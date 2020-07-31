Goedemiddag en welkom in het liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van de vrije trainingen voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Pérez mist GP door corona
  • Hülkenberg maakt rentree
  • LIVE: VT1
  • 16.00: VT2
Nog 19 min - De meeste coureurs werken langere stints af. Tijden worden daarom niet meer verbeterd. De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.27,422
  2. Hamilton +0,474
  3. Stroll +0,582
  4. Albon +0,707
  5. Leclerc +0,799
Formule 1 · 8 minuten geleden
Nog 24 min - Nico Hülkenberg heeft het uitstekend naar zijn zin in de Racing Point. De Duitser staat zesde op de tijdenlijst en is slechts zeven tienden trager dan teamgenoot Lance Stroll op de derde plek. Verstappen is nog altijd het snelst.
Formule 1 · 12 minuten geleden
Nog 29 min - Verstappen klokt met 1.27,896 de snelste tijd. De Nederlander is een halve seconde sneller dan Hamilton, die op dezelfde zachte band heeft gereden.
Formule 1 · 15 minuten geleden
Nog 35 min - Met een verse set zachte banden gaat Max Verstappen op pad. Kan hij de tijden van de Mercedessen benaderen?
Formule 1 · 25 minuten geleden
Nog 42 min - De stand: 

  1. Hamilton (S) 1.28,343
  2. Bottas (S) +0,526
  3. Verstappen (H) +0,532
  4. Stroll (S) +0,536
  5. Ocon (M) +0,628
Formule 1 · 27 minuten geleden
Nog 47 min - Hülkenberg is in zijn eerste getimede ronde slechts één seconde langzamer dan teamgenoot Stroll. Absoluut niet gek voor iemand die gisteren nog niet wist dat hij vandaag Formule 1-coureur zou zijn.
Formule 1 · 34 minuten geleden
Nog 50 min - Max Verstappen gaat meteen weer op pad. De achtvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar rijdt nog altijd op de harde band.
Formule 1 · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 51 min - De rommel die Giovinazzi heeft achtergelaten is opgeruimd. De sessie wordt hervat.
Formule 1 · 41 minuten geleden
Nog 60 min - Voor wat het waard is, de stand na een half uur trainen: 

  1. Verstappen (H) 1.29,192
  2. Ocon (M) +0,454
  3. Ricciardo (M) +1,071
  4. Gasly (H) +1,351
  5. Räikkönen (H) +1,551
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 62 min - Code rood. Giovinazzi heeft met zijn schuiver flink wat rubber en ander puin achtergelaten op het asfalt. De marshals krijgen even de tijd om de rommel op te ruimen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 64 min - En ook Giovinazzi schiet het grind in. De Alfa Romeo blijkt ook dit weekend moeilijk te besturen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 65 min - Kimi Räikkönen staat in het grind. De Fin houdt zijn Alfa Romeo aan de praat en kan zijn weg vervolgen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 68 min - Verstappen is niet blij met de nieuwe hoofdsteun die hij in zijn auto heeft zitten. "Ik kan mijn hoofd totaal niet bewegen", zegt hij over de boordradio.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 72 min - En ook Max Verstappen gaat op pad. De Nederlander heeft de harde band meegekregen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 77 min - Vrijdag 31 juli, 11.12 uur (lokale tijd). De rentree van Nico Hülkenberg in de Formule 1 is een feit. Hij stuurt zijn Racing Point het asfalt op en maakt zijn eerste meters op Silverstone. Kilometers maken en de auto leren kennen zal zijn belangrijkste doel zijn vandaag.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 81 min - Drie coureurs zijn nog niet op de baan verschenen: Daniil Kvyat, Max Verstappen en Nico Hülkenberg. Nog niemand heeft een tijd genoteerd.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 90 min - Het is ongelooflijk maar waar: Nico Hülkenberg zit al in zijn Racing Point en gaat zometeen zijn eerste meters maken. De eerste training voor de Britse Grand Prix gaat beginnen!
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nico Hülkenberg debuteerde als GP2-kampioen in 2010 in de Formule 1 en werd samen met coureurs als Lewis Hamilton en Sebastian Vettel gezien als een van de grootste talenten van zijn generatie. Hoewel hij bij Williams, Force India, Sauber en Renault regelmatig indruk maakte met sterke races, heeft hij die belofte nooit kunnen inlossen. De 32-jarige Duitser heeft 179 Grands Prix achter zijn naam staan, maar stond nog nooit op het podium. Daarmee heeft hij een record in handen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Hülkenberg vervangt met corona besmette Pérez bij Britse GP
Nico Hülkenberg valt komend weekend in voor Sergio Pérez bij de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Hij heeft de coronatest doorstaan. Pérez testte gisteren positief op COVID-19.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nico Hülkenberg is in afwachting van de uitslag van zijn coronatest, die volgens de BBC ieder moment kan komen. De 32-jarige Duitser moet een negatieve test kunnen overleggen om de paddock in te komen. Het lijkt onwaarschijnlijk dat hij om 12.00 uur al mee kan doen aan de eerste training.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
De Formule 1 strijkt vanaf vandaag neer op het iconische circuit van Silverstone. Dit is het tijdschema van de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië (Nederlandse tijd):

Vandaag, 12.00 uur: Eerste vrije training
Vandaag, 16.00 uur: Tweede vrije training
Morgen, 12.00 uur: Derde vrije training
Morgen, 15.00 uur: Kwalificatie
Zondag, 15.10 uur: Race
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden

Hülkenberg vervanger van Pérez bij Racing Point
Nico Hülkenberg gaat de met corona besmette Sergio Pérez vervangen bij Racing Point tijdens de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Dat heeft de 32-jarige coureur bevestigd tegen het Duitse RTL. Vanuit Racing Point is nog niets gemeld over de vervanging van Pérez. Hülkenberg zou eigenlijk als analist van de Duitse omroep aanwezig zijn op het circuit van Silverstone. De Duitser kreeg vorig jaar geen contractverlenging bij Renault en is sindsdien niet meer actief in de Formule 1.

