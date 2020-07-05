Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de eerste Grand Prix van dit seizoen. Veel plezier!

  • GP Oostenrijk
  • Race begonnen om 15.10
  • Verstappen valt uit
  • Technisch probleem met Honda-motor
  • Bottas aan de leiding
Formule 1 · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 36 rondes - Hamilton voert de druk bij zijn teamgenoot en leider Bottas op. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is nog minder dan een seconde.
Formule 1 · 2 minuten geleden
Nog 38 rondes - Met een fraaie inhaalactie klimt Pérez ten koste van Norris naar de vierde plek.
Formule 1 · 4 minuten geleden
Nog 40 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Bottas
  2. Hamilton
  3. Albon
  4. Norris
  5. Pérez
  6. Leclerc
  7. Sainz
  8. Gasly
  9. Kvyat 
  10. Ocon

Formule 1 · 5 minuten geleden
Nog 42 rondes - Vettel gaat in de rondte! De Duitser komt in contract met Carlos Sainz, uitgerekend de coureur die hem volgend jaar vervangt bij Ferrari. Vettel valt terug naar de vijftiende plaats.
Formule 1 · 6 minuten geleden
Nog 42 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen. Op Sergio Pérez (P5, medium) na rijden alle coureurs op de harde band.
Formule 1 · 7 minuten geleden
Volgens Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner kampte Verstappen met een elektronisch probleem, zo laat hij weten bij F1TV.
Formule 1 · 12 minuten geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Ook alle andere coureurs maken hun enige pitstop. De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Hamilton
  3. Albon
  4. Norris
  5. Pérez
  6. Leclerc
  7. Sainz
  8. Vettel
  9. Gasly
  10. Kvyat
Formule 1 · 13 minuten geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Bottas (P1), Hamilton (P2) en Albon (P3) maken direct hun pitstops en wisselen naar de harde band. Het veld schuift door de safetycar weer in elkaar.
Formule 1 · 14 minuten geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Safetycar! De race wordt geneutraliseerd om de auto van Magnussen weg te halen.
Formule 1 · 15 minuten geleden
Nog 46 rondes - Magnussen verremt zich nadat hij wordt ingehaald door Ocon. De Haas slaat af en staat daar op een gevaarlijke plek.
Formule 1 · 17 minuten geleden
Nog 48 rondes - Vooraan rijdt Hamilton (P2) het gat naar teamgenoot Bottas langzaam maar zeker dicht. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is nog 3,8 seconden.
Formule 1 · 18 minuten geleden
Nog 50 rondes - En opnieuw een uitvaller met technische problemen. Lance Stroll stuurt zijn Racing Point met technische problemen de pits in.
Formule 1 · 20 minuten geleden
Nog 51 rondes - Daniel Ricciardo gaat niet meer op pad en is de tweede uitvaller van de dag.
Formule 1 · 21 minuten geleden
Nog 51 rondes - Grosjean staat in het grind. De Fransman houdt zijn Haas wel aan de praat en kan zijn weg vervolgen.
Formule 1 · 24 minuten geleden
Nog 54 rondes - En ook problemen voor Daniel Ricciardo. De Renault-coureur rijdt langzaam over het circuit en probeert de pits te bereiken.
Formule 1 · 25 minuten geleden
Nog 55 rondes - Zonder Verstappen is er nu dus ook een nieuwe stand: 

  1. Bottas
  2. Hamilton
  3. Albon
  4. Norris
  5. Pérez
  6. Leclerc
  7. Sainz
  8. Stroll
  9. Vettel
  10. Gasly
Formule 1 · 29 minuten geleden
Nog 57 rondes - Max Verstappen valt uit! Wat een enorme domper en een gigantische knauw in de titelstrijd, gezien het geringe aantal races dat we dit jaar gaan krijgen.
Formule 1 · 30 minuten geleden
Nog 58 rondes - Verstappen staat in de pits en krijgt een ander stuur, maar het lijkt niet te helpen... Drama voor Red Bull Racing, Honda en de Nederlander.
Formule 1 · 31 minuten geleden
Nog 59 rondes - "Ik kan de afstelling van de auto niet veranderen", zegt Verstappen, die langzaam terugrijdt naar de pits en nu laatste staat.
Formule 1 · 32 minuten geleden
Nog 60 rondes - Technische problemen Max Verstappen! De Nederlander rijdt heel langzaam en verliest veel plekken. 
Formule 1 · 33 minuten geleden
Nog 62 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Bottas 
  2. Verstappen +3,3
  3. Hamilton +4,0
  4. Albon +1,1
  5. Norris +2,8
Formule 1 · 34 minuten geleden
Nog 63 rondes - Hamilton verschalkt Albon en klimt naar de derde plaats. De zesvoudig kampioen heeft vier seconden achterstand op Verstappen, die tweede ligt.
Formule 1 · 35 minuten geleden
Nog 64 rondes - Hamilton (P4) voert de druk bij Albon (P3) op. De teamgenoot van Verstappen houdt de Brit vooralsnog van zich af.
Formule 1 · 38 minuten geleden
Nog 66 rondes - Leider Bottas is met 1.09,159 de snelste man op de baan. Verstappen gaat de Red Bull Ring rond in 1.09,351.
Formule 1 · 40 minuten geleden
Nog 68 rondes - Ook Hamilton gaat Norris voorbij en klimt naar de vierde plek. De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen +2,2
  3. Albon +2,6
  4. Hamilton +0,6
  5. Norris +0,9
  6. Pérez +0,9
Formule 1 · 41 minuten geleden
Nog 69 rondes - Albon pakt ten koste van Norris de derde plek. De Thai heeft twee seconden achterstand op zijn teamgenoot Verstappen.
Formule 1 · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 70 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Norris
  4. Albon
  5. Hamilton
  6. Pérez
  7. Leclerc
  8. Sainz
  9. Stroll
  10. Vettel
Formule 1 · 43 minuten geleden
START - Verstappen rijdt dus als enige op mediumbanden en heeft daar moeite mee. De zachte band is in de openingsfase logischerwijs de betere.
Formule 1 · 44 minuten geleden
START - Verstappen behoudt met moeite P2, Bottas rijdt meteen weg.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de startgrid op. Na ruim tweehonderd dagen gaan we eindelijk weer racen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt. Alle coureurs komen van hun plek.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Een éénstopstrategie is vandaag volgens bandenleverancier Pirelli verreweg de snelste strategie. Omdat Verstappen als enige coureur uit de top tien op mediumbanbanden begint kan de Nederlander langer doorrijden en zou hij een bandenvoordeel hebben.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Tijd voor de eerste Grand Prix van dit Formule 1-seizoen. De coureurs klimmen in hun auto's en worden vastgesnoerd. Max Verstappen begint dus vanaf de tweede plek, Valtteri Bottas vertrekt van poleposition.
Terug omhoog