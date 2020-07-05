Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de eerste Grand Prix van dit seizoen. Veel plezier!

  • GP Oostenrijk
  • Start om 15.10 uur
  • Verstappen begint van P3
  • Pole voor Bottas
Formule 1 · 9 minuten geleden
Formule 1 · 13 minuten geleden
Max Verstappen kreeg vorig jaar een gridstaf van drie plaatsen voor een soortgelijk incident in Mexico. De Nederlander raakte daardoor zijn poleposition kwijt.
Formule 1 · 34 minuten geleden
Red Bull tekent opnieuw protest aan tegen Hamilton
We hebben een nieuw relletje, iets minder dan anderhalf uur voor de eerste Grand Prix van dit Formule 1-seizoen. Red Bull heeft aan de FIA gevraagd om de snelste ronde van Lewis Hamilton tijdens de kwalificatie gisteren opnieuw te bekijken en de stewards geven daar gehoor aan. Hamilton zou gisteren in het slot van de kwalificatie niet van zijn gas zijn gegaan tijdens een gele vlag. De FIA oordeelde gisteren dat Hamilton tegelijk met de gele vlag ook een groene vlag te zien kreeg en daarom niet kan worden gestraft. Hamilton begint in principe vanaf de tweede plaats aan de race.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Verstappen ziet kansen vanaf P3
Hoewel het gat met de Mercedessen van Valtteri Bottas en Lewis Hamilton gisteren in de kwalificatie aanzienlijk was, acht Max Verstappen zich vandaag tijdens de race op de Red Bull Ring in Spielberg verre van kansloos. "We zijn hier nooit de snelste geweest over één ronde", zo blikt hij vooruit. "Hopelijk zitten we tijdens de race een stuk dichter bij Mercedes. Ik vind de derde plaats in de kwalificatie een goede start van het seizoen, we moeten nu hard werken om dat gat te dichten."
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Brief gestuurd naar teams, sanctie niet mogelijk
Overigens ging Vettel ook na de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk in de fout. De viervoudig wereldkampioen, die verrassend genoeg al in Q2 strandde, deed een interview zonder zijn mondkapje op. Op het circuit moeten alle teamleden een mondkapje dragen als ze buiten hun eigen 'bubbel' zijn. De FIA werd op de hoogte gebracht van de incidenten en besloot Ferrari en Red Bull volgens Motorsport.com in een brief nog maar eens te wijzen op de regels. Veel meer kan de autosportbond niet doen, want aan het overtreden van het COVID-19-protocol zijn geen sancties verbonden. (2/2)
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
FIA wijst Ferrari en Red Bull op protocol na overtreden coronaregels
Autosportfederatie FIA heeft Ferrari en Red Bull Racing nog maar eens gewezen op het COVID-19-protocol. Sebastian Vettel, Helmut Marko en Christian Horner hielden zich gisteren in Oostenrijk niet aan de regels. Op beelden op sociale media is te zien dat Ferrari-coureur Vettel gisterochtend in de paddock zonder mondkapje aan het praten was met teambaas Horner en adviseur Marko van Red Bull. Teams moeten juist in hun eigen omgeving blijven en mogen elkaar niet opzoeken. (1/2)
