op de harde band en zegt meteen over de radio dat hij dat rubber niet meer wil gebruiken vandaag. De mediumband lijkt aanzienlijk meer grip te leveren.
één uur geleden
Het gaat nu hard: 1.31,916 voor Alexander Albon. Hij is bijna een seconde sneller dan zijn teamgenoot.
