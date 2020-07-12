Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. Veel plezier! 

  • GP Stiermarken
  • Hamilton pakt zege
  • Verstappen derde
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Sergio Pérez is uitgeroepen tot driver of the day. De Mexicaan knokte zich van de zeventiende naar de zesde plek.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
"Het voelt heel lang geleden dat ik hier voor het laatst heb gestaan", zegt winnaar Lewis Hamilton bij F1TV. "Ik wil mijn team bedanken want iedereen heeft dit weekend weer fantastisch werk verricht. Dit voelt fantastisch."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Gaat Max Verstappen zich dit seizoen nog mengen in de titelstrijd?
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden

"Ik heb het geprobeerd, maar we waren gewoon te langzaam", erkent Max Verstappen bij F1TV. "Ik wist dat Valtteri me makkelijk voorbij zou gaan, maar ik wilde het hem toch nog moeilijk maken. Dat was tenminste nog leuk, want verder was het een saaie race. Een podium is goed, maar we hebben nog een hoop werk te doen."

Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Omdat Verstappen in het verkeer de pits uitkomt is hij er - tot zijn eigen frustratie - niet in geslaagd om de snelste raceronde te pakken. "Wat heeft het in hemelsnaam voor zin om een extra pitstop te maken als jullie weten dat ik in het gedrang kom?", klaagt de Nederlander over de boordradio.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Verstappen eindigt als derde bij GP Stiermarken, Hamilton pakt zege
Max Verstappen eindigt als derde bij de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. De Nederlander rijdt lange tijd op de tweede plaats, maar wordt in de slotfase ingehaald door Valtteri Bottas. Lewis Hamilton rijdt van poleposition onbedreigd naar zijn eerste zege van het seizoen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Pérez (P5) en Albon (P4) raken elkaar! De Mexicaan loopt schade op aan zijn voorvleugel en kan de vierde plaats vergeten.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 4 rondes - En daar is de pitstop van Verstappen. Hij wisselt naar de zachte band en gaat op jacht naar de snelste raceronde.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 5 rondes - En nu is het wél raak voor Bottas. Verstappen verliest zijn tweede plek aan de veel snellere Mercedes. De Red Bull-coureur zou eventueel nog wel een gratis pitstop kunnen maken om de snelste raceronde te pakken, goed voor één extra WK-punt.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 6 rondes - Bottas valt aan en gaat Verstappen voorbij, maar de Nederlander pareert een bocht later en gaat op zijn beurt Bottas weer voorbij. Mooi gevecht tussen beide coureurs voor de tweede plaats.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 6 rondes - Bottas rijdt binnen DRS-afstand van Verstappen. Het lijkt een onmogelijke opgave voor de Red Bull-coureur te worden om de Mercedes van zich af te houden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Bottas rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van Verstappen. De Mercedes is op dit moment veel sneller dan de Red Bull.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 9 rondes - Bottas komt dichter en dichterbij. Het verschil tussen Verstappen en de Mercedes-coureur is nog maar 2,3 seconden. Bottas is in de afgelopen ronde opnieuw zes tienden sneller.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 11 rondes - Verstappen is absoluut nog niet zeker van zijn tweede plaats. Het verschil tussen Bottas (P3) en de Red Bull-rijder is 3,3 seconden. Bottas is in de afgelopen ronde zes tienden sneller dan Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 12 rondes - Er hangt wat los aan de voorvleugel van Verstappen. Mogelijk is de Nederlander te hard over de kerbstones gegaan. "Ik heb totaal geen grip meer in bocht 3 ", aldus Verstappen over de boordradio.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 14 rondes - Bottas (P3) is in de afgelopen ronde acht tienden sneller dan Verstappen (P2). Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is 5,3 seconden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 16 rondes - Pérez (P5) heeft het gat naar Albon (P4) gedicht. De Red Bull-coureur zal van goeden huize moeten komen om de Mexicaan van zich af te houden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 18 rondes - "Met deze snelheid gaan we Verstappen in de laatste ronde pakken", krijgt Valtteri Bottas te horen over de boordradio. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is zeven seconden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 20 rondes - Lance Stroll voert de druk op bij Daniel Ricciardo en moet de Australiër voorbij zien te komen. Zijn Racing Point gaat veel sneller dan de Renault van de voormalig teamgenoot van Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Pérez knokt zich na zijn moeizame kwalificatie naar voren. De Mexicaan, als zeventiende gestart, verschalkt Ricciardo en klimt naar de vijfde plaats.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 25 rondes - Alle coureurs hebben hun verplichte pitstop gemaakt. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +4,9
  3. Bottas +7,8
  4. Albon +31,4
  5. Ricciardo +4,7
  6. Pérez +1,1
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 27 rondes - Verstappen voelt zich goed op zijn mediumbanden. "De banden voelen nog prima aan", zegt de Nederlander over de boordradio.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 30 rondes - De rondetijden van Hamilton (P1) en Verstappen (P2) zijn nagenoeg gelijk. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is vijf seconden. Bottas (P3) is een halve seconde per ronde sneller dan de Nederlander, maar heeft wel zes seconden achterstand.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 31 rondes - Wie gaat er het beste met zijn banden om? Hamilton klaagt dat zijn banden zachter aanvoelen dan voorheen. "Ze hebben het een stuk moeilijker vandaag."
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 33 rondes - Met een fraaie inhaalactie klimt Pérez ten koste van Sainz naar de achtste plaats. De gevechten vinden vooral plaats in het middenveld vandaag.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 37 rondes - Bottas maakt zijn pitstop en geeft daarmee de leiding terug aan Hamilton. Verstappen schuift op naar de tweede plaats. De stand: 

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Bottas
  4. Albon
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Pérez
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 41 rondes - Wil Verstappen deze wedstrijd nog winnen dan zal hij een safetycar nodig hebben. De racepace van Red Bull lijkt niet goed genoeg te zijn om Hamilton te verslaan.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 43 rondes - Omdat hij nog niet is gestopt rijdt Valtteri Bottas aan de leiding. De Fin heeft zestien seconden voorsprong op Verstappen (P3) en tien seconden voorsprong op teamgenoot Hamilton (P2).
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 45 rondes - En daar is de pitstop van leider Lewis Hamilton. Hij wisselt net als Verstappen naar de mediumband en komt met een kleine vijf seconden voorsprong op de Nederlander weer de baan op.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 46 rondes - Esteban Ocon is de derde uitvaller van de dag. De Fransman stuurt zijn Renault met technische problemen de pits in.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 47 rondes - Max Verstappen maakt als eerste coureur een reguliere pitstop! De Nederlander wisselt naar de mediumband. Komt Mercedes direct met een antwoord?
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 49 rondes - Bottas (P3) krijgt de opdracht om het gat naar Verstappen (P2) te dichten en geeft daar gehoor aan. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is nog maar 1,9 seconden.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
"Ik was enorm verrast dat Charles een poging waagde om mij in te halen", zegt Sebastian Vettel over het incident met zijn teamgenoot Charles Leclerc. "Ik had de binnenkant en had niet verwacht dat hij iets zou proberen. Ik deed voorzichtig omdat het heel druk om ons heen was. De auto voelde vandaag een stuk beter aan, dus het is jammer dat we onze ware snelheid niet hebben kunnen laten zien."
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 52 rondes - Bij zijn tweede poging is het wél raak voor Ricciardo. De Australïer klimt ten koste van Ocon naar de zesde plaats.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 54 rondes - Ocon slaat een aanval van teamgenoot Ricciardo af. Inzet van het gevecht tussen de Renault-coureurs is de zesde plaats.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 56 rondes - We komen langzaam maar zeker in de fase dat de coureurs hun eerste en enige pitstop kunnen gaan maken. Wie duikt er als eerste naar binnen?
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 59 rondes - "Dit ziet er goed uit Max, ga zo door", zegt engineer Gianpiero Lambiase tegen Max Verstappen over de boordradio. "Je rijdt dezelfde rondetijden als Hamilton."
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 61 rondes - Leider Hamilton controleert. De Brit heeft een voorsprong van 2,5 seconden op Verstappen die op zijn beurt 3,8 seconden voorsprong op Bottas heeft.
Terug omhoog