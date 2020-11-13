Zover is het nog niet, eerst begint de tweede vrije training. In anderhalf uur tijd gaan we ons vooral focussen op de grip op het nieuwe asfalt van Istanbul Park. In de eerste training was het een soort veredelde varian van Dancing on Ice, zo weinig grip was er. Inmiddels is er meer gereden en ligt er dus meer rubber op de baan. Normaal gesproken neemt de grip door het weekend heen steeds verder toe.