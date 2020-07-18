- GP Hongarije
- Kwalificatie
- Verstappen zevende
- Pole voor Hamilton
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q3 ⏱️ A 90th career pole for @LewisHamilton as @RacingPointF1 lock out the second row 👀 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Formula 1
Ai ai! Een veelzeggende blik van @Max33Verstappen 😥 Hij moet genoegen nemen met P7! #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺
- Ziggo Sport F1
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Stroll
- Pérez
- Vettel
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Norris
- Sainz
- Gasly
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q2 ⏱️ Get ready for the top ten shootout for pole - Q3 is moments away in Hungary! ⚔️ #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Formula 1
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. George Russell
13. Alexander Albon
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Nicholas Latifi
Sitting in P12 & P15, with #GR63 less than three hundredths from P10... If we make it in to Q3, we're going to need someone else to take over the tweeting because we can barely control our excitement 😵 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 | #WeAreWilliams 💙
- WILLIAMS RACING
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Vettel
- Verstappen
- Norris
- Sainz
- Stroll
- Pérez
- Gasly
- Ricciardo
- Leclerc
- Russell
- Albon
- Ocon
- Latifi
CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q1 ⏱️ Both @WilliamsRacing cars into Q2 for the first time since the 2018 Italian Grand Prix 👏 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Formula 1
Rare Q1. Werd de baan zo veel sneller? Nrs 4 t/m 14 binnen zes tienden. #F1 #HungarianGP
- Joost Nederpelt
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Daniil Kvyat
18. Romain Grosjean
19. Antonio Giovinazzi
20. Kimi Räikkönen
13. Grosjean
14. Albon
15. Russell
16. Magnussen
17. Kvyat
18. Räikkonen
19. Latifii
20. Giovinazzi
- Hamilton 1.15,366
- Bottas 1.15,484
- Stroll 1.15,757
- Pérez 1.15,870
- Leclerc 1.16,047
- Ricciardo 1.16,111
- Verstappen 1.16,136
Nog 13 min - Het is aan het regenen in de laatste twee bochten. De baan is nog lang niet nat genoeg voor intermediates.
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Stroll
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
Q1 is minutes away at the Hungaroring ⏰ And there's plenty of cloud around and a high chance of some rain during qualifying 👀 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Formula 1
There's a storm brewing! ⛈️ What do you reckon, wet or dry for qualifying? #HungarianGP #F1
- BWT Racing Point F1 Team
