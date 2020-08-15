Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen rond de Spaanse Grand Prix. Veel plezier!

Formule 1 · 2 minuten geleden
Nog 16 min - Mercedes laat zien dat het het nog een flinke klap harder kan. Valtteri Bottas haalt zes tienden van zijn snelste tijd af. 

  1. Bottas 1.17,373
  2. Sainz 1.18,046
  3. Hamilton 1.18,077
  4. Verstappen 1.18,160
  5. Leclerc 1.18,193
Formule 1 · 5 minuten geleden
Nog 19 min - De tijden kukelen omlaag. Carlos Sainz springt naar de tweede plek op de tijdenlijst. De stand: 

  1. Bottas 1.17,971
  2. Sainz 1.18,046
  3. Hamilton 1.18,077
  4. Verstappen 1.18,160
  5. Norris 1.18,858
Formule 1 · 8 minuten geleden
Nog 23 min - Een forse tijdsverbetering van Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur blijft weliswaar derde, maar nadert de snelste tijd van Bottas tot op een tiende. De stand:

  1. Bottas 1.17,971
  2. Hamilton 1.18,077
  3. Verstappen 1.18,160
  4. Norris 1.18,858
  5. Leclerc 1.18,950
Formule 1 · 14 minuten geleden
Nog 28 min - De stand:

  1. Bottas (S) 1.17,971
  2. Hamilton (S) 1.18,077
  3. Verstappen (S) 1.18,487
  4. Leclerc (M) 1.18,950
  5. Gasly (S) 1.19,097
Formule 1 · 15 minuten geleden
Nog 29 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de derde tijd. Met 1.18,487 is de Nederlander een halve seconde langzamer dan Valtteri Bottas.
Formule 1 · 18 minuten geleden
Nog 32 min - En daar is Max Verstappen. De negenvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar gaat voor het eerst vandaag op pad met zacht rubber.
Formule 1 · 22 minuten geleden
Nog 37 min - Valtteri Bottas is op de zachte band de eerste coureur die een serieuze tijd noteert: 1.17,971.
Formule 1 · 31 minuten geleden
Nog 45 min - Mocht je nu pas inschakelen dan heb je nog niets gemist. Max Verstappen staat net als de meeste andere coureurs nog in de pits. Alleen Lando Norris (1.19,620) heeft een tijd genoteerd.
Formule 1 · 41 minuten geleden
Nog 54 min - De meeste coureurs maken nog geen aanstalten om te gaan rijden. Alleen Romain Grosjean, Carlos Sainz en Kevin Magnussen hebben een installatieronde gereden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 60 min - De groene vlag wordt gezwaaid. De derde vrije training voor de Spaanse Grand Prix is onderweg.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Het is vandaag dag twee van de Grand Prix van Spanje, en dat betekent volgens traditie dat de derde vrije training en de kwalificatie op het programma staan. Dit is het tijdschema op het Circuit de Catalunya:

12.00 uur: Derde vrije training
15.00 uur: Kwalificatie
