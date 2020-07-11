- Derde training afgelast
- Zware regenval
- Hamilton pakt pole
- Verstappen tweede
What a qualifying that was! Absolute class from @LewisHamilton 💪 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
We think that's what's known in the business as a sexy lap. 😍😍😍
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
- Carlos Sainz
- Valtteri Bottas
- Esteban Ocon
- Lando Norris
- Alexander Albon
- Pierre Gasly
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Sebastian Vettel
The Bulls navigate the tricky conditions and make it through to the shootout! 👏 #MV33 is P2 and #AA23 is P8 💪 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
11. Charles Leclerc
12. George Russell
13. Lance Stroll
14. Daniil Kvyat
15. Kevin Magnussen
With just under two mins to go in Q1, Giovinazzi slid off track, damaging his car. A Red Flag resulted, ending the session. #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
Through 👏 To 👏 Q2 👏 #GR63 takes P12! #NL6's session sadly comes to an end in P18. #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 | #WeAreWilliams 💙
Q1 is red flagged right at the end 🚩 The Bulls are back in the garage and we can all take a breath! 😳 We are through to Q2 Max in P2 and Alex P14 👊 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Sergio Pérez
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Antonio Giovinazzi
20. Romain Grosjean