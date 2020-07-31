Goedemiddag en welkom in het liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van de vrije trainingen voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Pérez mist GP door corona
  • Hülkenberg maakt rentree
  • Verstappen snelste in VT1
  • Nederlander veertiende in VT2
  • Stroll snelste
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Verstappen rijdt veertiende tijd, Albon crasht in tweede training Britse GP
Max Verstappen komt niet verder dan de veertiende tijd bij de tweede training voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Lance Stroll van Racing Point is het snelst. De tweede sessie moet halverwege zo'n tien minuten worden onderbroken, nadat Alexander Albon van de baan is geschoven. De teamgenoot van Verstappen knalt met zijn wagen tegen de vangrail, maar kan ongedeerd uitstappen. Het Grand Prix-weekend wordt morgen om 12.00 uur hervat met de derde training. 
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 min - Albon heeft zich na zijn crash gemeld in met medisch centrum en is na onderzoek fit verklaard. De Britse Thai kreeg bij zijn crash een klap van 20G te verwerken.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 3 min - Mercedes vertelt aan Valtteri Bottas dat hij net zo snel is als Verstappen in zijn lange stint. Beide coureurs rijden op de mediumband.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 13 min - Verstappen gaat op mediumbanden van vijf rondes oud weer op pad. Red Bull geeft aan dat de Nederlander een stint van acht rondes zal gaan afwerken.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 17 min - Verstappen (P14) wordt zonder een tijdsverbetering toch weer naar binnen geroepen. Gezien de tweede plaats van Albon zit er nog een hoop rek in de auto van de achtvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 20 min - Verstappen (P14) rijdt op de zachte band naar buiten. Kan de Nederlander zich nog verbeteren?
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 23 min - Vettel moet de snelheid in zijn Ferrari nog wel zien te vinden. De Duitser klokt op de zachte band slechts de achttiende tijd.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 26 min - Ferrari heeft de pedalen van Vettel vervangen. De Duitser is weer op het asfalt te vinden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 28 min - Verstappen staat al geruime tijd in de pits en is teruggevallen naar de veertiende plek. De stand: 

  1. Stroll 1.27.274 
  2. Albon +0,090
  3. Bottas +0,157
  4. Leclerc +0,296
  5. Hamilton +0,307
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Vlak voor de crash van Albon was Verstappen ruzie aan het maken met Romain Grosjean. "Fuckin' blind motherfucker", zei de Nederlander over de boordradio nadat hij werd gehinderd door de Fransman. Het duurde niet lang voordat Grosjean reageerde. "Alsof ik zoiets expres doe. Wat een kinderachtig gedrag dit."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 45 min - Ai, Alex Albon staat in de muur. Code rood.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 51 min - De tijden vliegen omlaag. Lance Stroll is nu met 1.27,274 het snelst, terwijl ook Verstappen hard onderweg is.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 52 min - Op de zachte band klokt Alex Albon de snelste tijd. Met 1.27,364 is hij drie tienden sneller dan Bottas.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 60 min - De stand na een half uur trainen: 

  1. Bottas (M) 1.27,731
  2. Albon (M) +0,443
  3. Hamilton (H) +0,520
  4. Verstappen (M) +0,659
  5. Leclerc (M) +1,042
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 63 min - Het zit Vettel niet mee vandaag. De Duitser is weer uit zijn auto geklommen, terwijl zijn monteurs hard aan het werk zijn aan de auto. Vettel reed vanmorgen slechts twee rondes en heeft nu pas zes rondes achter de kiezen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 69 min - Bottas is een tiende sneller dan Albon. Beide coureurs rijden net als Verstappen op medium.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 70 min - Albon pakt de snelste tijd van Verstappen af. Met 1.28,174 is hij twee tienden rapper dan zijn teamgenoot.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 72 min - Verstappen klokt op de mediumband de snelste tijd. Met 1.28,390 is de Nederlander een halve seconde sneller dan de rest. Kleine kanttekening: de Mercedes-coureurs hebben nog geen tijd genoteerd.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 75 min - Charles Leclerc staat achterstevoren. De Monegask houdt zijn Ferrari aan de praat en kan zijn weg vervolgen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden

Nog 80 min - Verstappen begint net als veel andere coureurs rustig aan de training en staat nog in de pits. Pierre Gasly (1.28,960) is voorlopig het snelst. 

Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 90 min - Het licht staat op groen. De eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië is onderweg.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Goed nieuws voor Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari heeft het technische probleem aan de auto verholpen waardoor de Duitser om 16.00 uur bij de tweede training gewoon in actie kan komen. Vettel kwam vanwege een mankement aan de intercooler vanmorgen niet verder dan twee rondes.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Hülkenberg: 'Voelt wat surrealistisch'
"Ik was onderweg naar de Nürburgring voor een andere race toen teambaas Otmar Szafnauer me belde. Er was minder dan 24 uur te gaan, dus het voelt wat surrealistisch op dit moment. Maar ik houd van uitdagingen en dit is er zeker één", beschrijft Nico Hülkenberg de afgelopen 24 uur nadat Racing Point-coureur Sergio Pérez positief testte op het coronavirus. "Het is een moeilijke situatie voor Racing Point en 'Checo'. Hij is een maat van mij, een oud-teamgenoot en ik wens hem een spoedig herstel. Ik doe mijn uiterste best voor het team."
Formule 1 · 5 uur geleden
Dit is het resterende programma van de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië (Nederlandse tijd):

Vandaag, 16.00 uur: Tweede vrije training
Morgen, 12.00 uur: Derde vrije training
Morgen, 15.00 uur: Kwalificatie
Zondag, 15.10 uur: Race
Formule 1 · 5 uur geleden
Finish! Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in de eerste training bij de GP van Groot-Brittannië. De Nederlander noteert 1.27,422 op Silverstone en is daarmee vier tienden sneller dan zijn eerste achtervolger Lewis Hamilton. Nico Hülkenberg eindigt als negende bij zijn rentree in de Formule 1. De Duitser vervangt bij Racing Point Sergio Pérez, die onlangs positief testte op het coronavirus.
Terug omhoog