Goedendag en welkom in ons liveblog! Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. Veel plezier!

  • Derde training afgelast
  • Zware regenval
  • Hamilton pakt pole
  • Verstappen tweede
Formule 1 · 31 minuten geleden
Vettel oordeelt hard over tiende plaats in kwalificatie
Sebastian Vettel oordeelt hard over zijn tiende plaats in de kwalificatie van de GP van Stiermarken. "Ik denk dat we vandaag niet goed genoeg waren in deze omstandigheden", zegt de Duitser op de kletsnatte Red Bull Ring bij Speedweek. "Het was echt leuk om onder deze omstandigheden te rijden, maar helaas was het voor ons buitengewoon moeilijk om grip te vinden. Natuurlijk is het altijd moeilijk met het uitzicht, maar over het algemeen was de snelheid er gewoon niet."
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Charles Leclerc moet zich melden bij de stewards. De Monegask zou te hard hebben gereden tijdens een rode vlag. Mogelijk komt dat de Ferrari-rijder, die zich als elfde kwalificeerde, op een gridstraf te staan.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
"Dit was een van mijn zwaarste kwalificaties ooit", zegt Carlos Sainz, die knap als derde eindigt en daarmee zijn beste kwalificatie uit zijn loopbaan neerzet. "Ik was ontzettend erg aan het aquaplanen, maar heb m'n voet naar beneden gehouden. Het wordt een interessant gevecht morgen, want ook onze racesnelheid ziet er heel goed uit."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
"Wat een spannende dag was dit", zegt polesitter Lewis Hamilton. "Het weer maakte het uitdagend voor ons allemaal. Er was een moment dat ik de auto bijna kwijt raakte en ik mijn hart in m'n keel voelde kloppen. Ik hou van momenten als deze. Het was gisteren een moeizaam begin van het weekend, maar we zijn heel sterk teruggekomen."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
"Het was over het algemeen een goede kwalificatie voor ons", zegt Max Verstappen bij F1TV. "Het regende een stuk harder in Q3 en daar hadden we het moeilijk mee. Hoe dan ook: P2 was denk ik het maximaal haalbare vandaag. Waarschijnlijk had ik het ook niet gered als ik niet was gespind bij mijn laatste poging."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
De uitslag van de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Stiermarken:

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Max Verstappen
  3. Carlos Sainz
  4. Valtteri Bottas
  5. Esteban Ocon
  6. Lando Norris
  7. Alexander Albon
  8. Pierre Gasly
  9. Daniel Ricciardo
  10. Sebastian Vettel
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Hamilton troeft Verstappen af in zinderende kwalificatie GP Stiermarken
Lewis Hamilton verovert op fenomenale wijze poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. De Brit strijdt met Max Verstappen om de pole en troeft de Nederlander uiteindelijk met 1,2 seconden af. Verstappen, die in zijn ultieme poging spint in de laatste sector, eindigt nog wel als tweede. Carlos Sainz wordt knap derde.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
FINISH - Verstappen spint in de derde sector en ziet een mogelijke poleposition in rook opgaan! De Nederlander is flink aan het schelden over de boordradio.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
FINISH - Verstappen (P2) noteert een paarse tijd in sector 1....
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Ngo 1 min (Q3) - De baan wordt sneller en sneller. Lewis Hamilton is nu weer het rapst. Het gat naar Verstappen is zeven tienden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - P1 voor Max Verstappen! De Nederlander verbetert zich fors en noteert de snelste tijd.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Hamilton schroeft het tempo op en klimt naar P1. De Brit is zeven tienden sneller dan Verstappen, die door Albon (P3) naar de vierde plaats op de tijdenlijst wordt verwezen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Verstappen verbetert zijn tijd, maar niet zijn plek. De Nederlander blijft derde op drie tienden van Bottas.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Bottas mengt zich in het gevecht voor pole en is nu twee tienden sneller dan Hamilton (P2) en vijf tienden rapper dan Verstappen (P3).
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Met 1.21,2 is Lewis Hamilton nu de snelste man op de baan. De Brit is drie tienden rapper dan Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen snoept nog eens drie tienden van zijn eigen tijd af. Hamilton is tegelijkertijd ook snel onderweg.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in zijn eerste getimede ronde. Hij is twee tienden sneller dan Hamilton en vier tienden rapper dan Bottas.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Verstappen mag als eerste een tijd neerzetten. Lewis Hamilton: "Het regent nu echt ontzettend hard."
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
GROEN Q3 - De allesbeslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
"Het gaat harder regenen", krijgt Carlos Sainz te horen over de boordradio. Zaak dus voor de coureurs om zo snel mogelijk een tijd neer te zetten.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Ruim drie minuten voor aanvang van Q3 staat Max Verstappen al klaar voor het rode licht. Als eerste.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Deze coureurs strijden zo voor poleposition:

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Max Verstappen
  3. Lando Norris
  4. Valtteri Bottas
  5. Pierre Gasly
  6. Esteban Ocon
  7. Carlos Sainz
  8. Alexander Albon
  9. Daniel Ricciardo 
  10. Sebastian Vettel
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
FINISH Q2 - Charles Leclerc strandt in de tweede kwalificatiesessie! De Monegask wordt afgetroefd door zijn teamgenoot Sebastian Vettel, die het wél haalt. Alleen Lewis Hamilton (P1) is sneller dan Max Verstappen (P2). De afvallers na Q2: 

11. Charles Leclerc
12. George Russell
13. Lance Stroll
14. Daniil Kvyat
15. Kevin Magnussen
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - "Ik denk niet dat het mogelijk is om me nu nog te verbeteren", adus Max Verstappen, die te horen krijgt dat hij gewoon rond moet blijven rijden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Niemand verbetert zich op dit moment en dat geeft aan dat het nu eensstuk natter is dan zojuist. De virtuele afvallers: 

11. Leclerc
12. Russell
13. Stroll
14. Kvyat
15. Magnussen
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q2) - "Het regent nu een stuk harder dan aan het begin van de sessie", zegt Max Verstappen, die door Hamilton is gepasseerd op de tijdenlijst.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone: 

4. Bottas
5. Sainz
6. Ocon
7. Gasly
8. Ricciardo
9. Albon
10. Vettel

11. Leclerc
12. Russell 
13. Stroll
14. Kvyat
15. Magnussen
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen schroeft het tempo op en verbetert zich opnieuw. Hamilton nadert de tijd van de Nederlander tot op twee tienden.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Snelste tijd voor Max Verstappen die liefst zes tienden (!) sneller is dan Lewis Hamilton. De Nederlander voelt zich als een vis in het water op de Red Bull Ring.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede run de tweede tijd. Alleen Valtteri Bottas is sneller dan de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Het was even droog, maar het begint nu toch weer te spetteren.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! Hopelijk wordt de tweede kwalificatiesessie net zo leuk als Q1.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
De afvallers na Q1: 

16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Sergio Pérez
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Antonio Giovinazzi
20. Romain Grosjean
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
FINISH Q1 - George Russell bereikt voor het eerst in zijn loopbaan Q2! De Williams-coureur eindigt als twaalfde in zijn Williams. Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede en Sergio Pérez strandt verrassend in de eerste kwalificatiesessie.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
RODE VLAG - Antonio Giovinazzi staat stil op een listig punt. Q1 komt daarmee voortijdig ten einde.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Antonio Giovinazzi spint pal voor de neus van Verstappen van de baan. De Alfa Romeo-coureur kan wel zijn weg vervolgen.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Nu verbetert Verstappen zich wel. Hij schuift op naar de vijfde plaats.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Verstappen rijdt nog rond, maar verbetert zich in de afgelopen rondes niet meer. De Red Bull-rijder bezet de zevende plek.
Terug omhoog