Opening laps done in Q3 and there are smiles in the garage, that's P4 and 5 for the time being #SpanishGP #F1
- BWT Racing Point F1 Team
- Hamilton 1.15,584
- Bottas +0,059
- Verstappen +0,708
- Pérez +0,984
- Stroll +1,005
- Norris +1,654
- Leclerc +1,713
- Albon +1,172
- Sainz +1,882
- Gasly +2,070
- Lewis Hamilton
- Valtteri Bottas
- Max Verstappen
- Lance Stroll
- Sergio Pérez
- Pierre Gasly
- Carlos Sainz
- Charles Leclerc
- Alexander Albon
- Lando Norris
Vettel heeft dankzij 0.002 sec morgen vrije bandenkeuze. Wat een ronde van Gasly. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
11. Sebastian Vettel
12. Daniil Kvyat
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Kimi Räikkönen
15. Esteban Ocon
4. Sainz
5. Leclerc
6. Pérez
7. Stroll
8. Norris
9. Albon
10. Ricciardo
11. Vettel
12. Ocon
13. Gasly
14. Kvyat
15. Räikkönen
🚥 Q2 GREEN LIGHT 🚥 The Mercedes boys are first out of the traps #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
Your Q1 classification 👀 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
Kimi gets through to Q2 for the first time this season 🙌 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Romain Grosjean
18. George Russell
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Antonio Giovinazzi
11. Norris
12. Vettel
13. Ocon
14. Kvyat
15. Russell
16. Grosjean
17. Räikkönen
18. Magnussen
19. Latifi
20. Giovinazzi
🚥 Q1 GREEN LIGHT 🚥 @NicholasLatifi gets qualifying going in Barcelona 🙌 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
Quali party!! Let's go! Track conditions at 3pm: ☀ 30.7ºC 🌡🛣 49.2ºC ☂ 0% 💧 59% 🌬 2,4m/h #F1 #SpanishGP
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
It's hot here 😅 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
Drama between Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen at the end of FP3 💥 👀 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
Ocon in de muur 💥 De Fransman probeert Kevin Magnussen te ontwijken en doet dan dit 😨 #ZiggoSport #F1 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸
- Ziggo Sport F1
RED FLAG 🚩 The session ends under a red flag after Esteban Ocon hits the wall He appeared to swerve to avoid going into the back of Kevin Magnussen #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
