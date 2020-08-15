Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen rond de Spaanse Grand Prix. Veel plezier!

Verstappen vindt het moelijk om zijn eigen kansen voor de race in te schatten. "De longruns zagen er goed uit, maar zij rijden niet voluit in de trainingen. Lewis heeft op zondag altijd meer over. Het voelde in ieder geval goed van mijn kant. Of het genoeg is om Mercedes aan te vallen weet ik niet. Het is lastig inhalen hier, zeker met de auto's die we nu hebben. Als ik binnen drie seconden van iemand rijd, merk ik al dat ik downforce verlies. Ik denk dat we het op strategie moeten gaan doen, tenzij we een goede start hebben en er al in bocht 1 voor kunnen zitten. Maar dat zullen we wel zien."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
"Het was geen verkeerde ronde", analyseert Max Verstappen, die morgen als derde mag starten in Barcelona, bij Ziggo Sport. "Het verschil is nu zeven tienden, terwijl we er in de vorige kwalificaties altijd een seconde achter stonden. Het ging niet verkeerd. We weten dat zij over één ronde enorm snel zijn. Ik hoop dat dat morgen minder het geval is."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
"Ik wist dat het verschil met Lewis heel klein zou zijn", vertelt Valtteri Bottas, die een halve tiende tekort komt om poleposition te pakken. "Ik heb het laten liggen in de derde sector. Daar heb ik het vandaag al de hele tijd moeilijk gehad. Het gaat iets beter, maar het is nog steeds niet goed genoeg. Of ik een kans heb om te winnen morgen? De beste mogelijkheid om Lewis in te halen krijg ik bij de start. Ik zal mijn best doen om als eerste bij de eerste bocht aan te komen."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
"Ik ben gisteren tot 22.00 uur op het circuit geweest om te analyseren waar we ons nog konden verbeteren", zegt Lewis Hamilton na het behalen van de poleposition in Barcelona. "Niet alleen voor de kwalificatie, maar ook voor morgen want Red Bull lijkt ontzettend snel te zijn. Het is een heel lang recht stuk naar de eerste bocht, dus ik heb deze race nog lang niet gewonnen."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
"Dit is het maximale wat we konden doen vandaag", zegt Max Verstappen bij F1TV. "Hopelijk zitten we morgen wat dichterbij. Ik voelde me goed in de auto. Het is lastig inhalen hier, maar we gaan proberen om het de Mercedessen zo moeilijk mogelijk te maken."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
De uitslag van Q3:

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Valtteri Bottas
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Sergio Pérez
  5. Lance Stroll
  6. Alexander Albon
  7. Carlos Sainz
  8. Lando Norris
  9. Charles Leclerc
  10. Pierre Gasly
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
"Hier is weinig mis mee", zegt een tevreden Max Verstappen over de boordradio. "Dit is een prima startpositie voor de race van morgen."
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Max Verstappen eindigt als derde in de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje, Lewis Hamilton pakt poleposition!
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Alle coureurs rijden het asfalt op in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren. Wie pakt poleposition op Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya? Voor Max Verstappen lijkt een derde plaats vandaag het hoogst haalbare te zijn.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - De stand na de eerste runs:

  1. Hamilton 1.15,584
  2. Bottas +0,059
  3. Verstappen +0,708
  4. Pérez +0,984
  5. Stroll +1,005
  6. Norris +1,654
  7. Leclerc +1,713
  8. Albon +1,172
  9. Sainz +1,882
  10. Gasly +2,070
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt de derde tijd in zijn eerste poging in Q3. Lewis Hamilton is voorlopig het snelst. Het verschil tussen de Nederlander en de Mercedes-coureur is liefst zeven tienden.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Alle coureurs rijden meteen de pits uit in een eerste poging een goede tijd neer te zetten.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie begint. Deze coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition:

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Valtteri Bottas
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Lance Stroll
  5. Sergio Pérez
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Carlos Sainz
  8. Charles Leclerc
  9. Alexander Albon
  10. Lando Norris
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Ai, Sebastian Vettel! De Duitser komt twee duizendsten (!) tekort om Q3 te halen en strandt in de tweede kwalificatiesessie. Max Verstappen gaat als derde door naar Q3, Lewis Hamilton is het snelst. De afvallers: 

11. Sebastian Vettel
12. Daniil Kvyat
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Kimi Räikkönen
15. Esteban Ocon
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Hamilton, Bottas en Verstappen - de coureurs uit de top drie - blijven binnen. Alle andere coureurs rijden de pits uit in een laatste poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
In de trainingen leek het beter met Sebastian Vettel te gaan, maar de Duitser zal nu alle zeilen bij moeten zetten om Q3 te halen.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Achter de Mercedes-coureurs en Verstappen zit het heel dicht bij elkaar. In de gevarenzone:

4. Sainz
5. Leclerc
6. Pérez
7. Stroll
8. Norris
9. Albon
10. Ricciardo

11. Vettel
12. Ocon
13. Gasly
14. Kvyat
15. Räikkönen
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde in Q2 de derde tijd. De Nederlander geeft een halve seconde toe op de snelste tijd van Hamilton. Het verschil met Bottas (tweede) is drie tienden.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Net als de Mercedes-coureurs kiest ook Max Verstappen voor de zachte band.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 gaat beginnen. Zijn er coureurs die op de mediumband gaan proberen om Q3 te halen? In dat geval mag je op die band de race starten en zou je een bandenvoordeel hebben. Hamilton en Bottas kiezen in ieder geval voor de zachte band.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als derde door naar Q2. Lewis Hamilton is het snelst. Er zitten geen verrassende namen tussen de afvallers:

16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Romain Grosjean
18. George Russell
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Antonio Giovinazzi
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Met nog twee minuten op de klok in Q1 gaat Max Verstappen toch nog een keer op pad. Alleen Pérez en Stroll blijven in de pits.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Vooraan splitten Pérez (derde) en Stroll (vierde) de Mercedessen. Max Verstappen staat op de vijfde plek.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar de tweede kwalificatiesessie. In de gevarenzone:

11. Norris
12. Vettel
13. Ocon
14. Kvyat
15. Russell

16. Grosjean
17. Räikkönen
18. Magnussen
19. Latifi
20. Giovinazzi
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - "Ik weet niet hoe ik het precies moet uitleggen, maar de auto voelt een beetje vreemd aan", zegt Max Verstappen over de boordradio. De Nederlander, die met deze tijd al veilig lijkt voor Q2, wordt naar binnen gehaald.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt met 1.17,415 de voorlopig derde tijd. De Nederlander geeft drie tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Lewis Hamilton. Het verschil met Bottas is slechts twee duizendsten.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Met een verse set zachte banden gaat Max Verstappen op pad.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Renault meldt dat de auto van Esteban Ocon is gerepareerd na zijn crash in de derde training. De Fransman kan dus gewoon meedoen aan de kwalificatie.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is onderweg.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Altijd interessant om te volgen op de zaterdag. Hoe zien de kwalifcatieduels binnen de teams eruit? Een tussenstand:

  • Mercedes: Hamilton-Bottas 3-2 
  • Red Bull: Verstappen-Albon 5-0
  • Ferrari: Leclerc-Vettel 3-2
  • McLaren: Norris-Sainz 4-1
  • Racing Point: Stroll-Pérez 2-1
  • Renault: Ricciardo-Ocon 4-1
  • Alpha Tauri: Gasly-Kvyat 5-0
  • Alfa Romeo: Giovinazzi-Räikkönen 4-1
  • Haas: Magnussen-Grosjean 3-2
  • Williams: Russell-Latifi 5-0
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Kwalificatieresultaten Max Verstappen in Barcelona:

  • 2019 - Vierde
  • 2018 - Vijfde
  • 2017 - Vijfde
  • 2016 - Vierde 📸
  • 2015 - Zesde (Toro Rosso)
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
FIA laat incident tussen Ocon en Magnussen onbestraft
De FIA laat het incident tussen Esteban Ocon en Kevin Magnussen onbestraft. Volgens de wedstrijdleiding is het een ongelukkige samenloop van omstandigheden geweest dat Ocon in de muur belandde. De Fransman verloor de controle over zijn stuur nadat Magnussen van zijn gas ging. "Zowel de rijders als de stewards zijn het met elkaar eens dat geen van de coureurs schuldig is aan het incident", aldus de FIA.
