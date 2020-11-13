Goedemorgen en welkom in ons liveblog. Mijn naam is Joost Nederpelt en ik hou jullie op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in tweede vrije training van de Grand Prix van Turkije. 

  • LIVE:
  • Tweede training
  • Gladde baan
  • Verstappen snelste in eerste training
een paar seconden geleden
We hebben de eerste tijden. Bottas zet een 1.38,443 op de klokken.
één minuut geleden
Uit de eerste onboardbeelden maken we op dat het nog steeds zoeken naar grip is voor de coureurs. Bocht 8, de combinatie van snelle linkerbochten, lijkt nog lang niet volgas te kunnen.
4 minuten geleden
En we hebben actie op de baan. Antonio Giovinazzi is de eerste coureur die het ijs, herstel, asfalt opgaat.
5 minuten geleden
Nog even terug naar 2011, toen er voor het laatst werd gekwalificeerd op Istanbul Park. Toen pakte Sebastian Vettel de pole met zijn Red Bull in 1.25, 049. Max Verstappen was in de eerste training nog 10, ja 10 seconden langzamer. Terwijl de lay-out van het circuit hetzelfde is gebleven.
7 minuten geleden
Die toenemende grip gaat ook een rol spelen in de kwalificatie (mits het droog blijft). Het wordt waardevol om zo laat mogelijk je rondetijd op de klokken te zetten, omdat de baan steeds een beetje sneller wordt.
8 minuten geleden
Zover is het nog niet, eerst begint de tweede vrije training. In anderhalf uur tijd gaan we ons vooral focussen op de grip op het nieuwe asfalt van Istanbul Park. In de eerste training was het een soort veredelde varian van Dancing on Ice, zo weinig grip was er. Inmiddels is er meer gereden en ligt er dus meer rubber op de baan. Normaal gesproken neemt de grip door het weekend heen steeds verder toe.
9 minuten geleden
De Formule 1 werkt toe naar de race die de beslissing kan brengen in het wereldkampioenschap. Er is een ingewikkeld rekenmodel voor de kansen van Lewis Hamilton om zijn zevende titel te pakken, maar het komt er in het meest waarschijnlijke scenario op neer dat Valtteri Bottas de race moet winnen én het punt voor de snelste ronde moet pakken om zijn marginale titelkansen in leven te houden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
De eerste vrije trainig zit er dus op. De tweede vrije training begint om 13.00 uur. Omdat de omstandigheden dan vermoedelijk beter zijn, valt er dan waarschijnlijk iets meer te zeggen over de tijden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
De uitslag van de eerste vrije training in Istanboel:

  1. Verstappen 1.35,077
  2. Albon +0,241
  3. Leclerc +0,430
  4. Gasly +0,466
  5. Vettel +0,543
  6. Kvyat +1,661
  7. Norris +2,139
  8. Giovinazzi +2,426
  9. Bottas +2,552
  10. Ocon +3,351
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Afgelopen! Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in de eerste vrije training!
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 1 minuut - Verstappen zet zijn snelste tijd neer (1.35,077) en leidt vlak voor het einde van de sessie.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 2 minuten - Daniil Kvyat spint in bocht 12, daar waar veel coureurs al problemen hebben gehad. Het levert geen gevaar op.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 minuten - Verstappen, die in zijn vorige run nog klaagde over remproblemen, rijdt weer rond. Zijn de problemen verholpen?
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 8 minuten - Alexander Albon gaat nu aan de leiding. De Thai rijdt 1.35,318 en is een krappe twee tienden sneller dan Leclerc.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 10 minuten - Het staat er echt: Ferrari staat in deze sessie op 1 en 2. Echt reden om te juichen is er echter niet voor de tifosi, want de tijden in deze sessie zeggen niets over de rest van het weekend.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 13 minuten - Charles Leclerc noteert de snelste tijd: 1.35,507. Zijn teamgenoot Sebastian Vettel geeft 0,113 toe en staat tweede.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 15 minuten - Verstappen meldt over de boordradio dat hij problemen heeft met zijn remmen. Hij gaat zo dus naar binnen.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 16 minuten - Sebastian Vettel noteert zijn snelste tijd en is slechts 0.008 langzamer dan Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton doet het nog rustig aan.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 18 minuten - Lewis Hamilton is onderweg en mag het eindelijk eens proberen.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 21 minuten - De laatste keer dat de Formule 1 in Istanboel neerstreek zette Sebastian Vettel, toen nog in zijn Red Bull, de snelste tijd neer in de kwalificatie: 1.25,049. Bij die tijd komen we voorlopig nog lang niet in de buurt.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 23 minuten - Lewis Hamilton heeft nog altijd geen tijd neergezet en staat binnen, terwijl zijn engineers aan zijn auto werken. Zet de Brit nog wel een tijd neer?
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 25 minuten - Geel in sector 2! Carlos Sainz staat met mechanische problemen aan de kant. Ondertussen zet Max Verstappen de snelste tijd neer.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 30 minuten - George Russell krijgt een gridstraf en moet hoe dan ook zondag op de achterste startij beginnen. De Brit van Williams rijdt met alweer zijn vierde motor en dat is er volgens het reglement één te veel.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 32 minuten - De Fin gaat nog een stukje sneller en klokt nu 1.39,204.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 34 minuten - Bottas zet nu de snelste tijd neer: 1.40,114. Hij is ruim anderhalve seconde sneller dan Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 37 minuten - Lewis Hamilton is de enige die nog geen tijd heeft neergezet. De Brit, die zondag zijn zevende wereldtitel kan pakken, klaagde in de outlap al dat dit "de slechtste omstandigheden zijn die hij ooit heeft meegemaakt".
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Verstappen lijkt zijn auto goed onder controle te hebben, maar hij geeft beslist niet vol gas.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 42 minuten - De coureurs rijden de pits in om de banden te wisselen.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 44 minuten - Verstappen scherpt zijn tijd iets aan (1.41,741), maar dat is echt geen snelle tijd. Dat heeft alles te maken met de staat van de baan. Coureurs klagen steen en been over de gladheid.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 46 minuten - Max Verstappen noteert met 1.42,753 de snelste tijd tot nu toe!
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 47 minuten - Pierre Gasly spint en dus zien we een gele vlag, maar die is al snel weer weg. Het zal niet de laatste keer zijn dat we een coureur zien wegglijden.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 50 minuten - Meer coureurs mogen het proberen: Alexander Albon, Romain Grosjean, Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen, Nicholas Latifi, Sergio Pérez en George Russell zien we nu in actie.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 54 minuten - Verstappen zet een tijd op het bord: 1.46,421. De Nederlander zet daarmee de tweede tijd neer. Ondertussen zien we ook Carlos Sainz in actie.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Nog 59 minuten - Tot nu toe hebben drie coureurs een tijd neergezet, maar die tijden zijn nog nietszeggend. Desalniettemin:

  1. Bottas 1.43,009
  2. Raikkonen +14,044
  3. Vettel +18,136
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Nog 60 minuten - Daar zien we Max Verstappen op de baan.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Nog 61 minuten - 'The Iceman' Kimi Raikkonen mag het proberen. De Fin kan zijn bijnaam op deze spekgladde baan dus eer aan doen.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Nog 65 minuten - Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) mocht het even proberen, maar zet geen tijd neer. De Fransman is weer naar binnen.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Nog 69 minuten - Bottas zet de snelste tijd op de klok, maar dat zegt in deze omstandigheden niets. Hij klokt 1.44,948.
Terug omhoog