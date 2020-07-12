- GP Stiermarken
- Hamilton pakt zege
- Verstappen derde
I gave it my best and pushed as hard as I could. To score a podium is good, but we still have a lot of work to do #KeepPushing 🇦🇹 #AustrianGP
- Max Verstappen
A 32nd #F1 podium for @Max33Verstappen and 171st for the Team 🏆👏 #AustrianGP
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
Hamilton takes his 85th career win! He's now just six wins behind Schumacher's all-time record of 91. #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Formula 1
📻 “With this pace we’re going to catch him on the last lap.” Valtteri’s closing in on VER... 👀
- Mercedes-AMG F1
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +4,9
- Bottas +7,8
- Albon +31,4
- Ricciardo +4,7
- Pérez +1,1
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Albon
- Ricciardo
- Pérez
I am disappointed in myself. I'm sorry but being sorry is not enough. Seb hasn't got any faults today. I've let the team down after them working a whole week to bring the updates early. Too eager to gain those places in the first lap. I will learn from it.
- Charles Leclerc
Vettel and Leclerc meet again #F1 #AustrianGP
- Mattzel89
