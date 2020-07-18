Goedendag en welkom in ons liveblog! Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen op de Hungaroring.

Nog 6 min (Q3) - De tijd van Sergio Pérez is afgepakt vanwege het overschrijven van de track limits. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Stroll
  4. Verstappen
  5. Norris
  6. Sainz
  7. Vettel
  8. Leclerc
  9. Pérez
  10. Gasly
Formule 1 · één minuut geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de vierde tijd. Lewis Hamilton is het snelst, voor Valtteri Bottas en Lance Stroll (!).
Formule 1 · 3 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Pierre Gasly heeft een motorprobleem en is klaar voor vandaag. De AlphaTauri-coureur start morgen als tiende.
Formule 1 · 5 minuten geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Q3 begint. Leclerc, Vettel, Hamilton, Bottas, Stroll, Pérez, Verstappen, Sainz, Gasly en Norris gaan strijden om poleposition.
Formule 1 · 6 minuten geleden
De voorspelde regen lijkt toch weg te blijven. De allesbeslissende kwalificatiesessie staat op het punt van beginnen.
Formule 1 · 11 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Max Verstappen bereikt als derde Q3, maar zijn teamgenoot Alexander Albon eindigt als dertiende en is klaar voor vandaag. De afvallers: 

11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. George Russell
13. Alexander Albon
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Nicholas Latifi
Formule 1 · 16 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Alle coureurs gaan naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijden de verbeteren. Alleen Stroll en Pérez rijden nog steeds op de mediumband.
Formule 1 · 20 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen is ondanks zijn vierde plek nog lang niet zeker van Q3. De verschillen zijn ontzettend klein. De stand na de eerste runs: 

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Vettel
  4. Verstappen
  5. Norris
  6. Sainz
  7. Stroll
  8. Pérez
  9. Gasly
  10. Ricciardo
  11. Leclerc
  12. Russell
  13. Albon
  14. Ocon
  15. Latifi
Formule 1 · 23 minuten geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - "Dit is zo gek", zegt Max Verstappen over de boordradio. "Nu heb ik weer ontzettend veel onderstuur in de middelsnelle bochten." Red Bull sommeert de Nederlander, die vierde staat, om naar binnen te komen.
Formule 1 · 24 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de derde tijd. Beide Mercedes-coureurs zijn - ondanks dat ze op de langzamere mediumband rijden - bijna een seconde sneller dan de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · 27 minuten geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Verschillende coureurs gaan op de mediumbanden naar buiten. Verstappen kiest voor de zachte band.
Formule 1 · 28 minuten geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! Verschillende coureurs krijgen te horen dat het binnen een paar minuten harder gaat regenen, dus zaak om zo snel mogelijk een rondetijd neer te zetten.
Formule 1 · 30 minuten geleden
FINISH Q1 - De roze Mercedessen zijn het snelst in de eerste kwalificatiesessie. Sergio Pérez klokt de snelste tijd, voor teamgenoot Lance Stroll. Daarachter staan Hamilton, Sainz, Norris, Vettel, Bottas en Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 33 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Voor het eerste sinds de Italiaanse Grand Prix van 2018 bereiken beide Williams-auto's Q2! George Russell eindigt als negende en Nicholas Latifi wordt vijftiende. De afvallers: 

16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Daniil Kvyat
18. Romain Grosjean
19. Antonio Giovinazzi
20. Kimi Räikkönen
Formule 1 · 35 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen klimt naar P8 en bereikt Q2. "We moeten naar mijn motor kijken, want dit voelt totaal niet goed", laat hij over de boordradio weten.
Formule 1 · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 1 min - Verstappen begint aan zijn snelle ronde en moet zich verbeteren, want hij staat nu veertiende...
Formule 1 · 37 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat inderdaad nog op pad. De Nederlander is gezakt naar de tiende plaats.
Formule 1 · 38 minuten geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Wat een ronde van George Russell! De baan is veel sneller dan zojuist en de Williams-coureur klimt naar P3. Verstappen staat opeens tiende en is echt nog niet veilig.
Formule 1 · 41 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Het ziet er slecht uit voor Red Bull Racing. Verstappen staat nog wel zevende, maar Alexander Albon moet nog alle zeilen bijzetten om Q2 te bereiken. De Thai bezet de vijftiende plaats.
Formule 1 · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2. In de gevarenzone: 

13. Grosjean
14. Albon

15. Russell
16. Magnussen
17. Kvyat
18. Räikkonen
19. Latifii
20. Giovinazzi
Formule 1 · 44 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Verstappen heeft zijn eerste getimede ronde niet meer kunnen verbeteren. De achtvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar staat zevende. Alleen de Racing Point-auto's kunnen net als de Mercedessen tijden onder de 1.16 noteren.

  1. Hamilton 1.15,366
  2. Bottas 1.15,484
  3. Stroll 1.15,757
  4. Pérez 1.15,870
  5. Leclerc 1.16,047
  6. Ricciardo 1.16,111
  7. Verstappen 1.16,136
Formule 1 · één uur geleden

Nog 13 min - Het is aan het regenen in de laatste twee bochten. De baan is nog lang niet nat genoeg voor intermediates. 

Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Mercedes zet de toon al vroeg aan het begin in deze sessie. Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de zesde tijd. De stand:

  1. Bottas 
  2. Hamilton
  3. Stroll
  4. Pérez
  5. Leclerc
  6. Verstappen
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 17 min (Q1) - Verstappen krijgt te horen dat het al licht aan het regenen is in bocht 4.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Hongarije is begonnen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
We gaan in ieder geval op een droge baan beginnen, zo lijkt het. Het kan echter op ieder moment gaan regenen. Max Verstappen staat als eerste klaar voor het rode licht en zal zo snel mogelijk een rondetijd neer willen zetten.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Het wordt straks interessant om te zien of er coureurs gaan zijn die het aandurven om in Q2 op de mediumband te gaan rijden. Op de band die in deze sessie wordt gebruikt moeten de coureurs, die de top tien bereiken, de race starten. Op medium starten zou volgens bandenleverancier Pirelli een groot voordeel zijn.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Wie pakt poleposition op de Hungaroring?
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 30 min tot de kwalificatie  - De laatste polesitters in Hongarije:

  • 2019 - Max Verstappen - Red Bull
  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  • 2017 - Sebastian Vettel - Ferrari
  • 2016 - Nico Rosberg - Mercedes
  • 2015 - Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  • 2014 - Nico Rosberg - Mercedes
  • 2013 - Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  • 2012 - Lewis Hamilton - McLaren
  • 2011 - Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull
  • 2010 - Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull📸
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
De FIA schat de kans op regen tijdens de kwalificatie op 30 procent. Waarom Max Verstappen zal hopen op een flinke bui leggen we uit in onze podcast De Boordradio.
Vooruitblik F1: 'Regenrace nu juist in het voordeel van Verstappen'
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur tot de kwalificatie - Kwalificatieresultaten Max Verstappen op de Hungaroring:

  • 2019 - Poleposition
  • 2018 - Zevende
  • 2017 - Vijfde
  • 2016 - Vierde
  • 2015 - Negende (Toro Rosso)📸
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Verstappen klokt zesde tijd in derde training GP Hongarije, Bottas snelste
Max Verstappen moet genoegen nemen met de zesde plaats in de laatste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Hongarije. De Nederlander geeft ruim zes tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Valtteri Bottas. Lewis Hamilton eindigt als tweede en Sergio Pérez completeert de top drie. De kwalificatie voor de race op de Hungaroring volgt vanmiddag om 15.00 uur.
