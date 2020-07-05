- GP Oostenrijk
- Start om 15.10 uur
- Verstappen begint van P3
- Pole voor Bottas
- Valtteri Bottas
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Alaxander Albon
- Lewis Hamilton
- Sergio Pérez
- Charles Leclerc
- Carlos Sainz
- Lance Stroll
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Sebastian Vettel
BREAKING: Red Bull protest stewards' decision not to penalise Hamilton after yellow flags investigation https://t.co/tlOJFDTcot #F1 #Formula1
- Flyin18T Motorsports
There’s Red Bull’s kit on the front row
- Mark Hughes
Hamilton’s team have gone to fifth on the grid and Verstappen’s to second... #F1 #AustrianGP
- Chris Medland
The stewards cleared @LewisHamilton of any wrongdoing following this yellow flags incident at the end of qualifying on Saturday 👀 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Formula 1
I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism. But I believe everyone has the right to express themself at a time and in a way that suits them. I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes #WeRaceAsOne #EndRacism
- Max Verstappen
I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries. I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism.
- Charles Leclerc
All 20 drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, at the same time embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, supporting Formula 1’s and FIA’s commitment.
- Charles Leclerc
This place... 😍 Lights out in three hours! #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Formula 1
Race day in Austria 🏁 #VB77 #F1 #AustrianGP @MercedesAMGF1 #strongertogether
- Valtteri Bottas
