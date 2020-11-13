- LIVE:
- Tweede training
- Gladde baan
- Verstappen snelste in eerste training
CLASSIFICATION: END OF FP1 ⏱️ A top ten with a few surprises following the first F1 session in Istanbul since 2011 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Formula 1
That's a start! 🏁 FP1 ends with Max and Alex at the top of the timesheet with a 1:35.077 and a 1:35.318 💪 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #ChargeOn 🤘
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
FASTEST SECTORS 🚀⏱ Verstappen and Bottas have been trading P1 on the timesheets this morning And here's why 👀 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Formula 1
Dany sure knows how to make the best use of his downtime 😴 A quick power nap while we wait for track conditions to improve 👍 #AlphaTauri #F1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷
- Scuderia AlphaTauri
- Bottas 1.43,009
- Raikkonen +14,044
- Vettel +18,136
And a few moments later, Bottas goes off momentarily It's pretty slippy early on here, especially around Turn 1 😵 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
- Formula 1
