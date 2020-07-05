- GP Oostenrijk
- Race begonnen om 15.10
- Verstappen valt uit
- Technisch probleem met Honda-motor
- Bottas aan de leiding
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Albon
- Norris
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Gasly
- Kvyat
- Ocon
LAP 23/71 Grosjean dips a toe onto the gravel and 🔄 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Albon
- Norris
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Vettel
- Gasly
- Kvyat
There’s a long list of retirements already: @Max33Verstappen, @lance_stroll, @danielricciardo and @RGrosjean in trouble now too. And we’re only just over a third of the way into the race…
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Albon
- Norris
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Stroll
- Vettel
- Gasly
OH NEE! @Max33Verstappen valt stil 😲 Hij is de eerste uitvaller ❌ #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹
- Bottas
- Verstappen +3,3
- Hamilton +4,0
- Albon +1,1
- Norris +2,8
Lights out! 🚥 We zijn los in Oostenrijk 🏎️💨 Norris begon lekker, maar is inmiddels gepasseerd door Albon en Hamilton 😎 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹
- Bottas
- Verstappen +2,2
- Albon +2,6
- Hamilton +0,6
- Norris +0,9
- Pérez +0,9
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Norris
- Albon
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Stroll
- Vettel
End Racism. One cause. One commitment. As individuals, we choose our own way to support the cause. As a group of drivers and a wider F1 family, we are united in its goal. #WeRaceAsOne
I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries. I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism.
I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism. But I believe everyone has the right to express themself at a time and in a way that suits them. I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes #WeRaceAsOne #EndRacism
There you go - a mix of kneels and stands from drivers #F1 #AustrianGP
