Goedemiddag en welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ook vandaag houd ik je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de laatste testdag op Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 

Formule 1 · een paar seconden geleden
FIA schikt met Ferrari over motor van 2019
De FIA heeft een schikking getroffen met Ferrari over de motor van vorig jaar. De autosportfederatie doet geen mededelingen over de inhoud van de schikking. Vorig jaar zou Ferrari een trucje hanteren waardoor de ‘fuelflow-meter’ - een instrument dat de hoeveelheid benzine die de motor gebruikt meet - soms niet alles registreert.
Formule 1 · 4 minuten geleden
Nog 9 min - Verstappen gaat vlak voor de finish van zijn gas. Sandbaggen in volle glorie.
Formule 1 · 5 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min - Verstappen is drie tienden sneller dan iedereen in de eerste sector.. Het zijn overigens niet C5, maar C4-banden.
Formule 1 · 7 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min - Tien minuten voor het eind van de 2020-wintertests gaat Verstappen op pad met de snelste C5-banden.
Formule 1 · 8 minuten geleden
Nog 13 min - Het feest wordt compleet: Verstappen staat klaar met een verse set van de C5-banden.
Formule 1 · 14 minuten geleden
Nog 21 min - Verstappen en Lando Norris, twee goede vrienden van elkaar, zijn aan het dollen. Verstappen steekt - terwijl hij door de pits rijdt - zijn middelvinger naar Norris op. De McLaren-coureur, die aan de pitmuur zit, maakt datzelfde gebaar met een grote glimlach terug.
Formule 1 · 20 minuten geleden
Nog 24 min - Maar in de tweede sector is hij een tiende langzamer dan Bottas, om in de chicane van de baan te schieten. Hij rijdt vervolgens meteen naar binnen.
Formule 1 · 21 minuten geleden
Nog 24 min - Verstappen is twee tienden sneller dan iedereen in sector 1...
Formule 1 · 22 minuten geleden
Nog 27 min - Verstappen klokt de tweede tijd op de C4-band! Hij geeft zeven honderdsten toe op Bottas, die zijn tijd op de zachtere C5-band noteerde.
Formule 1 · 25 minuten geleden
Nog 29 min - Daar is Max Verstappen weer. En het lijkt erop alsof hij opnieuw de zachte band heeft meegekregen.
Formule 1 · 26 minuten geleden
Nog 30 min - Verstappen staat na zijn ene getimede ronde op de zachte band in de pits. Gaan we de achtvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar nog terugzien?
Formule 1 · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 40 min - Verstappen is razendsnel in sector 1 en 2, maar maakt een foutje in sector 3. Hij was op weg naar P1. En dat op de C4-band...
Formule 1 · 38 minuten geleden
Nog 42 min - Verstappen op de zachte band! Het is voor het eerst deze testwinter dat de Nederlander op de C4-compound in actie komt.
Formule 1 · 39 minuten geleden
En natuurlijk tijden zeggen niet alles tijdens de testdagen, maar op een slotdag als deze - waarin er kwalificatiesimulaties worden afgewerkt - toch wel iets. Red Bull Racing lijkt vergeleken met andere jaren een stuk dichterbij te zitten.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur - Het laatste uur van deze testwinter gaat in. De stand: 

  1. Bottas (C5) - 1.16,196
  2. Ricciardo (C5) - 1.16,276
  3. Leclerc (C5) - 1.16,360 
  4. Verstappen (C3) - 1.16,384
  5. Hamilton (C5) - 1.16,410
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 5 min - Bottas gaat weer op pad op de zachte C5-band. Verstappen heeft nog altijd niet op de C4- of C5-band gereden maar noteert desondanks snelle tijden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Verstappen waakt voor overvol weekend in Zandvoort
Max Verstappen gaat er voor waken dat hij het te druk krijgt tijdens de Nederlandse Grand Prix begin mei. De Limburger plant niet te veel evenementen om zich te kunnen focussen op het rijden. "Het wordt natuurlijk een geweldig weekend. Maar de mensen moeten wel begrijpen dat ik moet presteren om het weekend echt te laten slagen", zei de Nederlander vanmiddag tijdens een persmoment bij Red Bull.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 12 min - Verstappen verbetert zich weer en klimt naar P4! Hij rijdt nog altijd op de veel hardere C3-band, maar het verschil met Bottas (C5) is slechts 0,188 seconden.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 15 min - Verstappen gaat weer op pad. Hij lijkt de mediumband te hebben meegekregen.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 25 min - Bottas klokt op de C5-band de snelste tijd van de dag. Met 1.16,226 is hij een halve tiende rapper dan de snelste tijd van Ricciardo vanmorgen. Bottas is twee tienden sneller dan Verstappen, die op twee compounds hardere banden rijdt.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 30 min - Verstappen (C3) nadert de snelste tijd van Ricciardo tot op anderhalve tiende! En voor de duidelijkheid: Ricciardo klokte die tijd op de veel snellere C5-band.
Formule 1 · één uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 31 min - Verstappen rijdt nu naar buiten op de C3-band. Zit er nog een tijdsverbetering aan te komen voor de Nederlander?
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 37 min - Ocon gaat Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya rond in 1.16,433. Goed voor een vierde plaats en slechts anderhalve tiende langzamer dan teamgenoot Ricciardo.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 40 min - Er is toch nog een aantal coureurs dat in actie komt op de zachte band. Esteban Ocon gaat op het zachtste C5-rubber op jacht naar de tijd van teamgenoot Ricciardo.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 52 min - Een veelbelovende tijd van Max Verstappen, die slechts een halve seconde langzamer is dan de snelste tijd van vanmorgen. En dat terwijl hij op banden rijdt die drie compounds harder zijn. Bovendien is de baan ook flink trager (kouder en hardere wind) dan het vanmorgen was.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 59 min - En daar is opeens Max Verstappen. Op de harde (!) C2-band klokt hij 1.16,805. Dat is verreweg zijn snelste tijd van deze testwinter.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur - Valtteri Bottas klimt op de zachte C4-band naar de zevende plaats op de tijdenlijst. Zijn 1.16,873 is niet bijzonder indrukwekkend.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 2 min - Valtteri Bottas begint aan een snelle ronde op de zachte C4-band. Kan de Fin de toptijd van Daniel Ricciardo aanvallen?
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Albon: 'Het ziet er allemaal erg goed uit voor Melbourne'
Albon: 'Het ziet er allemaal erg goed uit voor Melbourne'
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 18 min - Red Bull lijkt het remprobleem aan de RB16 te hebben opgelost. Verstappen gaat weer op pad.
Formule 1 · 2 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 22 min - De stand per team gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  1. Ferrari - 136
  2. AlphaTauri - 126
  3. McLaren - 115
  4. Mercedes - 114
  5. Alfa Romeo - 110
  6. Haas - 101
  7. Renault - 97
  8. Racing Point - 94
  9. Williams - 81
  10. Red Bull Racing - 68📸
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 44 min - Max Verstappen kampt met een remprobleem, zo bevestigt Red Bull Racing. De Nederlander heeft pas acht rondes gereden vandaag. Vanmorgen verloor Red Bull ook al een uur aan tracktime door een spin van Alexander Albon.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
De stand van zaken na vijf uur testen: 

  1. Ricciardo (C5) - 1.16,276 - 65 rondes 
  2. Leclerc (C5) - 1.16,360 - 108 rondes📸
  3. Hamilton (C5) - 1.16,410 - 90 rondes
  4. Pérez (C3) - 1.16,658 - 65 rondes
  5. Sainz (C4) - 1.16,820 - 88 rondes
  6. Russell (C5) - 1.16,871 - 74 rondes
  7. Kvyat (C4) - 1.16,914 - 101 rondes
  8. Grosjean (C4) - 1.17,037 - 86 rondes
  9. Räikkönen (C5) - 1.17,415 - 86 rondes
  10. Bottas (C3) - 1.17,438 - 10 rondes
  11. Ocon (C3) - 1.17,785 - 23 rondes
  12. Albon (C3) -  1.17,803 - 59 rondes
  13. Verstappen (C2) - 1.18,261 - 9 rondes
  14. Magnussen (C3) - 1.18,460 - 15 rondes
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 13 min - De monteurs van Red Bull gespen Verstappen vast in zijn auto. De achtvoudig Grand Prix-winnaar gaat op korte termijn weer op pad.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 21 min - Verstappen is weer uit zijn auto gestapt. De monteurs van Red Bull zijn druk aan het sleutelen aan de RB16. Dit hoeft overigens niet te betekenen dat hij een technisch probleem heeft. Het kan ook gewoon zijn dat de monteurs de afstelling van de auto veranderen.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 24 min - Na twee rondes stuurt Verstappen zijn auto weer de pits in. Hij heeft geen tijd neergezet.
Formule 1 · 3 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 26 min - En daar is Max Verstappen! De Nederlander stuurt zijn RB16 voor het eerst vandaag het asfalt op. Hij heeft de harde C2-band meegenomen.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Horner: 'Wij zullen geen schade aanrichten in Zandvoort'
Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner zegt dat zijn team geen schade zal aanrichten tijdens het bezoek van de renstal aan de Nederlandse Grand Prix in Zandvoort. De teambaas van Max Verstappen reageerde daarmee op de omstreden strandroute die zijn team begin mei mag gebruiken. "We zullen ervoor zorgen dat iedereen veilig en op tijd op het circuit kan komen, zonder schade aan te richten of iets te verstoren." (1/2)
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Horner laat vandaag op het Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya aan NU.nl weten dat hij niet nog niet op de hoogte was van concrete plannen om tijdens de Grand Prix op het circuit te komen. "Maar we weten dat het een drukke race zal zijn. Half Nederland zal er zijn dat weekend. Misschien gaan we wel lopen", zegt de Brit, die zich met het team van Max Verstappen voorbereidt op het Formule 1-seizoen. Zandvoort ontvangt de koningsklasse van de autosport op 3 mei. (2/2)
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 45 min - Nog geen actie bij Red Bull Racing, dat vanmorgen door de schuiver van Alexander Albon een uur aan tracktime verloor. Mogelijk is Red Bull nog aan het werk om de schade aan de auto te herstellen.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Nog 4 uur - De laatste uren van de testwinter gaan in. De sessie wordt hervat.
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Om 14.00 uur gaat het licht op groen voor de laatste testmiddag van het winterseizoen. Er komen ten opzichte van de ochtend vier nieuwe coureurs in actie: 

  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull, vervangt Albon)
  • Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes, vervangt Hamilton)
  • Esteban Ocon (Renault, vervangt Ricciardo)
  • Kevin Magnussen (Haas, vervangt Grosjean)
Formule 1 · 4 uur geleden
Formule 1 · 5 uur geleden
