🎙 'Piiiiiiiiiiiiiieeeeeep!!!' Verstappen en Grosjean kwaad op elkaar 🤬 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Ziggo Sport F1
We're still under a red flag following Alex Albon's crash at Stowe He has jumped out of his car, which is now being lifted away from the circuit #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
- Bottas (M) 1.27,731
- Albon (M) +0,443
- Hamilton (H) +0,520
- Verstappen (M) +0,659
- Leclerc (M) +1,042
Nog 80 min - Verstappen begint net als veel andere coureurs rustig aan de training en staat nog in de pits. Pierre Gasly (1.28,960) is voorlopig het snelst.
GREEN LIGHT 🚦 We're under way in second practice at a boiling hot Silverstone! #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
#Seb5’s car is ready for #FP2, after thorough checks we found a minor issue with the intercooler which is now fixed. Nothing has been replaced. #BritishGP🇬🇧
- Scuderia Ferrari
It's HOT at Silverstone ☀️🌡️ Ready for some FP2 action? Coming your way in five minutes... #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
A lively first practice session at @SilverstoneUK 🔍 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
