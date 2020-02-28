- Laatste testdag
- Verstappen rijdt in middag
- Albon beschadigt auto
- 14.00-18.00 uur:
- Middagsessie
Car is back in the garage as the crew work on an issue with the clutch. 🔧 We’re working hard to get back out there. #HaasF1 #F1Testing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Haas F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
Final session of #F1Testing underway, @OconEsteban at the wheel! #RSspirit
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Renault F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
Lunch break @Circuitcat_eng #F1Testing…but the clouds seem to be rolling in! Will these be the quickest times we see today? ☁️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Pirelli Motorsport
- Moment van plaatsen
MORNING SESSION = DONE ✅ Here is the final classification from Friday morning 👀 Just one more session of preseason testing coming up - and it's on the way after the lunch break! #F1Testing #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen