Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je vanmiddag op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen bij de 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Veel plezier!

  • 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
  • Verstappen pakt zege
  • Hamilton tweede
  • Bottas derde
  • Tactisch schaakspel
Formule 1 · 3 minuten geleden
Max Verstappen boekt vandaag zijn negende Grand Prix-zege uit zijn loopbaan en evenaart daarmee voormalige Red Bull-rijder Mark Webber.
Formule 1 · 9 minuten geleden
"De felicitaties zijn voor Max en Red Bull Racing", zegt Lewis Hamilton, die vandaag als tweede eindigt. "Zij hadden niet de bandenproblemen die wij vandaag hadden. Het was onverwacht, maar ik ben er zeker van dat het team hard zal werken om de oorzaak te achterhalen. In de laatste ronde reed ik met een halve band."
Formule 1 · 14 minuten geleden
"Deze had ik niet aan zien komen", erkent Max Verstappen voorafgaand aan de podiumceremonie. "Na de eerste stint had ik in de gaten dat we de banden beter voor elkaar hadden dan Mercedes. Dit is een geweldig resultaat. Alles ging fantastisch vandaag en we hadden een uitstekende tactiek. Het lijkt erop dat de zachte banden goed passen bij onze auto. We zullen zien of we volgende week in Barcelona weer zo competitief kunnen zijn."
Formule 1 · 20 minuten geleden
FINISH - De top tien van de tweede race op Silverstone:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Albon
  6. Stroll
  7. Hülkenberg
  8. Ocon
  9. Norris
  10. Kvyat
Formule 1 · 21 minuten geleden
"Wat een geweldige dag", zegt Max Verstappen over de boordradio. "Dit is het resultaat als je hard blijft doorwerken en niet opgeeft. Een speciaal bedankje voor iedereen op de fabriek en natuurlijk Honda. Zij hebben geweldig werk geleverd."
Formule 1 · 24 minuten geleden
Verstappen doorbreekt hegemonie Mercedes met eerste zege van seizoen
Max Verstappen wint de Grand Prix ter gelegenheid van de zeventigste verjaardag van de Formule 1. Mede dankzij een uitstekende pitstopstrategie troeft de Nederlander Lewis Hamilton (tweede) en Valtteri Bottas (derde) af. Het is de negende overwinning uit zijn loopbaan voor Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 25 minuten geleden
Nog 1 ronde - Leider Verstappen begint met een voorsprong van negen seconden op Hamilton aan de laatste ronde.
Formule 1 · 26 minuten geleden
Nog 2 rondes - De banden van Verstappen zien er nog uitstekend uit. Als er niets geks meer gebeurt gaat de Limburger deze Grand Prix winnen.
Formule 1 · 27 minuten geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Hamilton verschalkt teamgenoot Bottas buitengewoon eenvoudig en klimt naar de tweede plek. Verstappen heeft acht seconden voorsprong op de Brit.
Formule 1 · 29 minuten geleden
Nog 4 rondes - Het gevecht tussen de Mercedes-coureurs om de tweede plaats is natuurlijk goed nieuws voor Max Verstappen. De leidende Red Bull-coureur heeft een voorsprong van zeven seconden op het duo.
Formule 1 · 30 minuten geleden
Nog 5 rondes - "Je bent vrij om met Lewis te racen, maar geef elkaar wel de ruimte", zegt Mercedes tegen Bottas. Hamilton heeft het gat naar zijn teamgenoot gedicht.
Formule 1 · 32 minuten geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Hamilton verschalkt Leclerc en klimt naar de derde plaats. De Brit heeft een achterstand van negen seconden op Verstappen en rijdt vier seconden achter Bottas. Op zijn verse banden is Hamilton wel een seconde per ronde sneller dan Verstappen, maar hij zal dus eerst Bottas nog voorbij moeten komen.
Formule 1 · 34 minuten geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Hülkenberg maakt een extra pitstop en valt terug naar de zevende plek. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Leclerc
  4. Hamilton
  5. Stroll
  6. Albon
  7. Hülkenberg
  8. Ocon
  9. Norris
  10. Kvyat
Formule 1 · 35 minuten geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Hamilton is op zijn nieuwe banden verreweg de snelste man op de baan. De Brit rijdt achter Leclerc op de vierde plaats en heeft tien seconden achterstand op leider Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 9 rondes - Alle twintig coureurs zijn nog in bedrijf. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Leclerc
  4. Hamilton
  5. Hülkenberg
  6. Stroll
  7. Albon
  8. Ocon
  9. Norris
  10. Kvyat
Formule 1 · 38 minuten geleden
Nog 10 rondes - Verstappen heeft een voorsprong van vier seconden op Bottas (tweede) en rijdt dezelfde rondetijden als de Fin. De Nederlander lijkt dan ook op weg te zijn naar zijn eerste Grand Prix-zege van dit seizoen.
Formule 1 · 39 minuten geleden
Nog 10 rondes - En daar is de pitstop van Lewis Hamilton! Max Verstappen krijgt de leiding en Hamilton valt zelfs terug tot achter Charles Leclerc op de vierde pits.
Formule 1 · 40 minuten geleden
Nog 11 rondes - "Begin gas te geven en probeer het gat naar Hamilton dicht te rijden", zegt Red Bull tegen Verstappen. "In het extreme geval dat hij wel door kan rijden hebben we dat nu gecoverd."
Formule 1 · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 13 rondes - Het verschil tussen Verstappen (tweede) en Hamilton (eerste) is 9,3 seconden. De Nederlander was in de afgelopen ronde vier tienden rapper dan de Brit.
Formule 1 · 43 minuten geleden
Nog 14 rondes - Achter Verstappen lijkt er ook een gevecht om de derde plaats in de maak te zijn. Bottas rijdt nu nog derde, maar Leclerc (vierde) is sneller en heeft nog maar anderhalve seconde achterstand op de Fin.
Formule 1 · 44 minuten geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Verstappen is in de afgelopen ronde opnieuw drie tienden sneller dan Hamilton. Het verschil tussen de twee rijders is 10,7 seconden. Houden de banden van de Brit dit vol? Bandenleverancier Pirelli heeft aangegeven dat een één-stop-strategie zoals Hamilton die nu rijdt niet haalbaar kon zijn.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 16 rondes - Hamilton verloor een week geleden op Silverstone bijna de zege omdat hij in de laatste ronde een lekke band kreeg. "Deze band gaat niet ploffen toch?", vraagt de regerend kampioen zich af. "We zouden veilig moeten zijn. Het zijn alleen de blaren waar we rekening mee moeten houden."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 17 rondes - Hoewel de banden van Hamilton volledig verloren lijken te zijn, is er weinig mis met zijn rondetijden. In de afgelopen ronde is de leider slecht drie tienden langzamer dan Verstappen. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is elf seconden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 19 rondes - De achterbanden van Lewis Hamiton hebben het heel zwaar. De blaren op het rubber zijn duidelijk zichtbaar. Het is haast niet mogelijk dat de Mercedes-coureur de wedstrijd zonder extra pitstop kan uitrijden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 20 rondes - Verstappen en Bottas komen allebei binnen en wisselen beiden naar de harde band. Hamilton krijgt daardoor de leiding. Verstappen houdt Bottas in de pits achter zich. Maar ook Hamilton zal toch nog een keer moeten stoppen? Hij heeft een voorsprong van elf seconden op de Nederlander. 

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Hülkenberg
  6. Stroll
  7. Kvyat
  8. Ocon
  9. Sainz
  10. Vettel
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 21 rondes - Ricciardo spint in de rondte en schiet van de baan. De Renault-coureur valt terug naar de twaalfde plek, maar kan zijn weg wel vervolgen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 23 rondes - "Vergeet je bandenmanagement, geef zoveel gas als dat je kan", zegt Red Bull tegen Verstappen. Het lijkt erop dat Verstappen dus toch nog een keer moet stoppen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 24 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Hamilton
  4. Hülkenberg
  5. Stroll
  6. Leclerc
  7. Albon
  8. Norris
  9. Ocon
  10. Kvyat
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 25 rondes - "Hij moet een lagere bandendspanning hebben, want dit klopt niet", zegt Hamilton over de leidende Verstappen. De Nederlander is een kleine seconde per ronde sneller dan de Mercedes-coureurs.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 26 rondes - Verstappen verschalkt Bottas en pakt de leiding! En bovendien: Bottas en Hamilton moeten op korte termijn nog een pitstop maken. Dit ziet er heel goed uit voor de Red Bull-coureur.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 26 rondes - En daar is de pitstop van Max Verstappen. De Nederlander wisselt naar de mediumband en zou nu een bandenvoordeel ten opzichte van Hamilton en Bottas moeten hebben. Verstappen komt voor Hamilton en vlak achter Bottas weer de baan op.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 29 rondes - "Ik heb een blaar op mijn rechter voorband", meldt Hamilton aan zijn team. De Brit heeft na tien rondes al grote problemen met de band die het minst hard zou moeten slijten dit weekend.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 29 rondes - Verstappen is nu een dikke seconde per ronde sneller dan zowel Hamilton als Bottas. De Nederlander heeft een kans om deze Grand Prix te winnen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 29 rondes - "Jullie hoeven je geen zorgen te maken. Mijn banden voelen nog uitstekend aan", aldus Verstappen tegen Red Bull.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 31 rondes - "Als Verstappen op een één-stop-strategie zit dan is hij een grote bedreiging voor ons", zegt Mercedes-engineer Peter Bonington tegen Lewis Hamilton, die derde rijdt.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Krijgt Bottas nu alweer problemen met zijn banden? Verstappen (eerste) is in de afgelopen ronde vier tienden sneller dan de Fin. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is vijftien seconden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 33 rondes - Als Verstappen nu een pitstop zou maken dan valt hij terug naar de derde plaats. Een (virtual) safetycar zou welkom zijn voor de achtvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 35 rondes - Stroll duikt vanaf de tweede plaats de pits in waardoor Bottas een vrije baan heeft. De stand met de verschillen ten opzichte van leider Verstappen: 

  1. Verstappen 
  2. Bottas +12,9
  3. Hamilton +15,9
  4. Sainz +26,9
  5. Hülkenberg +28,4
  6. Stroll +30,5
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 36 rondes - "Zijn mijn banden nog in orde?", vraagt Verstappen zich af. "Je banden zijn nog prima. Ga zo door", luidt het antwoord van Red Bull.
