Goedemiddag en welkom in het liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van de vrije trainingen voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Pérez mist GP door corona
  • Hülkenberg maakt rentree
  • Verstappen snelste in VT1
  • LIVE: VT2
Nog 45 min - Ai, Alex Albon staat in de muur. Code rood.
Nog 51 min - De tijden vliegen omlaag. Lance Stroll is nu met 1.27,274 het snelst, terwijl ook Verstappen hard onderweg is.
Nog 52 min - Op de zachte band klokt Alex Albon de snelste tijd. Met 1.27,364 is hij drie tienden sneller dan Bottas.
Nog 60 min - De stand na een half uur trainen: 

  1. Bottas (M) 1.27,731
  2. Albon (M) +0,443
  3. Hamilton (H) +0,520
  4. Verstappen (M) +0,659
  5. Leclerc (M) +1,042
Nog 63 min - Het zit Vettel niet mee vandaag. De Duitser is weer uit zijn auto geklommen, terwijl zijn monteurs hard aan het werk zijn aan de auto. Vettel reed vanmorgen slechts twee rondes en heeft nu pas zes rondes achter de kiezen.
Nog 69 min - Bottas is een tiende sneller dan Albon. Beide coureurs rijden net als Verstappen op medium.
Nog 70 min - Albon pakt de snelste tijd van Verstappen af. Met 1.28,174 is hij twee tienden rapper dan zijn teamgenoot.
Nog 72 min - Verstappen klokt op de mediumband de snelste tijd. Met 1.28,390 is de Nederlander een halve seconde sneller dan de rest. Kleine kanttekening: de Mercedes-coureurs hebben nog geen tijd genoteerd.
Nog 75 min - Charles Leclerc staat achterstevoren. De Monegask houdt zijn Ferrari aan de praat en kan zijn weg vervolgen.
Nog 80 min - Verstappen begint net als veel andere coureurs rustig aan de training en staat nog in de pits. Pierre Gasly (1.28,960) is voorlopig het snelst. 

Nog 90 min - Het licht staat op groen. De eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië is onderweg.
Goed nieuws voor Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari heeft het technische probleem aan de auto verholpen waardoor de Duitser om 16.00 uur bij de tweede training gewoon in actie kan komen. Vettel kwam vanwege een mankement aan de intercooler vanmorgen niet verder dan twee rondes.
Hülkenberg: 'Voelt wat surrealistisch'
"Ik was onderweg naar de Nürburgring voor een andere race toen teambaas Otmar Szafnauer me belde. Er was minder dan 24 uur te gaan, dus het voelt wat surrealistisch op dit moment. Maar ik houd van uitdagingen en dit is er zeker één", beschrijft Nico Hülkenberg de afgelopen 24 uur nadat Racing Point-coureur Sergio Pérez positief testte op het coronavirus. "Het is een moeilijke situatie voor Racing Point en 'Checo'. Hij is een maat van mij, een oud-teamgenoot en ik wens hem een spoedig herstel. Ik doe mijn uiterste best voor het team."
Dit is het resterende programma van de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië (Nederlandse tijd):

Vandaag, 16.00 uur: Tweede vrije training
Morgen, 12.00 uur: Derde vrije training
Morgen, 15.00 uur: Kwalificatie
Zondag, 15.10 uur: Race
Finish! Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in de eerste training bij de GP van Groot-Brittannië. De Nederlander noteert 1.27,422 op Silverstone en is daarmee vier tienden sneller dan zijn eerste achtervolger Lewis Hamilton. Nico Hülkenberg eindigt als negende bij zijn rentree in de Formule 1. De Duitser vervangt bij Racing Point Sergio Pérez, die onlangs positief testte op het coronavirus.
