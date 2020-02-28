Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ook vandaag houd ik je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de laatste testdag op Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 

Formule 1 · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 uur en 37 min - Ocon gaat Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya rond in 1.16,433. Goed voor een vierde plaats en slechts anderhalve tiende langzamer dan teamgenoot Ricciardo.
Formule 1 · 2 minuten geleden
Nog 1 uur en 40 min - Er is toch nog een aantal coureurs dat in actie komt op de zachte band. Esteban Ocon gaat op het zachtste C5-rubber op jacht naar de tijd van teamgenoot Ricciardo.
Formule 1 · 15 minuten geleden
Nog 1 uur en 52 min - Een veelbelovende tijd van Max Verstappen, die slechts een halve seconde langzamer is dan de snelste tijd van vanmorgen. En dat terwijl hij op banden rijdt die drie compounds harder zijn. Bovendien is de baan ook flink trager (kouder en hardere wind) dan het vanmorgen was.
Formule 1 · 22 minuten geleden
Nog 1 uur en 59 min - En daar is opeens Max Verstappen. Op de harde (!) C2-band klokt hij 1.16,805. Dat is verreweg zijn snelste tijd van deze testwinter.
Formule 1 · 24 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur - Valtteri Bottas klimt op de zachte C4-band naar de zevende plaats op de tijdenlijst. Zijn 1.16,873 is niet bijzonder indrukwekkend.
Formule 1 · 26 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur en 2 min - Valtteri Bottas begint aan een snelle ronde op de zachte C4-band. Kan de Fin de toptijd van Daniel Ricciardo aanvallen?
Formule 1 · 29 minuten geleden
Albon: 'Het ziet er allemaal erg goed uit voor Melbourne'
Formule 1 · 34 minuten geleden
Formule 1 · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur en 18 min - Red Bull lijkt het remprobleem aan de RB16 te hebben opgelost. Verstappen gaat weer op pad.
Formule 1 · 43 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur en 22 min - De stand per team gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  1. Ferrari - 136
  2. AlphaTauri - 126
  3. McLaren - 115
  4. Mercedes - 114
  5. Alfa Romeo - 110
  6. Haas - 101
  7. Renault - 97
  8. Racing Point - 94
  9. Williams - 81
  10. Red Bull Racing - 68📸
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 44 min - Max Verstappen kampt met een remprobleem, zo bevestigt Red Bull Racing. De Nederlander heeft pas acht rondes gereden vandaag. Vanmorgen verloor Red Bull ook al een uur aan tracktime door een spin van Alexander Albon.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
De stand van zaken na vijf uur testen: 

  1. Ricciardo (C5) - 1.16,276 - 65 rondes 
  2. Leclerc (C5) - 1.16,360 - 108 rondes📸
  3. Hamilton (C5) - 1.16,410 - 90 rondes
  4. Pérez (C3) - 1.16,658 - 65 rondes
  5. Sainz (C4) - 1.16,820 - 88 rondes
  6. Russell (C5) - 1.16,871 - 74 rondes
  7. Kvyat (C4) - 1.16,914 - 101 rondes
  8. Grosjean (C4) - 1.17,037 - 86 rondes
  9. Räikkönen (C5) - 1.17,415 - 86 rondes
  10. Bottas (C3) - 1.17,438 - 10 rondes
  11. Ocon (C3) - 1.17,785 - 23 rondes
  12. Albon (C3) -  1.17,803 - 59 rondes
  13. Verstappen (C2) - 1.18,261 - 9 rondes
  14. Magnussen (C3) - 1.18,460 - 15 rondes
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 13 min - De monteurs van Red Bull gespen Verstappen vast in zijn auto. De achtvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar gaat op korte termijn weer op pad.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 21 min - Verstappen is weer uit zijn auto gestapt. De monteurs van Red Bull zijn druk aan het sleutelen aan de RB16. Dit hoeft overigens niet te betekenen dat hij een technisch probleem heeft. Het kan ook gewoon zijn dat de monteurs de afstelling van de auto veranderen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 24 min - Na twee rondes stuurt Verstappen zijn auto weer de pits in. Hij heeft geen tijd neergezet.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 26 min - En daar is Max Verstappen! De Nederlander stuurt zijn RB16 voor het eerst vandaag het asfalt op. Hij heeft de harde C2-band meegenomen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Horner: 'Wij zullen geen schade aanrichten in Zandvoort'
Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner zegt dat zijn team geen schade zal aanrichten tijdens het bezoek van de renstal aan de Nederlandse Grand Prix in Zandvoort. De teambaas van Max Verstappen reageerde daarmee op de omstreden strandroute die zijn team begin mei mag gebruiken. "We zullen ervoor zorgen dat iedereen veilig en op tijd op het circuit kan komen, zonder schade aan te richten of iets te verstoren." (1/2)
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Horner laat vandaag op het Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya aan NU.nl weten dat hij niet nog niet op de hoogte was van concrete plannen om tijdens de Grand Prix op het circuit te komen. "Maar we weten dat het een drukke race zal zijn. Half Nederland zal er zijn dat weekend. Misschien gaan we wel lopen", zegt de Brit, die zich met het team van Max Verstappen voorbereidt op het Formule 1-seizoen. Zandvoort ontvangt de koningsklasse van de autosport op 3 mei. (2/2)
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 45 min - Nog geen actie bij Red Bull Racing, dat vanmorgen door de schuiver van Alexander Albon een uur aan tracktime verloor. Mogelijk is Red Bull nog aan het werk om de schade aan de auto te herstellen.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 4 uur - De laatste uren van de testwinter gaan in. De sessie wordt hervat.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Om 14.00 uur gaat het licht op groen voor de laatste testmiddag van het winterseizoen. Er komen ten opzichte van de ochtend vier nieuwe coureurs in actie: 

  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull, vervangt Albon)
  • Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes, vervangt Hamilton)
  • Esteban Ocon (Renault, vervangt Ricciardo)
  • Kevin Magnussen (Haas, vervangt Grosjean)
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
FINISH (ochtendsessie) - En daarmee komt deze testochtend ten einde. Een samenvatting:

  • Voor het eerst deze testwinter hebben we meerdere teams tegelijk op de zachtste C5-band zien rijden. Daniel Ricciardo gaat dat het best af, want de Australiër klokt de snelste tijd.
  • Alexander Albon is voor het eerst op de zachte C4-band in actie gekomen, maar heeft daarop geen beste indruk gemaakt. In zijn derde ronde spint de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen van de baan, waarna hij niet meer heeft gereden. Red Bull heeft daardoor een klein uur aan tracktime verloren.
  • De testdag wordt om 14.00 uur hervat. Als Red Bull de RB16 heeft gerepareerd, komt Max Verstappen in actie.
