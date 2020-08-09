- 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
- Verstappen pakt zege
- Hamilton tweede
- Bottas derde
- Tactisch schaakspel
Elbows really are the new handshakes 😅 Well done today @redbullracing 🤜🤛 We’ll see you next week. #F170
- Mercedes-AMG F1
YESS BOYSS!! I’m incredibly happy with this win, I didn’t see this one coming! 💪 Thanks to @redbullracing and @HondaRacingF1 for their continued hard work 👏 Now let’s celebrate and hydrate🏆🍾👏 #KeepPushing # F170 🇬🇧
- Max Verstappen
Lewis casually taking Max's trophy
- Ky
A great way to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the @FIA @F1 World Championship with the spectacular victory of @redbullracing & @Max33Verstappen #F1 #F170
- Jean Todt
UPDATE: @HulkHulkenberg reported a significant vibration towards the end of the race, hence the call to pit him a third time. Unlikely to have made the flag without it. #F170 #F1
- BWT Racing Point F1 Team
Formula 1🏎️ - Lewis Hamilton equals recordholder Michael Schumacher on 155 podium finishes 155 - @LewisHamilton (+1) 155 - Michael Schumacher 120 - Sebastian Vettel #F170
- Gracenote Live
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Albon
- Stroll
- Hülkenberg
- Ocon
- Norris
- Kvyat
- Formula 1
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Stroll
- Albon
- Hülkenberg
- Ocon
- Norris
- Kvyat
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Hülkenberg
- Stroll
- Albon
- Ocon
- Norris
- Kvyat
- Formula 1
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Hülkenberg
- Stroll
- Kvyat
- Ocon
- Sainz
- Vettel
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Hülkenberg
- Stroll
- Leclerc
- Albon
- Norris
- Ocon
- Kvyat
- Mattzel89
