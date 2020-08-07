Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen bij de vrije trainingen op Silverstone. Veel pezier!

  • 70th anniversary GP
  • LIVE: VT1
  • 16.00 uur: VT2
Formule 1 · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 min - Verstappen heeft zich na zijn ene tijd niet meer verbeterd en staat weer in de pits. De meeste andere rijders zoeken naar een juiste race-afstelling waardoor er geen verschuivingen meer zijn op de tijdenlijst. De stand:

  1. Bottas 1.26,166
  2. Hamilton 1.26,304
  3. Verstappen 1.26,893
  4. Hülkenberg 1.26,942
  5. Leclerc 1.27,062
Formule 1 · 14 minuten geleden
Nog 28 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de derde tijd. Met 1.26,893 geeft de Nederlander zeven tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Valtteri Bottas.
Formule 1 · 18 minuten geleden
Nog 31 min - Verstappen gaat met een verse set zachte banden op pad. Noteert de Nederlander nu wel een tijd?
Formule 1 · 22 minuten geleden
Nog 36 min - Kimi Räikkönen en Kevin Magnussen schieten even het gras in. Beide coureurs kunnen hun weg zonder schade vervolgen. Max Verstappen staat nog altijd in de pits.
Formule 1 · 29 minuten geleden
Nog 44 min - Mocht je nu pas inschakelen dan heb je nog niks gemist. Alle coureurs staan in de pits, terwijl de Mercedes-rijders tot dusver het snelst zijn. Max Verstappen heeft wel al tien rondes achter de kiezen, maar nog steeds geen tijd genoteerd. Het is onduidelijk of hij een probleem heeft.
Formule 1 · 41 minuten geleden
Nog 55 min - Oei, er lijken wat problemen te zijn aan de auto van Verstappen. De Nederlander is uit zijn auto gestapt, terwijl de Red Bull-monteurs flink aan het sleutelen zijn aan de RB16.
Formule 1 · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 57 min - Bottas en Hamilton klokken op de zachte band in hun eerste getimede rondes meteen de snelste tijd. Max Verstappen heeft al tien rondes achter de kiezen, maar staat nog niet op de tijdenlijst. 

  1. Hamilton 1.26,842
  2. Bottas 1.27,400
  3. Leclerc 1.27,544
  4. Hülkenberg 1.29,932
  5. Vettel 1.27,962
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 71 min - Het is een rustig begin van deze training. Alleen Kimi Räikkönen (1.29,395) en Sebastian Vettel (1.28,520) hebben een tijd genoteerd.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 77 min - Ook Robert Kubica komt tijdens deze sessie in actie. Hij neemt plaats in de Alfa Romeo van Antonio Giovinazzi.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 85 min - Alle coureurs werken meteen een installatieronde af. Alleen de Ferrari's van Vettel en Leclerc blijven in de pits staan.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 90 min - Het licht gaat op groen. De eerste vrije training voor de jubileum-Grand Prix op Silverstone is onderweg.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Racing Point flink bestraft voor kopiëren van onderdelen van Mercedes
De wedstrijdleiding van de Formule 1 heeft het team van Racing Point fors bestraft voor het kopiëren van onderdelen van Mercedes. De renstal moet 15 WK-punten voor de constructeurstitel inleveren en krijgt daarnaast een boete van 400.000 euro. De stewards gaan dus mee in het protest dat Renault na de eerste race indiende vanwege de brake ducts. Racing Point heeft nog 24 uur de tijd om in beroep te gaan tegen de straf.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Hülkenberg opnieuw in actie voor Racing Point na nieuwe positieve coronatest Pérez
Nico Hülkenberg rijdt dit weekend opnieuw als invaller voor Sergio Pérez bij Racing Point, meldt de renstal in een persbericht. Pérez heeft namelijk opnieuw positief getest op het coronavirus. De Duitser viel afgelopen weekeinde ook al in voor de Mexciaan, maar kon niet meedoen aan de race vanwege technische problemen aan zijn auto. Racing Point meldt verder dat Pérez het naar omstandigheden goed maakt en herstellende is.
Terug omhoog