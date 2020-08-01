Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je in de komende uren op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen derde in VT3
  • Bottas snelste
  • 15.00 uur: Kwalificatie
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Verstappen klokt derde tijd in afsluitende training Silverstone, Bottas snelste
Max Verstappen kent een goede generale in de aanloop naar de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. De Nederlander klokt de derde tijd en geeft slechts drie tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Valtteri Bottas. Lewis Hamilton eindigt als tweede en is een tiende langzamer dan Bottas. De kwalificatie begint vanmiddag om 15.00 uur.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 min - Eindelijk een tijd voor Albon. De Brit is met 1.27,178 goed voor de twaalfde plek.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 5 min - De problemen bij Albon zijn nog niet opgelost. De teamgenoot van Verstappen heeft nog geen tijd genoteerd en klaagt over de boordradio over onderstuur.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 9 min - Opvallend: Verstappen is in de eerst twee sectoren sneller dan Hamilton, maar verliest alles ten opzichte van de Brit in de laatste sector.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 10 min - Verstappen verbetert zich ook en nadert de tijd van Bottas tot op drie tienden. De stand: 

  1. Bottas 1.25,873
  2. Hamilton 1.26,079
  3. Verstappen 1.26,173
  4. Sainz 1.26,664
  5. Leclerc 1.26,771
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 13 min - Valtteri Bottas laat zien dat het nog een stuk harder kan. De Fin haalt een halve seconde van zijn snelste tijd af. De stand:

  1. Bottas 1.25,873 
  2. Hamilton 1.26,332
  3. Verstappen 1.26,588
  4. Sainz 1.26,664
  5. Leclerc 1.26,771
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 14 min - Met nog veertien minuten op de klok gaat Albon voor de eerste keer op pad, sinds zijn crash van gisteren. Ook Max Verstappen is weer onderweg.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 18 min - Albon is inmiddels in zijn auto geklommen, maar de Red Bull-monteurs zijn nog altijd druk aan het werk. De teamgenoot van Verstappen is al een hoop tijd verloren. Het is onduidelijk wat er precies aan de hand is.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 20 min - De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.26,332
  2. Bottas 1.26,526
  3. Verstappen 1.26,588
  4. Norris 1.26,798
  5. Vettel 1.27,251
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 23 min - Verstappen verbetert zich opnieuw en nadert de tijd van Hamilton tot op twee tienden. Bemoedigende signalen bij Red Bull Racing!
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 27 min - Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd, terwijl ook Verstappen zich verbetert. De stand: 
 
  1. Hamilton 1.26,332
  2. Bottas 1.26,526
  3. Verstappen 1.26,917
  4. Stroll 1.27,350
  5. Hülkenberg 1.27,401
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 29 min - De stand: 

  1. Bottas 1.26,526
  2. Hamilton 1.26,568
  3. Verstappen 1.27,335
  4. Hülkenberg 1.27,401
  5. Gasly 1.27,432
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 30 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de derde tijd. Hij geeft acht tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 32 min - Ondertussen kampt de RB16 van Albon nog altijd met problemen. De Red Bull-monteurs zijn nog steeds aan het werk aan de vloer van de auto.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 34 min - Na 26 minuten gaat Max Verstappen voor het eerst op pad. De Nederlander rijdt op de zachte band. Kan hij de tijden van de Mercedessen benaderen?
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 38 min - Drie coureurs staan nog altijd in de pits: Lance Stroll, Alex Albon en Max Verstappen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 40 min - Hamilton schroeft er nog een tandje bij. De Brit duikt met drie tienden onder de tijd van zijn teamgenoot. 

  1. Hamilton (S) 1.26,825
  2. Bottas (S) 1.27,136
  3. Leclerc (S) 1.27,608
  4. Sainz (M) 1.27,730
  5. Norris (M) 1.27,938
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 41 min - Bottas klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde meteen de snelste tijd van het weekend. Met 1.27,136 is de Fin een tiende sneller dan Stroll gisteren was. Mercedes heeft in deze omstandigheden geen problemen met het koelen van de auto en vindt extra snelheid.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 43 min - Het is een rustig begin van deze sessie. Er zijn nog geen snelle tijden genoteerd. Ook Verstappen staat nog altijd in de pits.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 48 min - Er wordt flink gesleuteld aan de auto van Alex Albon, die gisteren stevig crashte. De monteurs werken aan de vloer van de RB16. Hopelijk voor Albon kan hij zo meteen nog wat kilometers maken, omdat hij gisteren door die crash ook al veel tijd verloor.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 56 min - Verstappen maakt geen haast om te gaan rijden. De achtvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar staat naast zijn auto. Er staan nog geen tijden op de tijdenlijst.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 60 min - De laatste vrije training voor de Britse Grand Prix is onderweg.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Met Sergio Pérez kent de Formule 1 zijn eerste coureur die positief is getest op het coronavirus. Hoe kon het gebeuren dat de Mexicaan het virus opliep? En wat wordt er verwacht van zijn vervanger Nico Hülkenberg? Formule 1-verslaggevers Joost Nederpelt en Patrick Moeke praten je bij.
Vooruitblik F1: 'Pérez is het bewijs dat coronaprotocol werkt'
Vooruitblik F1: 'Pérez is het bewijs dat coronaprotocol werkt'
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Kvyat moet vijf plekken inleveren vanwege nieuwe versnellingsbak
AlphaTauri-coureur Daniil Kvyat krijgt voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië een gridstraf van vijf plaatsen. De Rus krijgt namelijk een nieuwe versnellingsbak, net als zijn teamgenoot Pierre Gasly overigens. De Fransman wordt niet gestraft omdat hij tijdens de Grand Prix van Hongarije niet finishte. Kvyat deed dat wel en overtreedt daarom nu een regel. Coureurs mogen namelijk hun versnellingsbak niet binnen zes opeenvolgende voltooide races laten vervangen.
Formule 1 · 5 uur geleden
Teambaas Racing Point: 'Pérez deed niets fout'
Sergio Pérez heeft volgens zijn teambaas Otmar Szafnauer niets fouts gedaan toen hij zijn familie in Mexico bezocht. De Racing Point-coureur testte na die trip positief op COVID-19 en doet dit weekend dus niet mee bij de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. "Hij heeft aan alle voorzorgsmaatregelen gedacht en er zit ook geen clausule in zijn contract waarin staat dat hij toestemming moet vragen om zijn familie te bezoeken. Sinds Sergio voor ons rijdt, gaat hij wel vaker naar Mexico. Dit is denk ik vergelijkbaar met Ferrari dat terugkeert in Italië."
Terug omhoog