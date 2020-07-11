Goedendag en welkom in ons liveblog! Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. Veel plezier!

Formule 1 · 7 minuten geleden
"Dit was een van mijn zwaarste kwalificaties ooit", zegt Carlos Sainz, die knap als derde eindigt en daarmee zijn beste kwalificatie uit zijn loopbaan neerzet. "Ik was ontzettend erg aan het aquaplanen, maar heb m'n voet naar beneden gehouden. Het wordt een interessant gevecht morgen, want ook onze racesnelheid ziet er heel goed uit."
Formule 1 · 13 minuten geleden
"Wat een spannende dag was dit", zegt polesitter Lewis Hamilton. "Het weer maakte het uitdagend voor ons allemaal. Er was een moment dat ik de auto bijna kwijt raakte en ik mijn hart in m'n keel voelde kloppen. Ik hou van momenten als deze. Het was gisteren een moeizaam begin van het weekend, maar we zijn heel sterk teruggekomen."
Formule 1 · 19 minuten geleden
"Het was over het algemeen een goede kwalificatie voor ons", zegt Max Verstappen bij F1TV. "Het regende een stuk harder in Q3 en daar hadden we het moeilijk mee. Hoe dan ook: P2 was denk ik het maximaal haalbare vandaag. Waarschijnlijk had ik het ook niet gered als ik niet was gespind bij mijn laatste poging."
Formule 1 · 23 minuten geleden
De uitslag van de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Stiermarken:

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Max Verstappen
  3. Carlos Sainz
  4. Valtteri Bottas
  5. Esteban Ocon
  6. Lando Norris
  7. Alexander Albon
  8. Pierre Gasly
  9. Daniel Ricciardo
  10. Sebastian Vettel
Formule 1 · 30 minuten geleden
Hamilton troeft Verstappen af in zinderende kwalificatie GP Stiermarken
Lewis Hamilton verovert op fenomenale wijze poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. De Brit strijdt met Max Verstappen om de pole en troeft de Nederlander uiteindelijk met 1,2 seconden af. Verstappen, die in zijn ultieme poging spint in de laatste sector, eindigt nog wel als tweede. Carlos Sainz wordt knap derde.
Formule 1 · 31 minuten geleden
FINISH - Verstappen spint in de derde sector en ziet een mogelijke poleposition in rook opgaan! De Nederlander is flink aan het schelden over de boordradio.
Formule 1 · 32 minuten geleden
FINISH - Verstappen (P2) noteert een paarse tijd in sector 1....
Formule 1 · 33 minuten geleden
Ngo 1 min (Q3) - De baan wordt sneller en sneller. Lewis Hamilton is nu weer het rapst. Het gat naar Verstappen is zeven tienden.
Formule 1 · 33 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - P1 voor Max Verstappen! De Nederlander verbetert zich fors en noteert de snelste tijd.
Formule 1 · 35 minuten geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Hamilton schroeft het tempo op en klimt naar P1. De Brit is zeven tienden sneller dan Verstappen, die door Albon (P3) naar de vierde plaats op de tijdenlijst wordt verwezen.
Formule 1 · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Verstappen verbetert zijn tijd, maar niet zijn plek. De Nederlander blijft derde op drie tienden van Bottas.
Formule 1 · 37 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Bottas mengt zich in het gevecht voor pole en is nu twee tienden sneller dan Hamilton (P2) en vijf tienden rapper dan Verstappen (P3).
Formule 1 · 38 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Met 1.21,2 is Lewis Hamilton nu de snelste man op de baan. De Brit is drie tienden rapper dan Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 39 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen snoept nog eens drie tienden van zijn eigen tijd af. Hamilton is tegelijkertijd ook snel onderweg.
Formule 1 · 40 minuten geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in zijn eerste getimede ronde. Hij is twee tienden sneller dan Hamilton en vier tienden rapper dan Bottas.
Formule 1 · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Verstappen mag als eerste een tijd neerzetten. Lewis Hamilton: "Het regent nu echt ontzettend hard."
Formule 1 · 43 minuten geleden
GROEN Q3 - De allesbeslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
Formule 1 · 44 minuten geleden
"Het gaat harder regenen", krijgt Carlos Sainz te horen over de boordradio. Zaak dus voor de coureurs om zo snel mogelijk een tijd neer te zetten.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Ruim drie minuten voor aanvang van Q3 staat Max Verstappen al klaar voor het rode licht. Als eerste.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Deze coureurs strijden zo voor poleposition:

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Max Verstappen
  3. Lando Norris
  4. Valtteri Bottas
  5. Pierre Gasly
  6. Esteban Ocon
  7. Carlos Sainz
  8. Alexander Albon
  9. Daniel Ricciardo 
  10. Sebastian Vettel
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
FINISH Q2 - Charles Leclerc strandt in de tweede kwalificatiesessie! De Monegask wordt afgetroefd door zijn teamgenoot Sebastian Vettel, die het wél haalt. Alleen Lewis Hamilton (P1) is sneller dan Max Verstappen (P2). De afvallers na Q2: 

11. Charles Leclerc
12. George Russell
13. Lance Stroll
14. Daniil Kvyat
15. Kevin Magnussen
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - "Ik denk niet dat het mogelijk is om me nu nog te verbeteren", adus Max Verstappen, die te horen krijgt dat hij gewoon rond moet blijven rijden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Niemand verbetert zich op dit moment en dat geeft aan dat het nu eensstuk natter is dan zojuist. De virtuele afvallers: 

11. Leclerc
12. Russell
13. Stroll
14. Kvyat
15. Magnussen
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q2) - "Het regent nu een stuk harder dan aan het begin van de sessie", zegt Max Verstappen, die door Hamilton is gepasseerd op de tijdenlijst.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone: 

4. Bottas
5. Sainz
6. Ocon
7. Gasly
8. Ricciardo
9. Albon
10. Vettel

11. Leclerc
12. Russell 
13. Stroll
14. Kvyat
15. Magnussen
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen schroeft het tempo op en verbetert zich opnieuw. Hamilton nadert de tijd van de Nederlander tot op twee tienden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Snelste tijd voor Max Verstappen die liefst zes tienden (!) sneller is dan Lewis Hamilton. De Nederlander voelt zich als een vis in het water op de Red Bull Ring.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de tweede tijd. Alleen Valtteri Bottas is sneller dan de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Het was even droog, maar het begint nu toch weer te spetteren.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! Hopelijk wordt de tweede kwalificatiesessie net zo leuk als Q1.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
De afvallers na Q1: 

16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Sergio Pérez
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Antonio Giovinazzi
20. Romain Grosjean
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
FINISH Q1 - George Russell bereikt voor het eerst in zijn loopbaan Q2! De Williams-coureur eindigt als twaalfde in zijn Williams. Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede en Sergio Pérez strandt verrassend in de eerste kwalificatiesessie.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
RODE VLAG - Antonio Giovinazzi staat stil op een listig punt. Q1 komt daarmee voortijdig ten einde.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Antonio Giovinazzi spint pal voor de neus van Verstappen van de baan. De Alfa Romeo-coureur kan wel zijn weg vervolgen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Nu verbetert Verstappen zich wel. Hij schuift op naar de vijfde plaats.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Verstappen rijdt nog rond, maar verbetert zich in de afgelopen rondes niet meer. De Red Bull-rijder bezet de zevende plek.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Norris klokt nu de snelste tijd en dat geeft aan dat de baan sneller wordt. Verstappen bezet de zesde plek. Voor de duidelijkheid: de beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Verstappen verbetert zich niet en zakt verder naar de vijfde plaats. Niemand is nog veilig voor Q2.
