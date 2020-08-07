- 70th anniversary GP
- LIVE: VT1
- 16.00 uur: VT2
- Bottas 1.26,166
- Hamilton 1.26,304
- Verstappen 1.26,893
- Hülkenberg 1.26,942
- Leclerc 1.27,062
To give you an idea of how much quicker we are with this tyre selection: @Max33Verstappen was fastest in #FP1 last week with 1m27.422s. Currently, fastest #FP1 time is @ValtteriBottas @MercedesAMGF1 with a 1m26.166s. #F170
- Hamilton 1.26,842
- Bottas 1.27,400
- Leclerc 1.27,544
- Hülkenberg 1.29,932
- Vettel 1.27,962
Silverstone is the scene again this weekend 👌 #F170 🇬🇧 Who's ready for some track action? 🚦 #ChargeOn 🤘
As part of our PU strategy for the season, we are introducing new PUs for the two @RedBullRacing drivers at this event. This gives us greater flexibility in terms of PU management. The new PUs are the same specification as the ones coming out. #F170 🇬🇧 #PoweredByHonda
