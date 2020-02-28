- Laatste testdag
- Sterke middagsessie Verstappen
END OF SESSION 🏁 And that means the end of pre-season testing too 👨🔧 Here's how they finished up in Barcelona today 👀 The next time we'll see the drivers on track will be in Melbourne for FP1! 🙌 #F1 #F1Testing
- Bottas (C5) - 1.16,196
- Ricciardo (C5) - 1.16,276
- Leclerc (C5) - 1.16,360
- Verstappen (C3) - 1.16,384
- Hamilton (C5) - 1.16,410
Car is back in the garage as the crew work on an issue with the clutch. 🔧 We’re working hard to get back out there. #HaasF1 #F1Testing
Final session of #F1Testing underway, @OconEsteban at the wheel! #RSspirit
