- Pérez mist GP door corona
- Hülkenberg maakt rentree
- LIVE: VT1
- 16.00: VT2
- Verstappen 1.27,422
- Hamilton +0,474
- Stroll +0,582
- Albon +0,707
- Leclerc +0,799
- Hamilton (S) 1.28,343
- Bottas (S) +0,526
- Verstappen (H) +0,532
- Stroll (S) +0,536
- Ocon (M) +0,628
We have detected something wrong with the intercooler system on #Seb5’s car so we have to strip the car down and check, to be ready for #FP2. #BritishGP🇬🇧 #FP1
- Scuderia Ferrari
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 The resulting debris on the track from @Anto_Giovinazzi's spin has halted the session 🛑 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
- Verstappen (H) 1.29,192
- Ocon (M) +0,454
- Ricciardo (M) +1,071
- Gasly (H) +1,351
- Räikkönen (H) +1,551
‘Heb ik thuis het gas wel uitgedraaid?’ #F1 #BritishGP
- Joost Nederpelt
Oh, hi there! 👋 @HulkHulkenberg 😀 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 @RacingPointF1
- Formula 1
Nico Hulkenberg ya está en el paddock. Allá va. Nico Hulkenberg is already in the paddock. Here he goes.
- Albert Fabrega
Ready to get our #BritishGP up and running 💪 10 minutes until FP1 at Silverstone 👊🇬🇧 #ChargeOn 🤘
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
We get it. You have two drivers.
- BWT Racing Point F1 Team
Thank you everyone for your support and stay safe! 🙏
- Sergio Pérez
8:57 da manhã na Inglaterra. O provável substituto de Sérgio Pérez nas duas próximas corridas da @F1 acaba de chegar ao estacionamento de #Silverstone . @HulkHulkenberg fazendo o teste de COVID-19 neste momento. Liberado, deve assumir o cockpit da @RacingPointF1 . #F1naGlobo
- Marcelo Courrege
