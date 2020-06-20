De toestand van voormalig Formule 1-coureur en paralympiër Alex Zanardi is na zijn eerste nacht in een ziekenhuis in Siena nog steeds ernstig. De 53-jarige Italiaan raakte vrijdag zwaargewond bij een ongeluk met zijn handbike.

Het Santa Maria alle Scotte-ziekenhuis omschrijft de toestand van Zanardi zaterdagochtend in een verklaring als "serieus maar stabiel".

De voormalig coureur van Jordan, Minardi, Lotus en Williams belandde vrijdag rond 17.00 uur in Toscane op snelweg 146 tussen Pienza en San Quirico d'Orcia op de verkeerde weghelft en botste op een vrachtwagen.

Zanardi werd een uur later opgenomen in het ziekenhuis, waar hij een neurologische operatie van zo'n drie uur onderging. Hij ligt aan de beademing op de intensive care.

Zanardi reed van 1991 tot 1994 en in 1999 in de Formule 1. In 2001 moesten zijn benen worden geamputeerd na een crash op het Duitse circuit de Lausitzring. De laatste jaren was de Italiaan zeer succesvol als handbiker. Hij won tweemaal goud op de Paralympische Spelen in Londen in 2012 én in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Vanuit de autosportwereld komen er via sociale media veel steunbetuigingen voor Zanardi.