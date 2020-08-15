Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen rond de Spaanse Grand Prix. Veel plezier!

  • GP Spanje
  • LIVE:
  • Kwalificatie
Formule 1 · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Alle coureurs rijden het asfalt op in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren. Wie pakt poleposition op Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya? Voor Max Verstappen lijkt een derde plaats vandaag het hoogst haalbare te zijn.
Formule 1 · 4 minuten geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - De stand na de eerste runs:

  1. Hamilton 1.15,584
  2. Bottas +0,059
  3. Verstappen +0,708
  4. Pérez +0,984
  5. Stroll +1,005
  6. Norris +1,654
  7. Leclerc +1,713
  8. Albon +1,172
  9. Sainz +1,882
  10. Gasly +2,070
Formule 1 · 6 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt de derde tijd in zijn eerste poging in Q3. Lewis Hamilton is voorlopig het snelst. Het verschil tussen de Nederlander en de Mercedes-coureur is liefst zeven tienden.
Formule 1 · 9 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Alle coureurs rijden meteen de pits uit in een eerste poging een goede tijd neer te zetten.
Formule 1 · 11 minuten geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie begint. Deze coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition:

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Valtteri Bottas
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Lance Stroll
  5. Sergio Pérez
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Carlos Sainz
  8. Charles Leclerc
  9. Alexander Albon
  10. Lando Norris
Formule 1 · 16 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Ai, Sebastian Vettel! De Duitser komt twee duizendsten (!) tekort om Q3 te halen en strandt in de tweede kwalificatiesessie. Max Verstappen gaat als derde door naar Q3, Lewis Hamilton is het snelst. De afvallers: 

11. Sebastian Vettel
12. Daniil Kvyat
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Kimi Räikkönen
15. Esteban Ocon
Formule 1 · 21 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Hamilton, Bottas en Verstappen - de coureurs uit de top drie - blijven binnen. Alle andere coureurs rijden de pits uit in een laatste poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
Formule 1 · 23 minuten geleden
In de trainingen leek het beter met Sebastian Vettel te gaan, maar de Duitser zal nu alle zeilen bij moeten zetten om Q3 te halen.
Formule 1 · 25 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Achter de Mercedes-coureurs en Verstappen zit het heel dicht bij elkaar. In de gevarenzone:

4. Sainz
5. Leclerc
6. Pérez
7. Stroll
8. Norris
9. Albon
10. Ricciardo

11. Vettel
12. Ocon
13. Gasly
14. Kvyat
15. Räikkönen
Formule 1 · 28 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde in Q2 de derde tijd. De Nederlander geeft een halve seconde toe op de snelste tijd van Hamilton. Het verschil met Bottas (tweede) is drie tienden.
Formule 1 · 31 minuten geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Net als de Mercedes-coureurs kiest ook Max Verstappen voor de zachte band.
Formule 1 · 32 minuten geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 gaat beginnen. Zijn er coureurs die op de mediumband gaan proberen om Q3 te halen? In dat geval mag je op die band de race starten en zou je een bandenvoordeel hebben. Hamilton en Bottas kiezen in ieder geval voor de zachte band.
Formule 1 · 38 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als derde door naar Q2. Lewis Hamilton is het snelst. Er zitten geen verrassende namen tussen de afvallers:

16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Romain Grosjean
18. George Russell
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Antonio Giovinazzi
Formule 1 · 43 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Met nog twee minuten op de klok in Q1 gaat Max Verstappen toch nog een keer op pad. Alleen Pérez en Stroll blijven in de pits.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Vooraan splitten Pérez (derde) en Stroll (vierde) de Mercedessen. Max Verstappen staat op de vijfde plek.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar de tweede kwalificatiesessie. In de gevarenzone:

11. Norris
12. Vettel
13. Ocon
14. Kvyat
15. Russell

16. Grosjean
17. Räikkönen
18. Magnussen
19. Latifi
20. Giovinazzi
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - "Ik weet niet hoe ik het precies moet uitleggen, maar de auto voelt een beetje vreemd aan", zegt Max Verstappen over de boordradio. De Nederlander, die met deze tijd al veilig lijkt voor Q2, wordt naar binnen gehaald.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt met 1.17,415 de voorlopig derde tijd. De Nederlander geeft drie tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Lewis Hamilton. Het verschil met Bottas is slechts twee duizendsten.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Met een verse set zachte banden gaat Max Verstappen op pad.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Renault meldt dat de auto van Esteban Ocon is gerepareerd na zijn crash in de derde training. De Fransman kan dus gewoon meedoen aan de kwalificatie.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is onderweg.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Altijd interessant om te volgen op de zaterdag. Hoe zien de kwalifcatieduels binnen de teams eruit? Een tussenstand:

  • Mercedes: Hamilton-Bottas 3-2 
  • Red Bull: Verstappen-Albon 5-0
  • Ferrari: Leclerc-Vettel 3-2
  • McLaren: Norris-Sainz 4-1
  • Racing Point: Stroll-Pérez 2-1
  • Renault: Ricciardo-Ocon 4-1
  • Alpha Tauri: Gasly-Kvyat 5-0
  • Alfa Romeo: Giovinazzi-Räikkönen 4-1
  • Haas: Magnussen-Grosjean 3-2
  • Williams: Russell-Latifi 5-0
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Kwalificatieresultaten Max Verstappen in Barcelona:

  • 2019 - Vierde
  • 2018 - Vijfde
  • 2017 - Vijfde
  • 2016 - Vierde 📸
  • 2015 - Zesde (Toro Rosso)
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
FIA laat incident tussen Ocon en Magnussen onbestraft
De FIA laat het incident tussen Esteban Ocon en Kevin Magnussen onbestraft. Volgens de wedstrijdleiding is het een ongelukkige samenloop van omstandigheden geweest dat Ocon in de muur belandde. De Fransman verloor de controle over zijn stuur nadat Magnussen van zijn gas ging. "Zowel de rijders als de stewards zijn het met elkaar eens dat geen van de coureurs schuldig is aan het incident", aldus de FIA.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
De laatste niet-Mercedes-coureur die de poleposition pakte in Barcelona? Pastor Maldonado in 2012. Aanvankelijk noteerde Lewis Hamilton in de kwalificatie de snelste tijd, maar hij werd na afloop gediskwalificeerd. De laatste polesitters op het Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya:

  • 2019 - Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes
  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  • 2017 - Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  • 2015 - Nico Rosberg - Mercedes
  • 2014 - Lewis Hamilton - Meredes
  • 2013 - Nico Rosberg - Mercedes
  • 2012 - Pastor Maldonado - Williams📸
  • 2011 - Mark Webber - Red Bull
  • 2010 - Mark Webber - Red Bull
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Verstappen klokt derde tijd in afsluitende training Barcelona
Max Verstappen eindigt als derde in de laatste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Spanje. De Nederlander geeft een halve seconde toe op Lewis Hamilton, die het snelst is. Valtteri Bottas eindigt als tweede, Carlos Sainz en Sergio Pérez completeren de top vijf. De sessie wordt voortijdig gestopt door een incident tussen Esteban Ocon en Kevin Magnussen. De Deen van Haas wil de Fransman voorbij laten, maar stuurt dezelfde kant op als Ocon. De Renault-coureur lijkt te schrikken, verliest de controle over zijn auto en knalt de muur in.
Terug omhoog