Hülkenberg vervanger van Pérez bij Racing Point

Nico Hülkenberg gaat de met corona besmette Sergio Pérez vervangen bij Racing Point tijdens de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Dat heeft de 32-jarige coureur bevestigd tegen het Duitse RTL. Vanuit Racing Point is nog niets gemeld over de vervanging van Pérez. Hülkenberg zou eigenlijk als analist van de Duitse omroep aanwezig zijn op het circuit van Silverstone. De Duitser kreeg vorig jaar geen contractverlenging bij Renault en is sindsdien niet meer actief in de Formule 1.